Fall in Atlanta is pretty much the peak of our seasonal activities—there are just so many things to do in Atlanta this fall with kids. We've got leaves changing colors, amazing weather (not too cold, not too hot), and lots of fall festivals. Atlanta families are also all a buzz about football season, apple picking, Halloween, and all the opportunities to get outdoors without breaking a sweat. In fact, there are so many fun fall things to do in Atlanta with families that we decided to narrow it down with a list of merely 40 ideas.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO