Read full article on original website
Related
Midlands high school football: September 9 scores and highlights
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week three of high school football is in the books!. Here are scores and highlights for Midlands area matchups. SC HIGH SCHOOL LEAGUE (SCHSL) Ridge View 27, Spring Valley 0 (CALLED with 11 mins in 3rd) River Bluff 35, South Aiken 28. Saluda 21, Emerald 14.
Collegiate Times
Women’s soccer suffers first loss of the season to No. 5 South Carolina
The Virginia Tech Hokies (5–1–1) fell to the South Carolina Gamecocks (5–0–2) on Thursday night 1–2. Both teams entered the contest undefeated and were looking to extend their winning streaks. Natalie Mitchell, No. 19, struck first for the Hokies, connecting on a penalty kick in...
Spring Valley-Ridge View game halted after fight
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A local Midlands football game was stopped for fighting. The Friday night contest between Ridge View High School and Spring Valley High School was stopped sometime in the third quarter when a fight broke out in the stands. According to a tweet by the Richland County...
abccolumbia.com
Brawl during Spring Valley, Ridgeview football game clears stands
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Friday night football turns into fear during the Spring Valley High School football game Friday. According to crews we have at the game, as they were going in, hundreds of fans were running out and police were instructing those gathering to leave the area surrounding the field. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and students ABC Columbia News spoke with at the game a fight broke out behind the press box during the 3rd quarter of the game against Ridgeview High School. Deputies say there were reports that someone yelled “gun” during the melee, but authorities say no firearms were discovered, no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dawgnation.com
Talented Spencer Rattler makes South Carolina dangerous, but supporting cast lacking and banged up
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — South Carolina might have a quarterback capable of beating any team in the nation on a given day, but only with a sufficient level of play around him. Spencer Rattler was 24-of-39 passing for 376 yards at Arkansas, the most talented player and dangerous weapon in Razorbacks Stadium on Saturday.
Everything Beamer said following the loss to Arkansas
South Carolina could not secure its second win of the season as it struggled to slow down Arkansas' offense while also struggling to run the ball offensively as it fell 44-30. The Gamecocks (1-1) finished the game with 411 total yards compared to the Razorbacks' (2-0) 457 yards. Arkansas also...
upstatespartans.com
Sixteen Total Team Blocks and Multiple Career Highs Highlight Volleyball's First Day at the Buccaneer Classic
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Facing back-to-back matches for the first time this season, USC Upstate volleyball engaged in a pair of battles to open the Buccaneer Classic, outblocking Clemson and taking a set from Georgia State as the first day of play at the event came Friday night. Match...
WIS-TV
Fight breaks out behind stands during Spring Valley-Ridge View football game
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the third quarter was set to start during the Spring Valley High School game against Ridge View High School, a fight broke out near the concessions stand, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Sarah Blann with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department told...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wach.com
SC High School football game called early due to fight
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Friday night football game between Ridgeview High School and Spring Valley High School was called early due to a fight. Officials say a fight broke out and the game was called. The crowd was then told to leave. Deputies are still investigating the...
WLTX.com
Dawn Staley responds to BYU report about racial slurs at Duke match
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball coach Dawn Staley says she stands by her decision to cancel two games with BYU, despite a report that says there's no evidence the incident that led her to scrub the events ever took place. Staley issued a statement late Friday,...
golaurens.com
Former Clemson football standout joins the Laurens Police Department
Laurens Police Chief Keith Grounsell and the City of Laurens announced on Friday that Tayquon Johnson has joined the Laurens Police Department as an officer. Johnson is a former Clemson football standout, a P.A.W. Journey Ambassador, recipient of the 2019 OJ Brigance Courage Award, recipient of the 2021 ACC Service Hours award and two-time ACC Champion (2019, 2020).
wgac.com
South Carolina Resident Wins Lottery
One South Carolina resident wins big with the lottery! The lottery player is now $75,000 richer after buying a scratch-off ticket, which isn’t his usual choice! The winning ticket was sold at the Lil Cricket #3806 on Janie G. Goree Boulevard in Carlisle, South Carolina. Carlisle is a small town about 2 hours from Augusta.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Fishing Tourney and Greek Festival
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, you have a chance to go fishing for a good cause. On September 11, 2022 the non-profit “For His Glory Outdoors” will host a bass-fishing tournament on Lake Murray. The winning angler will take home one thousand dollars.
WYFF4.com
Lottery winner claims prize in South Carolina
CARLISLE, S.C. — In the small town of Carlisle, South Carolina, someone won big playing the lottery. A $75,000 ticket was sold at the Li'l Cricket #3806 on Janie G. Goree Boulevard in Carlisle. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The winner, who does not wish to...
50-mile yard sale stretches through three Fairfield County towns
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Big Grab is a 50 mile yard sale that stretches through Winnsboro, Ridgeway and Blythewood. It's back for a new year and will continue tomorrow. Vendors are selling different goods from clothes to shampoo to cow skulls and beyond. Tommy Sanders is in Ridgeway selling antiques for the first time at The Big Grab. He says it's a way for him to make money despite his recent retirement.
WIS-TV
Columbia firefighters make morning rescue from burning home
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia firefighters made a rescue from a burning house Sunday morning. The Columbia Richland Fire Department said they were at the scene in the 2800 block of Knightbridge Rd. after a fire started inside of a home at around 9:00 a.m. First responders found smoke and...
wach.com
Swimming advisory issued for Broad River
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A swimming advisory has been issued for the section of the Broad River from I-20 to the Broad River Road Bridge after the water sample did not meet the standard for swimming, according to Columbia Water. Officials say swimming, wading, tubing, and paddling is not...
wach.com
One dead after collision in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after their vehicle struck some trees in Newberry County. According to officials, on Friday, September 10, around 5 p.m., a 1997 Ford pickup truck was travelling north on Old Whitmire Highway when the vehicle travelled off the right side of the road and struck some trees.
The Post and Courier
Lexington wrecker companies persuade town to raise towing fees 20 percent
LEXINGTON — Towing fees in the town will increase almost 20 percent for all tows called in by police, following requests by several towing companies. The Town of Lexington Council voted unanimously in a Sept. 6 meeting to increase fees from $160 to $190 when police call in a towing company to clear a car after a wreck. The increase aligns Lexington's fee with other towns and counties in the area, Councilmember Todd Carnes said.
Community working to support Rankin family
NEWBERRY COUNTY — Members of the community have pulled together to support the Rankin family following a car accident involving Keith Rankin on Sunday, Aug. 14. Rankin is the owner of Livingston’s Service Center (located on Main Street in Newberry) and is married to Kayla Rankin. Together they have three children. According to Kayla Rankin, he is doing well, considering all that he has been through.
Comments / 0