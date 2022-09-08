ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SBET Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Merger of SharpLink Gaming Ltd. Is Fair to Shareholders

By Business Wire
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Benzinga

Molten Metals Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2022) - MOLTEN METALS CORP. MOLT (the "Company"), advises that it has granted 1,300,000 stock options to purchase up to 1,300,000 common shares of the Company to four directors, two officers and seven consultants of the Company. All of the 1,300,000 options vest...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Woman Gets $5.2M Settlement In Lawsuit Over Contracting STD In Partner's Vehicle; Elon Musk Calls This 'Crazy'

This article was originally published on June 11, 2022. In a bizarre case, a Missouri woman sued private auto insurance company GEICO for compensation for the HPV infection she contracted from her partner's car. The car was insured with GEICO. The Jackson County Circuit Court ordered a $5.2 million settlement amount by the insurance company to the woman, reports say. This was later upheld by the Missouri Court of Appeals.
MISSOURI STATE
Benzinga

Akoustis Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

Akoustis Technologies AKTS reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Akoustis Technologies missed estimated earnings by 36.84%, reporting an EPS of $-0.26 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $3.04 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Investor Sentiment Improves As Nasdaq Jumps 250 Points

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index moved to the "neutral" zone, after US stocks recorded their first weekly surge since mid-August. Wall Street recorded gains in the previous session driven by communication services and technology stocks. For the week, the Dow gained 2.7%, while the S&P 500 surged 3.6%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bears Go Nuclear With $8B Bet The Market Will Decline — 3x What They Thought in 2008

The S&P 500 closed up 0.66% on Thursday after opening lower in reaction to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Cato Institute Monetary Conference. Whether or not the recent bounce is the start of another bull cycle or the bounce before another leg down won’t be known for some time. However, on Wednesday SentimenTrader, took to Twitter to post sentiments:
STOCKS
Benzinga

BacTech Environmental Introduces Shared Land Management Program to Tenguel Small Holder Farmers

TORONTO, ON – TheNewswire - September 7, 2022 – BacTech Environmental Corporation BAC, BAC, BCCEF, (FSE:0BT1) ("BacTech" or the "Company"), a commercially proven environmental technology company delivering eco-friendly bioleaching and remediation solutions for precious metal and critical mineral recovery, is pleased to announce that further to its acquisition and closing of the 100-acre (40 ha) land package for its proposed processing plant in Tenguel, Ecuador, the Company has introduced a unique shared land management program that will see on-site cocoa farming continue with proceeds from all cocoa sales being retained by.
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Bristol-Myers Squibb, Carvana And Some Other Big Stocks Recording Gains In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning after recording gains in the previous session. Here are some big stocks moving higher in today’s pre-market trading session. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SPPI rose 19.7% to $1.55 in pre-market trading. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the company’s lead asset ROLVEDON (eflapegrastim-xnst) injection to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia.
STOCKS
Benzinga

CPKF: Raising EPS Estimates for 2022 and 2023

CPKF's CPKF second quarter net earnings increased $0.1 million, or 2%, year over year to $4.1 million, while 2022's second quarter diluted EPS rose by $0.04, or 5%, to $0.86 from $0.82 posted a year ago. This was better than our estimate, which had called for a $0.6 million decrease...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

