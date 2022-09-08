Four elements that defined Notre Dame’s 2022 home debut; 1 unique stat, 1 thing to pivot forward. This was not the blueprint. A week after a zero-turnover performance from its offense, Notre Dame repeatedly thwarted its offensive possessions with turnovers, saw starting quarterback Tyler Buchner dropped late, only to hobble off the field, and the Fighting Irish never quelled visiting Marshall in an 26-21 loss that spoiled the home debut of new Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO