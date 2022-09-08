ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Analyzing Colts' snap counts from 20-20 tie with Texans

The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) walked away from NRG Stadium with a 20-20 tie against their division rivals in the Houston Texans (0-0-1) on Sunday. While the showing of resilience toward the end of the game was encouraging, the way the Colts played up until the fourth quarter was downright dismal. The game had shades of Week 18 in Duval before they scored 17 unanswered points to force overtime.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts tie Texans, 20-20, in Week 1 matchup

The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) were physically present for the Week 1 opener against the Houston Texans (0-0-1), but their game didn’t bother to show up for the first three quarters. Despite the Colts being the largest favorites of the week entering the game, the Colts were utterly and emphatically...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

1 ruled out, 2 questionable in Colts vs. Texans

The Indianapolis Colts (0-0) and Houston Texans (0-0) released their final injury reports with designations Friday ahead of the Week 1 matchup at NRG Stadium. The Colts had one player ruled out and one player listed as questionable while the Texans had one player listed as doubtful and one player listed as questionable on their final injury report. Both injury reports were pretty light all things considered.
