G Herbo shares “Me, Myself & I” featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, announces new album
Chicago rapper G Herbo has announced his new album Survivor's Remorse with its lead single "Me, Myself & I" featuring New York's A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. The new track continues on the path Herbo laid with his 2020 project PTSD, an album about wounds both physical and unseen, and how easy it is to get sidetracked on the road to healing.
Brent Faiyaz shares “LOOSE CHANGE” video
A few months after dropping his highly anticipated album Wasteland, Brent Faiyaz is revisiting the album with a new visual for the song "LOOSE CHANGE." Directed by Lone Wolf and Mark Peaced, the clip is a stylish black-and-white visual taking place at the ballet with lots of flash matching cuts and a guest appearance from Olympic gymnast Nastasya Generalova. Check it out below.
Song You Need: Kelz doesn’t let his guard down on “Why”
“If I didn’t have to show my face to anybody, I never would. I would just let it talk through the music,” Kelz tells me. The East New York artist, who maintains that he’s 300 years old, prefers to keep things mysterious. To him, a major part of that is releasing music at his own pace and allowing it to naturally find people. Earlier this year Kelz released “Sinner,” an airy, from-the-heart account of growing up in a rough environment, that’s slowly captured an audience and appeared on OVO Sound Radio. In just over two minutes, he builds out a chilling world with his lyrics that flash from scene to scene. It’s like flipping through a photobook. Kelz’s restrained vocals call to mind singers like The Weeknd, who he says inspired some of his cadences and phrasing, and Brent Faiyaz whose delicate voices can feel as if they’re liable to drift away with the breeze. Premiering on The FADER today is Kelz’s follow-up single, “Why,” and its music video which was shot and directed by Zion Lewis and Crea.
An Eminem song is No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs chart
Eminem teamed up with Kanye West and DJ Khaled this month for "Use This Gospel (Remix)" from Khaled's new album God Did, and the track has landed Eminem a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot Christian Singles chart. Unsurprisingly, it's Eminem's first appearance on the chart. West, however, is...
Song You Need: EST Gee and Future take care of business
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. EST Gee and Future have made an anthem for hustlers and self-starters the world across. On their new joint single, they put a new spin on an age-old adage: “If you want something done, do it yourself.” The quote — according to a Forbes article about (ironically) the power of delegation — has been attributed to Napoléon Bonaparte, playwright Charles-Guillaume Étienne, and Zorg, the villainous megalomaniac portrayed by Gary Oldman in the 1997 sci-fi cult classic The Fifth Element. And today, with the release of “Shoot It Myself,” the Louisville up-and-comer and the Atlanta veteran join the ranks of these brilliant, complicated men.
Britney Spears says “traumatic” conservatorship means she’s unlikely to play live again
Britney Spears claimed that she doesn't believe she will perform live again after staging shows under the conditions of her 13-year conservatorship left her "traumatized." The now-deleted Instagram post was seen by The Independent and Rolling Stone and shared a series of thoughts on her past career, including her belief that she only liked one of her music videos (2013's "Work Bitch") as well as commenting on live photographers and dancers.
Prodigy’s estate shares DJ Premier-produced single “Walk Out”
Five years after his untimely passing at age 42, Prodigy‘s voice still echoes loud. As a solo artist and as half of the iconic Queens rap duo Mobb Deep opposite Havoc, his contributions to the hip-hop canon are hard to overhype. Today, his estate has shared an unreleased track of his, produced by the legendary DJ Premier. Following “You Will See” feat. Berto Rich, “Walk Out” is the second single from Prodigy’s first posthumous LP, The Hegelian Dialectic 2: The Book of Heroine. Billed as a follow-up to his final album, Hegelian Dialectic (The Book of Revelation) and the second installment of the developing Hegelian Dialectic trilogy, it’s scheduled to arrive September 30 via Infamous Records.
Internet radio station Worldwide FM to pause new broadcasts from next month
Online radio station Worldwide FM will stop broadcasting new shows with founder Gilles Peterson telling listeners to expect "a much more minimal service" from next month. The London-based station will keep its website and Mixcloud archive online with Peterson stating that he is working on a solution to the issues affecting the station.
