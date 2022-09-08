The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) walked away from NRG Stadium with a 20-20 tie against their division rivals in the Houston Texans (0-0-1) on Sunday. While the showing of resilience toward the end of the game was encouraging, the way the Colts played up until the fourth quarter was downright dismal. The game had shades of Week 18 in Duval before they scored 17 unanswered points to force overtime.

