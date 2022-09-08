Mechanical Services of Central Florida to Tee Off on September 30 for Annual Frontline Outreach Golf Benefit

We can think of few better ways to celebrate the end of summer than eating one (or several) last burgers from Orlando's best restaurants. Luckily, Orlando Burger Week is nearly upon us. Running from September 14 to September 28, OBW brings $7 burger specials from tons of restaurants. Try out an old favorite or expand your palette at newcomers like Ole Red and Burger U. PoKeKai is offering our first-ever "sushi burger."

ORLANDO, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO