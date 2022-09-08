New Residential Investment, And Brookfield Property Partners L.P., And Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

Read full article on original website
Wells Fargo to pay over $13 million penalty to resolve 401(k) review
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) said on Monday it would pay a penalty of $13.2 million as part of a settlement with the U.S Department of Labor to resolve the federal agency's review of certain transactions related to the bank's 401(k) retirement plans.
HSBC most likely to resume buybacks in second half of next year -CFO
LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) is most likely to resume share buybacks in the second half of next year, its Chief Financial Officer Ewen Stevenson told an investor conference on Monday.
