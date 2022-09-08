“If I didn’t have to show my face to anybody, I never would. I would just let it talk through the music,” Kelz tells me. The East New York artist, who maintains that he’s 300 years old, prefers to keep things mysterious. To him, a major part of that is releasing music at his own pace and allowing it to naturally find people. Earlier this year Kelz released “Sinner,” an airy, from-the-heart account of growing up in a rough environment, that’s slowly captured an audience and appeared on OVO Sound Radio. In just over two minutes, he builds out a chilling world with his lyrics that flash from scene to scene. It’s like flipping through a photobook. Kelz’s restrained vocals call to mind singers like The Weeknd, who he says inspired some of his cadences and phrasing, and Brent Faiyaz whose delicate voices can feel as if they’re liable to drift away with the breeze. Premiering on The FADER today is Kelz’s follow-up single, “Why,” and its music video which was shot and directed by Zion Lewis and Crea.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO