City of Alexandria Offers Free Building Code Training

On Thursday, September 29, the City of Alexandria will offer a full day of free building code training for design and construction professionals. Training will be provided on the 2018 International Building Code’s “Means of Egress” with a focus on the Virginia Construction Code (VCC) requirements.. The training will be held in-person from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at 2932 King St. Parking is free.

The City encourages architects, engineers, contractors, and small business owners – especially minority-owned businesses and corporations – to take advantage of this free training opportunity; however, all are welcome to attend.

The class will be provided by the International Code Council (ICC) and is recognized by American Institute of Architects (AIA), and the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD). Participants will earn 0.8 hours of Continuing Education Units (CEU’s). Workbooks and boxed lunches will be provided.

Visit alexandriava.gov/Code to RSVP and for more information.

For inquiries from the news media only, contact the Office of Communications & Public Information at newsroom@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.3969.

For reasonable disability accommodation, contact pete.mensinger@alexandriava.gov or call 703.746.4210.

# # #

This news release is available at alexandriava.gov/go/3944.