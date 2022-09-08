Read full article on original website
KTBS
Update: Controversial health plan for city employees was rejected
SHREVEPORT, La. -- City leaders backtrack on health care. For two days, we were led to believe that a controversial three-tier insurance plan for city employees and retirees had been approved. But it turns out that it was rejected. The plan did get a majority vote of 4 to 3...
KTBS
Bossier City holds 9/11 remembrance event
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Keep Bossier Beautiful and the City of Bossier City hosted the annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Sunday at Liberty Garden at Bossier City Municipal Complex. The community gathered to remember those who lost their life in the attacks on the United States 21 years ago. Those...
KTBS
SWEPCO begins removal of Arsenal Hill chimney stacks
SHREVEPORT, La. - Southwestern Electric Power Co. announced Monday that the company has begun the process to remove the nearly century-old chimney stacks at its Arsenal Hill Power Plant in Shreveport. The two chimneys, each standing at 275 feet tall, have not been used since the 1970s when the plant’s...
KTAL
Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office & Youth Challenge Program address recent riot at Camp Minden: ‘What’s done is done’
CAMP MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana National Guard’s Youth Challenge Program responded Wednesday to concerns of violence involving their cadets after the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office was called there multiple times. The most recent disturbance at the YCP on Saturday led to two arrests and ten...
KTBS
Mansfield boil advisory has been lifted
MANFIELD, La. -- The water boil advisory that was in place for the city of Mansfield following a water line break has been lifted. MANSFIELD, La - City officials in Mansfield have issued a boil advisory. A water main break Wednesday night lead to the advisory. The advisory will remain...
KTBS
Arrive Alive Tour to visit BPCC
BOSSIER CITY, La. - UNITE’s Arrive Alive Tour is making a stop at Bossier Parish Community College on Monday. The virtual reality impaired driving and texting simulator is the nation’s No. 1 ranked drunk and distracted driving awareness event, as well as the first-and-only marijuana driving simulator in the country.
KTBS
Runaway juvenile found in Columbia County, Arkansas
EMERSON, Ark. - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help determining the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile. Kristin Johnson, 13 years old, is a black female. Authorities say Johnson ran away from Teddy Street in Emerson. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie and a pair of blue jeans.
Why Bossier Is a Terrible Place to Be if There’s a Nuclear Attack
Have you ever read an article and it left you completely unsettled? That's exactly what happened to me. 247WallSt.com just listed the worst places to be if there is a nuclear attack. Why was I surprised when Shreveport-Bossier made the list?. Shreveport-Bossier Is a Terrible Place to Be if There's...
Million Dollar Bond Set for Captured Shreveport Fugitive
Caddo narcotics agents, U.S. deputy marshals, CPSO patrol and K9 deputies all worked to arrest a Shreveport man wanted for attempted second-degree murder on Tuesday night. At approximately 6:41 p.m. on Tuesday, CPSO narcotics agents spotted Frankie Tillman, 35, on Weinstock Street in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood. After a brief chase, Tillman was taken into custody. Agents found 3.1 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale along with three unrestrained children in the backseat of the car next to a loaded AR pistol set to fire.
KSLA
SFD responds to storage building on fire behind home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire emergency Friday afternoon. The call went out just before 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. SFD units were dispatched to Flournoy Lucas Road between Crooked Creek and Francais drives. According to Caddo Parish emergency dispatch records, at least 13 units initially responded.
KTBS
Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Red River Resort
SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe is on a mission to solve a mystery. Several people have asked him about a camping area under the I-220 bridge near the Red River. He decided to check out Red River Resort for this week's Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? segment.
KTBS
East Texas officials investigating after man found murdered in Diana area
DIANA, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Saturday night. According to the HCSO, on Saturday, around 9 p.m., deputies responded to Hershel McCoy Rd., in the Diana area, regarding an unresponsive man near the roadway. When officials arrived...
KTBS
Caddo firefighters battle Greenwood house fire
GREENWOOD, La. - A fire broke out in the attic of a home on the 8200 block of Sophie Lane around 10:35 a.m. on Saturday. According to Greenwood police, all residents and pets evacuated on their own. No one was injured in the fire, but the house suffered heavy water damage, and the flames caused damage to the attic area.
KSLA
Allendale community gets creative at Poetry to the Rescue
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Allendale community honed their creativity at the Poetry to the Rescue event at SWEPCO Park. Participants got to paint, write poetry, learn breathing techniques and more. “Just basically something that needs to be productive in Allendale to raise a level of creativity in the community...
q973radio.com
Bossier City Burger Restaurant Closes For Good
When it comes to burgers in Shreveport-Bossier, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better burger than those found at Five Guys. For my money, I’ll go there all day, every day. I love those burgers. Sadly, Five Guys-lovers in Shreveport-Bossier we’ll have to stay in Shreveport to get the Five Guys fix.
Raising Cane’s Kidd’s Kids Give Back Day Is Tuesday, September 13th
When you go to have those fresh, crispy, made-to-order chicken fingers for lunch or dinner from Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers in Tyler or Longview, Texas on Tuesday, September 13th you could be helping to send a very deserving group of kids on a trip of a lifetime, along with their families, to Walt Disney World in Florida.
KTBS
Rapper Mystikal hires Shreveport attorney in latest rape case
GONZALES, La. - Mystikal, a Grammy-nominated rapper raised in New Orleans who rose to fame in the early 2000s, has been indicted on a charge of first-degree rape over an alleged July 30 attack at his home in Prairieville and now faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted at trial.
KSLA
1 shot outside Bossier City liquor store
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier City police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened Thursday night (Sept. 8) in the parking lot of a liquor store in the 1600 block of East Texas Street. Authorities said the injured person’s wounds did not...
KTBS
Shreveport Little Theatre Hosting Auditions for "Sweat"
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Little Theatre is gearing up for another fantastic show, but before the curtains can open, more roles need to be filled. As director Robert Alford, II tells us, the theatre is holding auditions this week for the award-winning drama, "Sweat". Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for...
KSLA
Family Fun Block Party being thrown by NWLA Makerspace, 318 Makes
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The NWLA Makerspace and creative group 318 Makes is inviting the public to bring their families to enjoy its Family Fun Block Party. The party begins on Sept 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a morning filled with music, family, food, and fun for all ages.
