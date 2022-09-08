Read full article on original website
#12 Irish Remain Undefeated with 3-1 Win over Ohio
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The No. 12 Notre Dame women’s soccer (7-0-0) fought off both rainy weather and the visiting Ohio Bobcats (3-2-1) on Sunday, posting a 3-1 victory inside Alumni Stadium. Heading into today’s matchup, the Irish were 1-of-5 remaining undefeated teams in the country. With...
The Fighting Irish 4-1-1 - Marshall
Four elements that defined Notre Dame’s 2022 home debut; 1 unique stat, 1 thing to pivot forward. This was not the blueprint. A week after a zero-turnover performance from its offense, Notre Dame repeatedly thwarted its offensive possessions with turnovers, saw starting quarterback Tyler Buchner dropped late, only to hobble off the field, and the Fighting Irish never quelled visiting Marshall in an 26-21 loss that spoiled the home debut of new Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman.
#8 Notre Dame Falls to Marshall at Home
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The University of Notre Dame football team dropped a 26-21 contest to the visiting Marshall Thundering Herd Saturday afternoon at Notre Dame Stadium. The Fighting Irish fall to 0-2, the first 0-2 start to a season since 2011. The loss marks the first loss to an unranked team at home since Nov. 19, 2016 when the Irish fell to Virginia Tech 34-31. The Fighting Irish offense worked for 130 yards on 37 carries on the ground, Through the air, the Irish connected on 21-of-38 passing for 221 yards.
Irish Hype | Game Two: Marshall
Marcus Freeman Post-Game Press Conference (9.10.22)
September 10, 2022: Watch LIVE as No. 8 Notre Dame Football head coach Marcus Freeman talks with the media after battling Marshall. September 10, 2022: Watch LIVE as No. 8 Notre Dame Football head coach Marcus Freeman talks with the media after battling Marshall.
University announces death of graduate student
Gabriella “Bella” Tyler, a third-year biology doctoral student in the College of Science, has died, the University announced in an email Tuesday. Tyler began her time at Notre Dame in 2020, and studied astrocytes and microglia’s effects on the regeneration of dopaminergic neurons in zebrafish in the Hyde lab, according to the Biology Graduate Student Organization webpage.
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. What is considered a measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state Indianapolis: […]
