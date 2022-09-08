Read full article on original website
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
5 Instagram worthy spots at The New Starling HotelMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
2022 Atlanta Wine & Food Festival kick off its 11th year this weekKwame Ofosu (Askwame)Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Sept. 12 - Sept. 18
Sept. 15 - Oct. 31. Explore Lawrenceville's "haunted" history on a tour led by a ghost! Purchase tickets through Aurora Theatre. The Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter at Villa Christina; 4000 Summit Boulevard NE, Atlanta. Sept. 15. Taste the most popular and delicious offerings from 15 different Brookhaven restaurants. Regular tickets...
whee.net
FBI joins search for ‘endangered’ teen missing in Atlanta
(LONDON) — The FBI has joined the search for a 17-year-old Ohio girl who vanished after arriving at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday, authorities said. The FBI Atlanta office described the missing girl, Emma Linek, as being “endangered” and in need of medication that she did not...
Veda Howard Warns Fox 5's Good Day Atlanta Viewers about the "Illusion of Safety"
Veda Howard Warns Fox 5's Good Day Atlanta Viewers about the "Illusion of Safety"
Underground Atlanta to host horror-themed interactive theater experience
Just in time for the Halloween season, a new horror-themed interactive theater experience is coming to Atlanta. “As we continue our Downtown revitalization efforts, we are passionate about introducing immersive and entertaining experiences like Save the Video Store that bring life back to Underground Atlanta,” said Shaneel Lalani, CEO of Lalani Ventures. Underground Atlanta will […] The post Underground Atlanta to host horror-themed interactive theater experience appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
atlantafi.com
50+ Free And Cheap Things To Do In Atlanta
Atlanta, Georgia is one of the best places to visit if you’ve got some time on your hands. And having fun by visiting many of Atlanta’s best places shouldn’t cost you a lot of money. In fact, many of the top sites, venues and landmarks are free!
Rapper T.I. talks about Atlanta's Trap Music Museum, activism in hip-hop, #ProtectBlackArt movement | 11Alive Uninterrupted
11Alive's Neima Abdulahi sits down with Atlanta's own T.I. who opens up about everything from the music to the movements that inspire him. Neima Abdulahi (11Alive), Meredith Sheldon (11Alive) Published: 10:22 PM EDT September 10, 2022. Updated: 10:22 PM EDT September 10, 2022. ATLANTA. 11Alive Uninterrupted is a series focused...
CBS 46
Atlanta rapper, icon Ludacris celebrates 45th birthday with new films, projects
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning rapper, actor, entertainer and philanthropist Ludacris has had a groundbreaking and successful career. He has broken countless boundaries, destroyed stereotypes and kicked down doors for not only Atlanta rap music, but southern rap music as well. Ludacris, whose real name is Christopher Brian Bridges,...
mommypoppins.com
Fall Bucket List for Kids: 40 Fun Things To Do in Atlanta This Fall
Fall in Atlanta is pretty much the peak of our seasonal activities—there are just so many things to do in Atlanta this fall with kids. We've got leaves changing colors, amazing weather (not too cold, not too hot), and lots of fall festivals. Atlanta families are also all a buzz about football season, apple picking, Halloween, and all the opportunities to get outdoors without breaking a sweat. In fact, there are so many fun fall things to do in Atlanta with families that we decided to narrow it down with a list of merely 40 ideas.
Video shows black bear in front of metro Atlanta home
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Yet another bear has been sighted in metro Atlanta. Channel 2 viewer Mason Spratt shared a video of a black bear walking across a front lawn in Roswell. Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to a release last month from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Just over the last few months, bears have been spotted in Gainesville, Alpharetta, Gwinnett, Marietta and now Roswell.
Historic gay bar Atlanta Eagle making its return
ATLANTA — One of Atlanta's most historic gay bars is making a comeback. Atlanta Eagle, the famed bar that opened in the late 80s and was one of the early venues to host Ru Paul drag performances, will be reopening later this month. Owner and operator Richard Ramey announced...
2022 Atlanta Wine & Food Festival kick off its 11th year this week
Atlanta Food and Wine Festival- Drink ShotPhoto Credit ( @Askwame Instagram- Kwame Ofosu) Next week marks the beginning of the 11th year of the Atlanta Food and Wine festival. AFWF will gather food and drink enthusiasts together for a variety of activities that will take place at various locations all throughout the city from the 15th to the 18th of September. At this event, more than 30 chefs across the south from Florida to Texas will participate. Here are a few upcoming events that you should keep an eye out for.
Atlanta building that was Hawkins lab in ‘Stranger Things’ will be torn down
The Atlanta building that represented the Hawkins National Laboratory in "Stranger Things" is going to be torn down to make way for a senior living community.
gotodestinations.com
22 of the BEST Breakfast Spots in Atlanta
Often called “the most important meal of the day”, breakfast gives you the energy needed to get things done. Throughout the day, you need to replenish your glucose supply to help boost your energy levels and stimulate your brain. When you skip breakfast you are not giving the required nutrients that your body needs. As a result, you easily get tired and not be productive.
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best scenic day hikes to enjoy this fall from Atlanta
Fall is right around the corner and it’s almost time for the leaves to start changing into colorful and eye-catching, bright orange, red and yellow. Georgia provides some of the best scenic hikes to experience the beauty of autumn and the season’s vibrant foliage. These mountainous trails will...
Atlanta Daily World
Atlanta Fashion and Polo Classic is Back
The Miguel Wilson Collection, Bentley Atlanta to host 5th Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic Weekend to benefit the Ride to the Olympics Foundation. The annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic returns for its fifth year hosted by the Miguel Wilson Collection and sponsored by Bentley Atlanta and The Corbett Family.
Atlanta Daily World
Jazz in the Garden Features Tony Hightower at Hammonds House
Hammonds House Museum Celebrates My View From Six Feet Exhibition with Outdoor Concert. Hammonds House Museum continues Joe Barry Carroll’s My View From Seven Feet exhibition with jazz vocalist and songwriter, Tony Hightower, Sunday, September 18, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., at the museum’s outdoor garden. With years of experience as a musical performer, Hightower, an Atlanta native, takes up the mantle to be a bridge that ushers R&B audiences into jazz. Purchase tickets by visiting https://TonyHightowerMVFSF.eventbrite.com. The My View From Seven Feet exhibition has been extended until Sunday, October 2.
Channel 2 Action News anchor Justin Farmer inducted into NATAS Silver Circle 2022
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News Anchor Justin Farmer will be inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences prestigious Silver Circle Friday. The honor is given to television professionals who have committed at least 25 years of their lives to the television industry. Farmer joined WSB-TV...
'Stranger Things: The Experience' coming to metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — Millions of viewers around the world have become diehard fans of Netflix’s supernatural streaming drama “Stranger Things,” which during its four-season run has been filmed in and around the Atlanta area, portraying the series’ Hawkins, Ind., locale. Netflix — which will bring the...
CBS 46
City, county leaders conflicted over AMC closing; some support ‘business decision’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some local leaders are now at odds over whether they should be pushing to keep Atlanta Medical Center alive. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens sent a second forceful letter about the closure of AMC saying in part, “Wellstar needs to provide immediate answers to the community about what you are doing to mitigate the harm to the community of this closure.”
fox5atlanta.com
Community helps woman slowly recover after Buckhead hit-and-run
ATLANTA - Each day is a tiny step forward for Valerie Pableo. Her road to recovery will be a long one after a car slammed into her at the intersection of Peachtree and Mathieson in August. "I'm very thankful to be alive after that," she said. The hit-and-run was caught...
