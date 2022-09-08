Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Failed to Execute These 2 Trades This Offseason
The Edmonton Oilers would have required more than just two much-needed trades if it weren’t for the retirement of Duncan Keith and Mike Smith landing on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). Ken Holland already dealt Zack Kassian at the 2022 NHL Draft along with draft picks to move him and clear space. There is little time left before training camp opens and it may be too late in the offseason to cap off the final moves that would do the Oilers well.
The Hockey Writers
10 Wild Prospects You Need to Watch in 2022-23
The Minnesota Wild have excelled at picking high-end talent from the entry draft for years now, and in return are frequently noted as having arguably the best prospect pool in the entire NHL. Director of amateur scouting Judd Brackett has given the Wild an almost comically deep roster of young players that have the potential to play in the NHL. With so many players to choose from it can be difficult to narrow it down, but here are the ten Wild prospects every fan should be paying attention to during the 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
4 Cool Things About Cole Caufield
Since being selected 15th overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, there has been some serious hype surrounding Cole Caufield. Some of that had to do with the fact he was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens, but plenty was also simply due to his pure skill. At just 21 years old, he has already proven that he has all the tools to become a star talent at the NHL level, and is one of the key pieces in the Habs’ current rebuild.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Commentary: Who’s Better, Liljegren, Sandin or Holl?
In this post, we’ll follow up on yesterday’s player reviews of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ young Swedish defensemen Timothy Liljegren and Rasmus Sandin. Our review noted that, while both young defensemen seemed always to be talked about together, they are far from mirror images of each other. In this post, we’ll take a look at which of the two players we believe is the better player.
The Hockey Writers
3 Jets Who Stand to Benefit Most From Coaching Change
On July 1, 2022, the Winnipeg Jets introduced Rick Bowness as the new head coach of the franchise. He takes over for Paul Maurice and Dave Lowry, who have both found new jobs across the NHL. Not only was the head coach replaced, but every person on the coaching staff is new outside of goaltending coach Wade Flaherty.
The Hockey Writers
3 Pacific Division Goalies Expected to be Traded This Season
Welcome to a new series at The Hockey Writers, where we’ll be showcasing some trade candidates from around the league. We will cover each of the four divisions along with a breakdown of forwards, defensemen, and goaltenders. Trades are one of the most entertaining aspects of the NHL and after a wild and wacky summer, let’s hope the 2022-23 season brings us much of the same.
The Hockey Writers
5 Bold Predictions for the Islanders 2022-23 Season
The 2022-23 NHL season is around the corner and despite a quiet offseason, the New York Islanders enter the year with high expectations. The veteran-heavy roster built on good defense and great goaltending is looking to rebound from last season where they missed the playoffs but will have to do so in arguably the toughest division in the league. While the division has improved, the Islanders are still a playoff team and look to be competitive throughout the season and prove that last year was an outlier.
The Hockey Writers
5 Reasons the Flames Will Win the Stanley Cup in 2022-23
The Calgary Flames had a great season in 2021-22 finishing sixth in the NHL in points and winning the Pacific Division. They advanced to the second round of the playoffs but lost to a hot Edmonton Oilers team. This season, the Flames are looking to repeat the regular season success and push further into the playoffs with a revamped squad.
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ 4 Worst Contracts of 2022-23
Entering the 2022-23 season, the St. Louis Blues are no different than any other NHL team when it comes to poor contracts on their payroll. Though it doesn’t stop them from being a contender, general manager Doug Armstrong has given out some regrettable deals over the last few seasons.
The Hockey Writers
4 Cool Things About Patrick Kane
In some ways, it doesn’t seem all that long ago that the Chicago Blackhawks selected Patrick Kane with the first overall pick back in 2007, though a lot has happened since. The now 33-year-old has been instrumental in helping the organization win three Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015. He has won plenty of individual hardware as well, including but not limited to a Conn Smythe, Hart and Art Ross Trophy.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks 4 Untouchable Prospects for 2022-23
Long gone are the days when the Chicago Blackhawks instilled fear into their opponents on a nightly basis. The once dominant team, despite trying to take one more shot at success last season, is in the early stages of a full-fledged rebuild. While there will be a few difficult seasons...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Lundkvist, Sandin, Giordano & Kampf
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll bounce off the insights THW (The Hockey Writers) readers bring by commenting on the posts that I write. Thank you to those readers who push my own research and add to my insights about topics that also interest other fans. Every once in a while – even more regularly than I do, I want to show my appreciation by sharing some of these insights.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Avalanche, Canucks, Predators, P.K. Subban Update
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Evan Rodrigues has signed with Colorado Avalanche. What made him choose the Avalanche over the many teams rumored to have shown interest in the UFA?. The Vancouver Canucks could look at PTOs, but they might bring a familiar face back. The Nashville Predators are...
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Success in 2022-23 Will Again Come Down to Goaltending
The New Jersey Devils and poor goaltending: a tale as old as time, at least it’s felt that way over the last few seasons. In 2021-22, the team finished with a save percentage (SV%) of .881, the second-worst mark in the league; only the Seattle Kraken had a worse team SV%.
The Hockey Writers
Coyotes 2022 Offseason Reviews: Barrett Hayton
In this week’s edition of the Arizona Coyotes 2021-22 offseason player reviews, we’ll take a look at forward Barrett Hayton. After being selected fifth overall in the 2018 NHL Draft, the Coyotes forward would spend the next two seasons struggling to produce and live up to the expectations the team hoped for. As a result, he would spend his first two seasons bouncing back and forth from the American Hockey League (AHL) to the NHL.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Aston-Reese, Sandin, Gio & Goat
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll share insights about Zach Aston-Reese’s arrival and what that might mean to the team. Second, I’ll wonder if Rasmus Sandin is missing a career opportunity by not taking advantage of the time to partner with Mark Giordano.
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ Expected Production for 2022-23 – Forwards
With Tim Stützle’s eight-year extension in the books, the Ottawa Senators’ core is locked up long-term and ready to start winning games. While there are still questions surrounding the team’s defence and whether general manager Pierre Dorion will be able to acquire another top-four blueliner before the beginning of the season, there’s no debate that the Senators’ forward corps is one of the best young groups in the NHL. But how much did they improve this year?
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Kakko Being Surpassed by 2019 Draft Classmates
When it comes to Kaapo Kakko, all the New York Rangers can do is wait. Despite being surprisingly scratched by coach Gerard Gallant in the team’s final game of last season, a 2-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final, the Blueshirts remain committed to the potential of the second overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. Signing him to a two-year bridge contract in the offseason, the front office maintains high hopes for the Finnish power forward who was one of the two consensus top prospects three years ago.
The Hockey Writers
10 Boston Bruins Reachable Milestones in 2022-23
In just a couple weeks, the Boston Bruins will begin training camp for the 2022-23 season at Warrior Ice Arena. There will be a lot of familiar faces in late September with general manager (GM) Don Sweeney running it back with basically the same roster that lost Game 7 of their first-round playoff series to the Carolina Hurricanes last May.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ 2022-23 Points Leaderboard Predictions
The New Jersey Devils are heading into the 2022-23 season with a new sense of hope. With the mix of young talent coming in, the addition of new players via free agency and trades, and most of the roster returning, they are set up to compete. Last season was a disappointing one, plagued by injuries and bad play. But this season feels different. If healthy, they can put up a lot of points, and their stars will play significant minutes. Here’s a look at which Devils will be successful and what those numbers will look like.
