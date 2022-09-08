SBET Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Merger of SharpLink Gaming Ltd. Is Fair to Shareholders

Read full article on original website
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Stitch Fix, Inc. - SFIX
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Stitch Fix, Inc. ("Stitch Fix" or the "Company") SFIX. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Stitch Fix...
Benzinga
Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Kohl's Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - KSS
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Kohl's Corporation ("Kohl's" or the "Company") KSS and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, and docketed under 22-cv-01016, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Kohl's securities between October 20, 2020 and May 19, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
Benzinga
ROSEN, A Leading Law Firm, Encourages Enochian BioSciences, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - ENOB
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2022) - WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Enochian BioSciences, Inc. ENOB between January 17, 2018 and June 27, 2022, both dates inclusive, (the "Class Period"), including common stock issued by Enochian in a private placement offering on or about February 16, 2018, of the important September 26, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Cathie Wood Made Her $4,000 Prediction, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
In 2018, a fund manager made a bullish call on Tesla Inc TSLA that placed a price target far ahead of analysts and at the time seemed pretty out there. Less than three years later, that bullish price target came true and helped cement Cathie Wood’s place in investing history. Here’s how investors did that tailed her trade.
Billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach Correctly Predicted Bitcoin Would Retreat To $20K: Here's His Next Call
This article was originally published on June 15, 2022. Bitcoin BTC/USD has fallen more than 50% since the start of the year and one investor says he wouldn't be surprised to see it cut in half again. What Happened: Billionaire investor Jeffrey Gundlach on Wednesday warned that Bitcoin's plunge may...
Benzinga
INVESTOR ALERT: Sema4 Holdings Corp. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - SMFR; SMFRW
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Sema4 Holdings Corp. SMFR SMFRW))) securities between March 14, 2022 and August 15, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") have until November 7, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The Sema4 class action lawsuit – captioned Helo v. Sema4 Holdings Corp., No. 22-cv-01131 (D. Conn.) – charges Sema4 and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Benzinga
RBB Investor Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In RBB To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against RBB Bancorp RBB ("RBB" or the "Company").
Benzinga
Molten Metals Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2022) - MOLTEN METALS CORP. MOLT (the "Company"), advises that it has granted 1,300,000 stock options to purchase up to 1,300,000 common shares of the Company to four directors, two officers and seven consultants of the Company. All of the 1,300,000 options vest...
Warren Buffett Now Owns Bitcoin: Here's How The Oracle Of Omaha Got Exposure
This article was originally published on May 14, 2022. Labeled Bitcoin enemy number one earlier this year by Peter Thiel, Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett now owns a stake in Bitcoin thanks to one of his investments. What Happened: In June 2021, Berkshire Hathaway invested $500...
Woman Gets $5.2M Settlement In Lawsuit Over Contracting STD In Partner's Vehicle; Elon Musk Calls This 'Crazy'
This article was originally published on June 11, 2022. In a bizarre case, a Missouri woman sued private auto insurance company GEICO for compensation for the HPV infection she contracted from her partner's car. The car was insured with GEICO. The Jackson County Circuit Court ordered a $5.2 million settlement amount by the insurance company to the woman, reports say. This was later upheld by the Missouri Court of Appeals.
Inflation Fueled Interest Rates Trigger Strong Demand For Citrix Debt
Banks seeking to sell some of the debt backing the $16.5 billion leveraged buyout of Citrix Systems Inc CTXS to investors saw more demand than they could fill, Reuters reports. Banks led by Bank of America Corp BAC, Credit Suisse Group CS, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS agreed to...
Akoustis Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights
Akoustis Technologies AKTS reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Akoustis Technologies missed estimated earnings by 36.84%, reporting an EPS of $-0.26 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $3.04 million from the same...
Investor Sentiment Improves As Nasdaq Jumps 250 Points
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index moved to the "neutral" zone, after US stocks recorded their first weekly surge since mid-August. Wall Street recorded gains in the previous session driven by communication services and technology stocks. For the week, the Dow gained 2.7%, while the S&P 500 surged 3.6%.
Can't Afford Farmland? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks Bill Gates Owns In The Agriculture Industry
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is the largest private owner of farmland in the United States with roughly 269,000 acres, across numerous states, accounting for 1% of the nation's total farmland. On September 9, 2022, India banned the export of broken rice,...
Bears Go Nuclear With $8B Bet The Market Will Decline — 3x What They Thought in 2008
The S&P 500 closed up 0.66% on Thursday after opening lower in reaction to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Cato Institute Monetary Conference. Whether or not the recent bounce is the start of another bull cycle or the bounce before another leg down won’t be known for some time. However, on Wednesday SentimenTrader, took to Twitter to post sentiments:
'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Says 'Losers' Watching Stocks While Real Problem is Elsewhere: 'Major Crash To Come'
This article was originally published on July 25, 2022. Robert Kiyosaki, the author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad," is warning investors about the need to focus on the bond market, which is much larger than the stock market and seeing its "biggest crash since 1788." The View: The personal finance...
Benzinga
BacTech Environmental Introduces Shared Land Management Program to Tenguel Small Holder Farmers
TORONTO, ON – TheNewswire - September 7, 2022 – BacTech Environmental Corporation BAC, BAC, BCCEF, (FSE:0BT1) ("BacTech" or the "Company"), a commercially proven environmental technology company delivering eco-friendly bioleaching and remediation solutions for precious metal and critical mineral recovery, is pleased to announce that further to its acquisition and closing of the 100-acre (40 ha) land package for its proposed processing plant in Tenguel, Ecuador, the Company has introduced a unique shared land management program that will see on-site cocoa farming continue with proceeds from all cocoa sales being retained by.
Bristol-Myers Squibb, Carvana And Some Other Big Stocks Recording Gains In Today's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning after recording gains in the previous session. Here are some big stocks moving higher in today’s pre-market trading session. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SPPI rose 19.7% to $1.55 in pre-market trading. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the company’s lead asset ROLVEDON (eflapegrastim-xnst) injection to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia.
Benzinga
CPKF: Raising EPS Estimates for 2022 and 2023
CPKF's CPKF second quarter net earnings increased $0.1 million, or 2%, year over year to $4.1 million, while 2022's second quarter diluted EPS rose by $0.04, or 5%, to $0.86 from $0.82 posted a year ago. This was better than our estimate, which had called for a $0.6 million decrease...
