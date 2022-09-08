ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

natchitochesparishjournal.com

First-half GSU blitz too much for Demons to overcome

SHREVEPORT – Two drives into Saturday’s Shreveport Classic presented by the Caddo Parish Commission, the Northwestern State football team was rolling. Already up a touchdown, the Demons had the ball inside the Grambling 10-yard line, looking to double its lead before Grambling turned an end-zone interception into an offensive onslaught.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
bossierpress.com

High school football: Bossier, Plain Dealing fall

A veteran Glenbrook team proved too much for a young Bossier squad to handle Friday night as the Apaches defeated the Bearkats 42-14 in Bossier’s homecoming game at Memorial Stadium. Bossier dropped to 0-2. Glenbrook, which has 18 starters back off last year’s 8-2 team, improved to 2-0.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Tigers thump NSU at Independence Stadium

SHREVEPORT — There’s no signal-calling controversy in Grambling. Quarterius Hawkins is the top Tiger, no questions asked. And Maurice Washington is just plain offensive. Hawkins threw for 292 yards and three scores in the first half while Nebraska-transfer Washington sparked the G-Man fireworks show by igniting for 95 yards on five carries and touchdown runs of 61 and 25 yards in the first quarter alone.
GRAMBLING, LA
scttx.com

Avery Crowned 2022 Joaquin High School Homecoming Queen

September 11, 2022 - (Album) - The Joaquin Rams defeated the Tenaha Tigers during their 2022 Homecoming game Saturday, September 10, 2022. Crowned 2022 Homecoming Queen was Kyleigh Avery, escorted by her father, Jason Avery. Congratulations Queen Kyleigh Avery!. The Rams beat the Tigers, 56 - 6.
JOAQUIN, TX
Lorenzo Styles
101.5 KNUE

Angry Tyler, TX Woman Shames Driver Wrongly Parked in Handicapped Spot

We see it more often than we should: Some East Texas drivers continue to park in spots specifically set aside for disabled persons in need of closer parking. And although most of the time, many of us either don't have the time or inclination to confront the drivers inappropriately parked in these handicapped parking spots, for one Tyler, Texas woman, it was a point she wanted to make.
TYLER, TX
KSLA

Ramblin’ on the Red to be held Sept. 24

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Ramblin’ on the Red will be held Sept. 24, starting at 2 p.m., at Hurricane Alley, 515 Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City. “Ramblin’ on the Red is a music festival with a purpose,” says a note on the event’s Facebook page.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Caddo schools head of security talks school safety improvements

Shreveport,La.--Education Check-up is taking a closer look at school safety. Roy Murray is the director of security for Caddo Schools. He explains the importance of having school resource officers placed on each campus. "One of the things, we learned from something that happened to someone else, Sandy Hook taught us...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Dry and more comfortable weather ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Today will have been the most eventful day of the forecast and it’s not even all that exciting. Lows tonight are looking to drop to the mid and upper-60s overnight with mostly clear skies. Tomorrow sees a slight chance for an isolated shower...
SHREVEPORT, LA
inforney.com

Tyler ISD official: Dealing with potential threats has always been 'No. 1 priority'

Following a recent incident involving a firearm at Tyler High School, Tyler ISD officials this week emphasized that safety is among the district’s top priorities. Jeff Millslagle, director of safety and security, said the district takes any threat “very seriously,” especially those dealing with gun violence. He said the district’s law enforcement team is designed to address these types of situations as soon as they happen.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Inaugural Troubadour Festival draws crowds to downtown Tyler

The Troubadour Festival made its Tyler debut Saturday on the downtown square with attendees gathering to enjoy good barbecue and good music. The festival featured headliner Gary Allan along with performers Flatland Cavalry, Mike Ryan, The Steel Woods, Chris Colston, Joint Custody and Holly Beth. Numerous barbecue vendors also were set up.
TYLER, TX

