Shreveport, LA

KTBS

Bossier City holds 9/11 remembrance event

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Keep Bossier Beautiful and the City of Bossier City hosted the annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Sunday at Liberty Garden at Bossier City Municipal Complex. The community gathered to remember those who lost their life in the attacks on the United States 21 years ago. Those...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

SWEPCO begins removal of Arsenal Hill chimney stacks

SHREVEPORT, La. - Southwestern Electric Power Co. announced Monday that the company has begun the process to remove the nearly century-old chimney stacks at its Arsenal Hill Power Plant in Shreveport. The two chimneys, each standing at 275 feet tall, have not been used since the 1970s when the plant’s...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Mansfield boil advisory has been lifted

MANFIELD, La. -- The water boil advisory that was in place for the city of Mansfield following a water line break has been lifted. MANSFIELD, La - City officials in Mansfield have issued a boil advisory. A water main break Wednesday night lead to the advisory. The advisory will remain...
MANSFIELD, LA
KTBS

Arrive Alive Tour to visit BPCC

BOSSIER CITY, La. - UNITE’s Arrive Alive Tour is making a stop at Bossier Parish Community College on Monday. The virtual reality impaired driving and texting simulator is the nation’s No. 1 ranked drunk and distracted driving awareness event, as well as the first-and-only marijuana driving simulator in the country.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Runaway juvenile found in Columbia County, Arkansas

EMERSON, Ark. - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help determining the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile. Kristin Johnson, 13 years old, is a black female. Authorities say Johnson ran away from Teddy Street in Emerson. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie and a pair of blue jeans.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
News Radio 710 KEEL

Million Dollar Bond Set for Captured Shreveport Fugitive

Caddo narcotics agents, U.S. deputy marshals, CPSO patrol and K9 deputies all worked to arrest a Shreveport man wanted for attempted second-degree murder on Tuesday night. At approximately 6:41 p.m. on Tuesday, CPSO narcotics agents spotted Frankie Tillman, 35, on Weinstock Street in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood. After a brief chase, Tillman was taken into custody. Agents found 3.1 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale along with three unrestrained children in the backseat of the car next to a loaded AR pistol set to fire.
KSLA

SFD responds to storage building on fire behind home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire emergency Friday afternoon. The call went out just before 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. SFD units were dispatched to Flournoy Lucas Road between Crooked Creek and Francais drives. According to Caddo Parish emergency dispatch records, at least 13 units initially responded.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Red River Resort

SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe is on a mission to solve a mystery. Several people have asked him about a camping area under the I-220 bridge near the Red River. He decided to check out Red River Resort for this week's Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? segment.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

East Texas officials investigating after man found murdered in Diana area

DIANA, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Saturday night. According to the HCSO, on Saturday, around 9 p.m., deputies responded to Hershel McCoy Rd., in the Diana area, regarding an unresponsive man near the roadway. When officials arrived...
DIANA, TX
KTBS

Caddo firefighters battle Greenwood house fire

GREENWOOD, La. - A fire broke out in the attic of a home on the 8200 block of Sophie Lane around 10:35 a.m. on Saturday. According to Greenwood police, all residents and pets evacuated on their own. No one was injured in the fire, but the house suffered heavy water damage, and the flames caused damage to the attic area.
GREENWOOD, LA
KSLA

Allendale community gets creative at Poetry to the Rescue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Allendale community honed their creativity at the Poetry to the Rescue event at SWEPCO Park. Participants got to paint, write poetry, learn breathing techniques and more. “Just basically something that needs to be productive in Allendale to raise a level of creativity in the community...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Bossier City Burger Restaurant Closes For Good

When it comes to burgers in Shreveport-Bossier, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better burger than those found at Five Guys. For my money, I’ll go there all day, every day. I love those burgers. Sadly, Five Guys-lovers in Shreveport-Bossier we’ll have to stay in Shreveport to get the Five Guys fix.
KTBS

Rapper Mystikal hires Shreveport attorney in latest rape case

GONZALES, La. - Mystikal, a Grammy-nominated rapper raised in New Orleans who rose to fame in the early 2000s, has been indicted on a charge of first-degree rape over an alleged July 30 attack at his home in Prairieville and now faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted at trial.
KSLA

1 shot outside Bossier City liquor store

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier City police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened Thursday night (Sept. 8) in the parking lot of a liquor store in the 1600 block of East Texas Street. Authorities said the injured person’s wounds did not...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Shreveport Little Theatre Hosting Auditions for "Sweat"

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Little Theatre is gearing up for another fantastic show, but before the curtains can open, more roles need to be filled. As director Robert Alford, II tells us, the theatre is holding auditions this week for the award-winning drama, "Sweat". Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for...
SHREVEPORT, LA

