Notre Dame, IN

#12 Irish Remain Undefeated with 3-1 Win over Ohio

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The No. 12 Notre Dame women’s soccer (7-0-0) fought off both rainy weather and the visiting Ohio Bobcats (3-2-1) on Sunday, posting a 3-1 victory inside Alumni Stadium. Heading into today’s matchup, the Irish were 1-of-5 remaining undefeated teams in the country. With...
The Fighting Irish 4-1-1 - Marshall

Four elements that defined Notre Dame’s 2022 home debut; 1 unique stat, 1 thing to pivot forward. This was not the blueprint. A week after a zero-turnover performance from its offense, Notre Dame repeatedly thwarted its offensive possessions with turnovers, saw starting quarterback Tyler Buchner dropped late, only to hobble off the field, and the Fighting Irish never quelled visiting Marshall in an 26-21 loss that spoiled the home debut of new Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman.
Irish Hype | Game Two: Marshall

September 8, 2022: The Fighting Irish take on the Thundering Herd as Head Coach Marcus Freeman makes his home debut in Notre Dame Stadium. September 8, 2022: The Fighting Irish take on the Thundering Herd as Head Coach Marcus Freeman makes his home debut in Notre Dame Stadium.
Irish Finish 2-0 in Day One of Quest for the Crown

NORFOLK, Va. – The Irish advance to 3-4 on the season as they take home two five-set wins over East Carolina and Old Dominion in day one of the Quest for the Crown Tournament. GAME ONE VS. EAST CAROLINA. Despite falling in set one (23-25) and set two (23-25),...
Marcus Freeman Radio Show Set for 2022 Season

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Dick Corbett Head Football Coach Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame athletics, in partnership with Tire Rack.com, will present the Marcus Freeman Radio Show & Inside Notre Dame Football TV program throughout the 2022-23 football season. The Marcus Freeman Radio Show & Inside Notre Dame Football...
Marcus Freeman Post-Game Press Conference (9.10.22)

September 10, 2022: Watch LIVE as No. 8 Notre Dame Football head coach Marcus Freeman talks with the media after battling Marshall. September 10, 2022: Watch LIVE as No. 8 Notre Dame Football head coach Marcus Freeman talks with the media after battling Marshall.
