ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

New Hampshire monkeypox weekly update

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c3TGW_0hnhwn4p00
Smith Collection/Gado // Getty Images

New Hampshire monkeypox weekly update

On August 4, 2022, the Biden administration declared monkeypox a public health emergency . Since then, every state and Washington, D.C. has recorded cases of the virus, with the first death from monkeypox confirmed on August 30 in Texas. Though monkeypox is not a new disease —it was discovered in animals in 1958 and in humans in 1970—the sudden influx of active cases presents a significant risk.

The primary hallmark of the monkeypox virus is the rash, or "pox," that infected individuals develop. Other symptoms include fever, chills, and swelling of the lymph nodes. Monkeypox is spread via close skin-to-skin contact with an infected individual or by contact with infected body fluids on surfaces; the virus can live on surfaces for up to fifteen days. The CDC recommends getting the monkeypox vaccine when you are eligible and communicating openly with close contacts and medical professionals if you or those you are close with develop symptoms of monkeypox.

Stacker is collecting data from the CDC to examine monkeypox case trends in New Hampshire. Keep reading below to see how many cases are in your state and how your state compares to the rest of the nation.

New Hampshire monkeypox weekly update

New Hampshire statistics

- Cumulative cases since July 2022: 28
--- Cumulative cases per million people: 20.2
- New cases during the last 7 days: 1
--- New cases per million people: 0.7

Nationwide statistics

- Cumulative cases since July 2022: 24,381
--- Cumulative cases per million people: 72.7
- New cases during the last 7 days: 1,578
--- New cases per million people: 4.7

States with the most cumulative cases per million since July 2022

#1. Washington, D.C.: 488 cases (728.3 cases per million people)
#2. New York: 3,810 cases (192.1 cases per million people)
#3. Georgia: 1,717 cases (159.0 cases per million people)
#4. California: 4,753 cases (121.1 cases per million people)
#5. Florida: 2,422 cases (111.2 cases per million people)

States with the fewest cumulative cases per million since July 2022

#1. South Dakota: 2 cases (2.2 cases per million people)
#2. Kansas: 9 cases (3.1 cases per million people)
#3. Wyoming: 2 cases (3.5 cases per million people)
#4. Montana: 5 cases (4.5 cases per million people)
#5. Vermont: 3 cases (4.6 cases per million people)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was getting many calls from people trapped in flooded homes. Desperate people posted to Facebook and other social sites, pleading for rescue for themselves or loved ones. Some video showed debris-covered water sloshing toward homes’ eaves. The hurricane’s center made landfall near Cayo Costa, a barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers. As it approached, water drained from Tampa Bay. Mark Pritchett stepped outside his home in Venice around the time the hurricane churned ashore from the Gulf of Mexico, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) to the south. He called it “terrifying.”
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Montana State
The Independent

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida with 155mph winds and ‘life-threatening’ flooding

Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s southwest coast on Wednesday afternoon as officials warned of unsurvivable storm surge in places.Powered by warm Gulf waters, Ian intensified into an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm early on Wednesday after passing over Cuba where it left two people dead and the entire country in blackout when the power grid collapsed.Ian slammed into Florida with winds of 155mph shortly after 1500 local time [2000 GMT] near Cayo Costa, about 48km (30 miles) west of Fort Myers, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported. It is one of the most powerful storms to hit...
FLORIDA STATE
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy