Photos: Varsity Softball vs Monett
Republic beat Monett 9-1 to finish up the Ozarks Fall Festival tournament with a 2-3 record.
Republic XC Teams Finish Strong at Lebanon
The Republic girls cross country team finished second and the boys team finished third at the Lebanon Invitational Saturday morning. The girls finished with a cumulative rank of 41 among their top five finishers, just one behind team winner Rolla, which had 40. Both those teams were far ahead of the rest of the pack. Third-place finisher Camdenton finished with a 75.
Upset Bid Falls Short at Webb City
For the first time in seven years, Republic challenged Webb City into the fourth quarter. But just like seven years ago, Republic made mistakes and Webb City made plays down the stretch, as the Cardinals pulled away for a 35-14 win. The outcome of the game was in doubt until...
Wichita Eagle
After Wild, Wacky Weekend We Still Don’t Know Everything
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After a decade, some Arkansas fans need to just get over it. For some reason there are a group of fans that think it's somehow going to be an edge for them to wear neck braces and other stuff. The guess here is they would be...
Essary’s Homers Help Republic Softball Rebound in Friday Finale
Republic opened play in the Ozarks Fall Festival Tournament with two losses Friday before turning things around in the third game of the day. Republic lost to Rolla and Eureka, then knocked off Smithville to finish the day 1-2. Friday morning, the two teams combined to score 17 runs in...
Bobby Allison Passes Away at 74
Local Springfield philanthropist Bobby Allison has passed away at the age of 74. Bobby, together with his mother Betty, donated millions of dollars over the course of their adult lives to projects across the city, including the Betty and Bobby Allison Harmony House, a domestic violence women’s shelter. The...
Forecast: Autumn Feel Saturday, Fall Feel Sunday
It was another gorgeous day across the Ozarks with warm temperatures and sunny skies. Temperatures tonight will bottom out in the low 60s with clear skies. If you are heading to a football game, grab the jacket, it will be on the cooler side as the sunsets. Scattered showers east...
Red Oak II Festival begins in Carthage for the second time
ommunity members gathered in Carthage today during the community's second Red Oak II Festival.
Caught on Camera: Fire damages home in Ozark, Mo.
Temperatures will be in the 70s for highs in many areas today, but warm to nearly 90° by later in the week. KY3's Michael Hoffman reports. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A little cool down to start the week out. Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking a dry week ahead of us...
Branson Soon Will Be A Home For 4-Wheeling? In 2023 Yes It Will Be
Have any of you ever ridden a 4-wheeler? An ATV? Dirt bike? Well I have something that may put a smile on your face. I will get to it shortly. There are large areas of Missouri where you can explore the outdoors. Ride around large farms, parks, and trails. If any of that interests you, then you should be excited for what will be coming in 2023 to the Branson area.
24-hour paint-off begins in Joplin
Artists throughout the 4-States gathered in Joplin today to participate in the Paint the Ozarks Plein Air Paint-Out.
The Pierce City lynching that many forgot: Monett newsman has been tracking its history for years
PIERCE CITY – Into the inky blackness the train whistle screamed, its shrill call reminding those who heard it both where they were and that they were alive. “There,” in this case, was in the heart of Pierce City, a town just west of Monett, where a group gathered on August 19 — fire in hand and a common mission in mind. The focus of those gatherings, however, drastically differed depending on which August 19 they stood along the town’s main drag.
Boomtown: Republic growing at a faster pace than Springfield
The town once known as “Little York” has grown to become Greene County’s second-largest apple. The Springfield suburb of Republic reports an 18-percent year-to-year sales tax revenue increase, a clear indicator of an economic boom underway in the second-biggest city in Greene County. According to the U.S....
Manes Music Makers brings neighbors together in rural Wright County
MANES - Given the gathering’s name, one might think folks who drive through rural Wright County to Manes Music Makers come for the tunes, and they do. But it’s not just about the music. It’s also about friends, family and food, and being there for one another. Because...
MIDxMIDWST festival takes over downtown Springfield with murals, music, and art
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- You may have heard of South by Southwest but how about Mid-by-Midwest? A new festival has finally made its way to Springfield, the first-of-its-kind mural event and culture festival MIDxMIDWST Is a large-scale mural art & culture festival. That celebrates the midwestern art scene by showcasing artists from around the region. Organizer Meg […]
Bobby Allison, Springfield’s most mysterious philanthropist, dies at 74
Bobby Allison, one of Springfield’s most generous and most mysterious benefactors, died Thursday morning, Sept. 8, at the age of 74. Allison died at Mercy Hospital, where he had been for a week or two battling kidney failure, said close friend Jeffrey Hutchens, president and CEO of Hutchens Industries, which has its headquarters in Springfield.
21 years ago today I was at KOAM TV-7; Where were you when the Towers fell?
JOPLIN, Mo. – 21 years ago today the twin towers of the world Trade Center fell. Sadly it’s one of those tragic events you remember where you were when it happened. I was at KOAM-TV 7, a co-anchor on the morning show with Tina Pothoff and Seth Wayne. We had just finished our broadcast at 7:01 a.m. These were the days when streaming internet didn’t really exist. If you had internet it was dial-up access. News didn’t travel as fast. Everyone still relied on television for news.
Yes, we do have international food in Springfield. 5 food trucks to check out
Springfield’s food truck scene has exploded over the years. You’ll find them planted in parking lots, neighborhoods, breweries, food truck parks, festivals and more. Springfield even has a food truck festival — MO Food Truck Fest — slated for Sept. 17. These meals on wheels dot the Queen City, serving everything from burgers and barbecue to international fare. It’s that last one we’re focusing on today, as diners are often on the hunt for ethnic cuisine in Springfield.
Nixa, Mo. man warns others about dermatologist shortage in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There is a shortage of medical specialists in the Ozarks. And in some cases, the wait for an appointment could take months. Mercy recently told a Nixa man needing to see a dermatologist his wait would stretch well into 2023. Al Michels, 78, said he had a growth on his head. His doctor referred him to a dermatologist at Mercy without an open appointment until the spring of 2023. He agreed to see a physician’s assistant, but even that’s a three-month wait.
