natchitochesparishjournal.com
First-half GSU blitz too much for Demons to overcome
SHREVEPORT – Two drives into Saturday’s Shreveport Classic presented by the Caddo Parish Commission, the Northwestern State football team was rolling. Already up a touchdown, the Demons had the ball inside the Grambling 10-yard line, looking to double its lead before Grambling turned an end-zone interception into an offensive onslaught.
bossierpress.com
High school football: Bossier, Plain Dealing fall
A veteran Glenbrook team proved too much for a young Bossier squad to handle Friday night as the Apaches defeated the Bearkats 42-14 in Bossier’s homecoming game at Memorial Stadium. Bossier dropped to 0-2. Glenbrook, which has 18 starters back off last year’s 8-2 team, improved to 2-0.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tigers thump NSU at Independence Stadium
SHREVEPORT — There’s no signal-calling controversy in Grambling. Quarterius Hawkins is the top Tiger, no questions asked. And Maurice Washington is just plain offensive. Hawkins threw for 292 yards and three scores in the first half while Nebraska-transfer Washington sparked the G-Man fireworks show by igniting for 95 yards on five carries and touchdown runs of 61 and 25 yards in the first quarter alone.
KTRE
Longview’s Jalen Hale makes long catch for touchdown against Tyler Legacy
Marshall's Jacorey Smith gets the ball knocked away, but makes the catch for touchdown. During Friday's game against Henderson, Marshall's Collier Stone fakes the handoff and throws to Jacorey Smith who gets the ball knocked away but catches it. Timpson’s Terry Bussey makes quick run up the sideline for a...
bossierpress.com
High school football: Airline comes up just short in hard-fought loss to Union Parish
The Airline Vikings came very close to giving Justin Scogin his first win as head coach Friday night at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. Sparked by a strong defensive effort in the second half, Airline took the lead early in the fourth quarter against Union Parish and had a chance to extend it a few minutes later.
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview dominates Tyler Legacy 69-0; Coach King gets 200th win
TYLER, Texas — The Longview Lobos went head-to-head with the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders in the third week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Longview came away with the win, defeating Tyler Legacy, 69-0. Click the video above for the highlights.
East Texas high school football player suffers severe head injury during homecoming game
TROUP, Texas — An East Texas high school football player has been hospitalized after suffering a head injury during a Friday night homecoming game. According to First Baptist Church Troup, Cooper Reid, a junior at Troup High Schoo, was injured during Troup's homecoming matchup against Buffalo. "We believe in...
scttx.com
Avery Crowned 2022 Joaquin High School Homecoming Queen
September 11, 2022 - (Album) - The Joaquin Rams defeated the Tenaha Tigers during their 2022 Homecoming game Saturday, September 10, 2022. Crowned 2022 Homecoming Queen was Kyleigh Avery, escorted by her father, Jason Avery. Congratulations Queen Kyleigh Avery!. The Rams beat the Tigers, 56 - 6.
Angry Tyler, TX Woman Shames Driver Wrongly Parked in Handicapped Spot
We see it more often than we should: Some East Texas drivers continue to park in spots specifically set aside for disabled persons in need of closer parking. And although most of the time, many of us either don't have the time or inclination to confront the drivers inappropriately parked in these handicapped parking spots, for one Tyler, Texas woman, it was a point she wanted to make.
KSLA
Ramblin’ on the Red to be held Sept. 24
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Ramblin’ on the Red will be held Sept. 24, starting at 2 p.m., at Hurricane Alley, 515 Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City. “Ramblin’ on the Red is a music festival with a purpose,” says a note on the event’s Facebook page.
Man Hopes to Make Longview, Texas a New Bluebonnet Capital–Wanna Help?
One Longview, Texas man wants to make one of our East Texas cities a new Bluebonnet Capital in Texas. And honestly, I'd love to see us all try this in Tyler, Kilgore, Lindale, Athens, and all over East Texas. It's just so refreshing, isn't it? What a contrast to the...
KSLA
Community digs up time capsule in east Texas; high school students create new one
ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - Communities members in Atlanta gathered Friday morning to open a time capsule, originally sealed and buried on Sept. 9, 1972, exactly 50 years ago to the day. Kate Stow, who was present for the original burial, planned the event; she says she wanted to bring together...
Raising Cane’s Kidd’s Kids Give Back Day Is Tuesday, September 13th
When you go to have those fresh, crispy, made-to-order chicken fingers for lunch or dinner from Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers in Tyler or Longview, Texas on Tuesday, September 13th you could be helping to send a very deserving group of kids on a trip of a lifetime, along with their families, to Walt Disney World in Florida.
California Man Shares Why He’s So Happy He Moved to East Texas [VIDEO]
A man who moved with his family from California to East Texas shared some of the reasons he is so thankful they did so. We're hearing it in the headlines every single day it seems:. Californians are moving in droves to the great state of Texas. And we're seeing quite...
Portion of Troup Hwy. near Green Acres Baptist Church blocked due to rollover, pin-in crash
TYLER, Texas — Tyler police are responding to a pin-in crash in which the vehicle overturned on Troup Highway. According to Tyler Police Dept., the crash occurred around 11 a.m., in the 1600 block of Troup Hwy. near Green Acres Baptist Church. Police have blocked off lanes heading toward...
KTBS
Caddo schools head of security talks school safety improvements
Shreveport,La.--Education Check-up is taking a closer look at school safety. Roy Murray is the director of security for Caddo Schools. He explains the importance of having school resource officers placed on each campus. "One of the things, we learned from something that happened to someone else, Sandy Hook taught us...
KCS Holiday Express Returns to Shreveport This Year
The KCS Holiday Express train is back for 2022. After taking a break because of the pandemic, this special Christmas train will hit the rains across the south to bring joy to thousands of families. This is an older video of some of the beauty you will get to see...
KSLA
Dry and more comfortable weather ahead
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Today will have been the most eventful day of the forecast and it’s not even all that exciting. Lows tonight are looking to drop to the mid and upper-60s overnight with mostly clear skies. Tomorrow sees a slight chance for an isolated shower...
inforney.com
Tyler ISD official: Dealing with potential threats has always been 'No. 1 priority'
Following a recent incident involving a firearm at Tyler High School, Tyler ISD officials this week emphasized that safety is among the district’s top priorities. Jeff Millslagle, director of safety and security, said the district takes any threat “very seriously,” especially those dealing with gun violence. He said the district’s law enforcement team is designed to address these types of situations as soon as they happen.
inforney.com
Inaugural Troubadour Festival draws crowds to downtown Tyler
The Troubadour Festival made its Tyler debut Saturday on the downtown square with attendees gathering to enjoy good barbecue and good music. The festival featured headliner Gary Allan along with performers Flatland Cavalry, Mike Ryan, The Steel Woods, Chris Colston, Joint Custody and Holly Beth. Numerous barbecue vendors also were set up.
