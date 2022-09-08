Guest Op-Ed: MBTA fall service cuts are yet another hit to mobility in Greater Boston and the region

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Vintage Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenBoston, MA
You're Invited! Johnny Cupcakes Announces Grand Reopening Celebration EventDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Guitarist Tyler Morris works hard at the business side of music while recording and performing with virtuoso skills.American Household NewsSalisbury, MA
This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!Dianna CarneyDover, MA
Where to Watch the Pembroke Fireworks ShowDianna CarneyPembroke, MA
Related
Time Out Global
Has the Orange Line shutdown been worth it in Boston?
The Orange Line has been shut down for a few weeks and we are now post Labor Day. Students are back, families are back from the Cape and professionals are back in the office. Is the MBTA actually fixing everything that needs to be fixed? What is the current state of the shuttle buses? And what are the best alternatives? Here is our guide to navigating the continued shutdown of the Orange Line in Boston.
MBTA announces new ferry service from East Boston to downtown
BOSTON - A new way to get downtown from East Boston is coming soon.The MBTA announced a new daily ferry between Lewis Mall in East Boston and Long Wharf. It will launch on Monday, with a one-way fare costing $2.40.A ferry previously serviced the routes temporarily this spring when the Blue Line was suspended for tunnel maintenance. The MBTA said 1,750 riders a day took advantage of the ferry service, leading the Legislature to fund a new pilot program."We're pleased to be able to demonstrate this ferry service between East Boston and downtown Boston this fall and next spring," T General Manager Steve Poftak said in a statement. "We know riders valued the ferry service last spring when Blue Line service was suspended for maintenance. Demonstration projects such as these take coordination and funding, and I'd like to thank our local elected leaders for pursuing and securing the funds necessary to allow the T to operate this seasonal service."Ferry service will run until November 30, and then resume on March 1, 2023. Each trip takes about 10 minutes.
NECN
Here's How Much Worse Traffic Has Been in Boston Since Labor Day
Has traffic seemed worse around the Boston area since Labor Day? You're not alone. Massachusetts transportation officials and other experts had warned that traffic would be worse, when people returning from vacation and students starting school would clog roads already strained by the closure of the Orange Line train -- the 30-day shutdown is entering its last week.
Abandoned train goes up in flames at MBTA commuter rail maintenance facility
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after an abandoned train car caught fire near the MBTA commuter rail maintenance facility in Somerville on Saturday night. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze along the commuter rail tracks in the area of 70 3rd Avenue around 8:30 p.m. found flames shooting from a graffiti-covered rail car that has been out of service for years, according to Somerville Firefighters Local 76.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mass. State Police warn of traffic delays ahead of Biden’s speech in Boston
President Joe Biden is set to give a speech about his efforts to fight cancer. State Police are warning drivers of delays and detours they may encounter around Boston Monday, likely due to President Joe Biden’s planned appearance at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. “Motorists in...
RMV announces inspection sticker changes for Massachusetts drivers
BOSTON - There's a change coming to the way inspection stickers are given out in Massachusetts - and it affects those who wait too long to get their car inspected. The RMV said that starting November 1, cars that pass the annually required inspection will get a new sticker with the month the last sticker expired, rather than the month of inspection.Drivers who wait more than a year will get a January sticker."Any vehicle owner late in getting a vehicle inspected, beyond one year from the last inspection, will no longer get a sticker displaying the month the new inspection occurred,"...
Off the Menu: Clean energy bill impacts restaurants
As they rushed to wrap up their formal sessions last month, the Massachusetts legislature passed a new clean energy bill that contained multiple provisions designed to accelerate the state’s transition from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy. The Act Advancing Clean Energy and Offshore Wind, which Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law on Aug. 11, contains a number of controversial provisions, one of which prohibits new natural gas hookups in 10 Eastern Massachusetts communities.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Wu dialed back search for fire commissioner
WHEN BOSTON Mayor Michelle Wu went looking for a new police commissioner, the search was extensive. She assembled a five-member search committee headed by former Supreme Judicial Court justice Geraldine Hines. The panel spent three months talking to community leaders, holding listening sessions with the public, and conducting a multilingual survey of Boston residents. The city also hired one of the nation’s leading executive search firms for law enforcement agencies to help recruit potential candidates.
RELATED PEOPLE
universalhub.com
5-story MFA neighbor would become 19-story MFA neighbor under developer's plans
A f5-story apartment building that dates to 1910 at 409 Huntington Ave. in the Fenway will get 14 new floors under plans submitted to the BPDA last week. In its filing, the Slater Family's Tremont Asset Management says the way it will add 100 new apartments to what is now a 57-unit building across from the MFA "will preserve the original and historical character of the site."
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Unlike other media, the Quarry labored away over the long Labor Day holiday weekend #mayorkoch #quincypolice
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Unlike other media, the Quarry labored away over the long Labor Day holiday weekend. – News and commentary about elsewhere covered by Quincy Quarry News. While the Quarry’s media brethren opted to go with their second, third and even rookie teams so that their...
Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England
BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
nbcboston.com
Here's Where Boston Lands Among Most Expensive Cities for Renters
Boston being an expensive place to rent should come as no surprise. But just how high does it rank among cities in the United States?. It's one of the two cities where you'll need to earn the highest salary to rent an average apartment, according to Apartment Guide, trailing only New York City.
IN THIS ARTICLE
RMV: Inspection sticker changes coming in November
Beginning in November, the Massachusetts RMV will be making some changes in regards to getting a new inspection sticker for your vehicle.
Here are the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022
Do you remember your first car? Who doesn't? For me, it was a 1988 Buick Regal (silver). My brother who was living in Berkshire County during the '90s informed me that his then-girlfriend was getting rid of her Buick. If memory serves me correctly, I believe my parents were either given the vehicle or paid only $1.00. Either way, I ended up with the vehicle at age 16. The vehicle ran pretty well. It did have some metal patches covering up some rust spots and the gas gauge was broken. If you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas. It happened once in the northern Berkshires. That was the first and only time that would occur the entire time I owned the car. I couldn't complain though. At 16, I was happy just to own a car and have some freedom.
homenewshere.com
Reading awarded $2.1M MVP grant for wetlands expansion
READING - State officials recently allocated $2.1 million towards a proposal to reduce flooding in town by restoring wetland areas by the Maillet Sommes Morgan Conservation space across from Austin Preparatory High School. In recent days, town officials have heralded the community’s Beacon Hill delegation for their efforts in helping...
NECN
Neighbors ‘Close' Troubled Boston Park: ‘We Definitely Need Some Type of Action'
Neighbors unofficially closed a park near Boston's troubled Mass. and Cass area, long plagued by worsening problems. Clifford Park was blocked off with yellow tape and signs Wednesday after multiple requests for the city to address illegal activities taking place on the public property in Roxbury. "We've seen folks having...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whdh.com
Police investigating pedestrian accident on Mass Ave.
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said they are investigating a pedestrian accident in Boston. Officials reported that they were called to the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Proctor Street at 3 a.m. Sunday morning for a pedestrian accident. According to Boston Police, both a cyclist and scooter rider were involved in...
Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts
I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
nbcboston.com
Banned Waste Filling Mass. Landfills, Incinerators, Says Environmental Report
A coalition of environmental organizations under the name Zero Waste Massachusetts released a report Thursday morning that examines the effectiveness of waste bans, and calls on officials in Massachusetts to demand stricter enforcement of existing rules. The state Department of Environmental Protection implemented waste ban rules in 1990, prohibiting materials...
WCVB
Here's why Back Bay foundations could sink, crumble if extreme droughts continue
BOSTON — Drought conditions threaten underground foundations that support many of Boston's oldest buildings. Much of Boston's Back Bay is built on dirt hauled in during the 1800s. To make the ground more stable, builders pounded logs into the dirt. The system works well as long as the ground stays wet.
Comments / 0