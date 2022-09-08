ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irmo, SC

abccolumbia.com

Brawl during Spring Valley, Ridgeview football game clears stands

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Friday night football turns into fear during the Spring Valley High School football game Friday. According to crews we have at the game, as they were going in, hundreds of fans were running out and police were instructing those gathering to leave the area surrounding the field. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and students ABC Columbia News spoke with at the game a fight broke out behind the press box during the 3rd quarter of the game against Ridgeview High School. Deputies say there were reports that someone yelled “gun” during the melee, but authorities say no firearms were discovered, no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.
COLUMBIA, SC
Sumter, SC
Sports
Irmo, SC
Sports
City
Sumter, SC
City
Irmo, SC
247Sports

Everything Beamer said following the loss to Arkansas

South Carolina could not secure its second win of the season as it struggled to slow down Arkansas' offense while also struggling to run the ball offensively as it fell 44-30. The Gamecocks (1-1) finished the game with 411 total yards compared to the Razorbacks' (2-0) 457 yards. Arkansas also...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
wach.com

SC High School football game called early due to fight

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Friday night football game between Ridgeview High School and Spring Valley High School was called early due to a fight. Officials say a fight broke out and the game was called. The crowd was then told to leave. Deputies are still investigating the...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Dawn Staley responds to BYU report about racial slurs at Duke match

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball coach Dawn Staley says she stands by her decision to cancel two games with BYU, despite a report that says there's no evidence the incident that led her to scrub the events ever took place. Staley issued a statement late Friday,...
COLUMBIA, SC
golaurens.com

Former Clemson football standout joins the Laurens Police Department

Laurens Police Chief Keith Grounsell and the City of Laurens announced on Friday that Tayquon Johnson has joined the Laurens Police Department as an officer. Johnson is a former Clemson football standout, a P.A.W. Journey Ambassador, recipient of the 2019 OJ Brigance Courage Award, recipient of the 2021 ACC Service Hours award and two-time ACC Champion (2019, 2020).
LAURENS, SC
wgac.com

South Carolina Resident Wins Lottery

One South Carolina resident wins big with the lottery! The lottery player is now $75,000 richer after buying a scratch-off ticket, which isn’t his usual choice! The winning ticket was sold at the Lil Cricket #3806 on Janie G. Goree Boulevard in Carlisle, South Carolina. Carlisle is a small town about 2 hours from Augusta.
CARLISLE, SC
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Fishing Tourney and Greek Festival

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, you have a chance to go fishing for a good cause. On September 11, 2022 the non-profit “For His Glory Outdoors” will host a bass-fishing tournament on Lake Murray. The winning angler will take home one thousand dollars.
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

Lottery winner claims prize in South Carolina

CARLISLE, S.C. — In the small town of Carlisle, South Carolina, someone won big playing the lottery. A $75,000 ticket was sold at the Li'l Cricket #3806 on Janie G. Goree Boulevard in Carlisle. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The winner, who does not wish to...
CARLISLE, SC
News19 WLTX

50-mile yard sale stretches through three Fairfield County towns

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Big Grab is a 50 mile yard sale that stretches through Winnsboro, Ridgeway and Blythewood. It's back for a new year and will continue tomorrow. Vendors are selling different goods from clothes to shampoo to cow skulls and beyond. Tommy Sanders is in Ridgeway selling antiques for the first time at The Big Grab. He says it's a way for him to make money despite his recent retirement.
WINNSBORO, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia firefighters make morning rescue from burning home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia firefighters made a rescue from a burning house Sunday morning. The Columbia Richland Fire Department said they were at the scene in the 2800 block of Knightbridge Rd. after a fire started inside of a home at around 9:00 a.m. First responders found smoke and...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Swimming advisory issued for Broad River

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A swimming advisory has been issued for the section of the Broad River from I-20 to the Broad River Road Bridge after the water sample did not meet the standard for swimming, according to Columbia Water. Officials say swimming, wading, tubing, and paddling is not...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

One dead after collision in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after their vehicle struck some trees in Newberry County. According to officials, on Friday, September 10, around 5 p.m., a 1997 Ford pickup truck was travelling north on Old Whitmire Highway when the vehicle travelled off the right side of the road and struck some trees.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Lexington wrecker companies persuade town to raise towing fees 20 percent

LEXINGTON — Towing fees in the town will increase almost 20 percent for all tows called in by police, following requests by several towing companies. The Town of Lexington Council voted unanimously in a Sept. 6 meeting to increase fees from $160 to $190 when police call in a towing company to clear a car after a wreck. The increase aligns Lexington's fee with other towns and counties in the area, Councilmember Todd Carnes said.
LEXINGTON, SC
Newberry Observer

Community working to support Rankin family

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Members of the community have pulled together to support the Rankin family following a car accident involving Keith Rankin on Sunday, Aug. 14. Rankin is the owner of Livingston’s Service Center (located on Main Street in Newberry) and is married to Kayla Rankin. Together they have three children. According to Kayla Rankin, he is doing well, considering all that he has been through.
NEWBERRY, SC

