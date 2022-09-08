Read full article on original website
Related
Blame Rodrigo Blankenshank for Colts tie but don't forget head coach Frank Reich, GM Chris Ballard, QB Matt Ryan | Opinion
The Colts were bad at quarterback, kicker, receiver, coach, GM and defensive back, among other spots, in a 20-20 tie at Houston to open the season.
‘I was pretty pissed’: Quenton Nelson admits frustration over delayed Colts extension
Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson just inked a massive extension with the team a day before they faced off with the Atlanta Falcons. However, he was not entirely happy with the way his negotiation with the Colts dragged on that long. “I was pretty pissed it happened the day before...
Colts' gameday roster vs. Texans in Week 1
The Indianapolis Colts (0-0) will begin the 2022 NFL season with a road trip south to NRG Stadium on Sunday, taking on the Houston Texans (0-0). Here’s a look at the gameday roster for the Colts:. © AP Photo/AJ Mast. © AP Photo/Aaron Doster. © AP Photo/AJ...
Twitter calling for Colts to cut Rodrigo Blankenship
The Indianapolis Colts had a chance to complete a comeback during overtime of Sunday’s opener against the Houston Texans, and they put their faith in kicker Rodrigo Blankenship. Through the first 50 minutes of the game, Blankenship was the entire offense for the Colts. His two field goals from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
First look: Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars odds and lines
The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) head to TIAA Bank Field to face the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) in Week 2 action. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Colts vs. Jaguars odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Colts entered...
Texans vs. Colts Week 1 inactives: LB Garret Wallow inactive
The Houston Texans declared their inactives ahead of their Week 1 encounter with the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium. Injuries didn’t play too much of a factor for either team in determining the inactives list for Week 1. For the Texans, quarterback Kyle...
Analyzing Colts' snap counts from 20-20 tie with Texans
The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) walked away from NRG Stadium with a 20-20 tie against their division rivals in the Houston Texans (0-0-1) on Sunday. While the showing of resilience toward the end of the game was encouraging, the way the Colts played up until the fourth quarter was downright dismal. The game had shades of Week 18 in Duval before they scored 17 unanswered points to force overtime.
Colts vs. Texans: Top photos from Week 1
Here are the top photos from the Week 1 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans—a game that ended in a 20-20 tie.
RELATED PEOPLE
Game time, TV details released for MSU football's next home game against Minnesota
Kickoff time and TV details have been released for the Spartans’ upcoming Big Ten opener against Minnesota in a few weeks. Kickoff from Spartan Stadium will be at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 when the Spartans and Golden Gophers open Big Ten play. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
Colts tie Texans, 20-20, in Week 1 matchup
The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) were physically present for the Week 1 opener against the Houston Texans (0-0-1), but their game didn’t bother to show up for the first three quarters. Despite the Colts being the largest favorites of the week entering the game, the Colts were utterly and emphatically...
1 ruled out, 2 questionable in Colts vs. Texans
The Indianapolis Colts (0-0) and Houston Texans (0-0) released their final injury reports with designations Friday ahead of the Week 1 matchup at NRG Stadium. The Colts had one player ruled out and one player listed as questionable while the Texans had one player listed as doubtful and one player listed as questionable on their final injury report. Both injury reports were pretty light all things considered.
Colts vs. Texans: Staff picks and predictions for Week 1
The Indianapolis Colts (0-0) are on the road to begin the 2022 regular season with a divisional bout at NRG Stadium against the Houston Texans (0-0) in Week 1. The Colts have not won an opening day matchup to begin the campaign since the 2013 season. The expectation is that...
Comments / 0