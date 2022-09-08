CHESTERBROOK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- BoomiTM, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced it won a Silver Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year category in the 19th annual International Business Awards® (IBAs) for its ability to assist enterprises in breaking down information silos, automating workflows, securing real-time data access across applications and business partners, and its data analysis and management capabilities. The Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform also received a Bronze Stevie® Award thanks to its innovative, low-friction, and easy-to-use interface and technology, which companies from all over the world rely on. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005262/en/ Boomi Wins Two Stevie® Awards For Company of the Year and Product Innovation (Graphic: Business Wire)

BUSINESS ・ 25 MINUTES AGO