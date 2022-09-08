Mechanical Services of Central Florida to Tee Off on September 30 for Annual Frontline Outreach Golf Benefit

Read full article on original website
Related
orlandomedicalnews.com
HCA Florida Healthcare’s Mini Medical University inspires the next generation of Orlando’s Healthcare Professionals
Last weekend, HCA Florida Healthcare hosted a Mini Medical University half-day program for high school juniors and seniors at UCF Lake Nona Hospital, 6700 Lake Nona Blvd., Orlando, FL 32827, and the HCA Center for Clinical Advancement, 6400 Sanger Rd., Orlando, FL 32827. Mini Medical University is a unique learning...
theapopkavoice.com
Apopka Police Department adds three officers to its force
The Apopka Police Department added three new officers to its force on Friday at a City Hall swearing-in ceremony officiated by APD Chief Michael McKinley. Officer James "Jim" Frey is 30 years old and was born in Baltimore. He was raised in Stewartstown, PA, and graduated from Mother of Divine Grace High School in 2010. Frey continued his education at Townsend University and Harrisburg Area Community College before moving to Florida.
Week 3: Football Friday Night on 9
ORLANDO, Fla. — After a long off-season, high school football is back in full swing as we enter week three. While the battle of unbeatens lives up to the hype, at the end of the night, there can only be one winner. Check out all the highlights from week...
Kissimmee Brick-and-Mortar Chicken Joint Expands to Food Truck in Orlando
The owners are set to open their food truck in mid-October.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
Orlando Fire Department hosts candlelight ceremony in honor of first responders killed on 9/11
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Inside Fire Station 1 in downtown Orlando they were set up for their annual 9/11 Remembrance and Candlelight Ceremony. At the front of the room on some tiered shelves were hundreds of candles. 343 candles were red, representing each of the FDNY firefighters who lost...
fox35orlando.com
Shaq's Big Chicken restaurant coming to Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - ‘Big’ things are coming to Orlando!. NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is bringing his Big Chicken restaurant chain to Central Florida! According to its LinkedIn page, the company signed a 45-unit franchising deal with Florida-based DMD Ventures which will bring Big Chicken to several locations across the state including Orlando, Tampa, Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.
bungalower
The Woods and The Lodge sell to new owners
Popular downtown watering holes, The Lodge (Facebook) and The Woods (Facebook), will both be closing at the end of the month. Co-owners Aaron Dudek and Jason Anderson told Bungalower that they made the hard decision to sell the bars in the face of a changing downtown and client base. “We’ve...
click orlando
Tropics Watch: Breaking down the peak of hurricane season
ORLANDO, Fla. – Earl is now post-tropical in the North Atlantic. The rest of the Atlantic Basin remains quiet. The National Hurricane Center is only highlighting one wave near Africa for a low chance for development over the next five days. [TRENDING: Storms get started a little later in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Orlando police enforce road safety, protect pedestrians and cyclists
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando Police Department will monitor pedestrian and cyclist safety with high visibility enforcement starting this month. HVE details are funded through a contract with the University of North Florida. The Florida Department of Transportation also has a goal to improve safety. This effort will help...
orlandoweekly.com
Here are all of the menus for Orlando Burger Week 2022
We can think of few better ways to celebrate the end of summer than eating one (or several) last burgers from Orlando's best restaurants. Luckily, Orlando Burger Week is nearly upon us. Running from September 14 to September 28, OBW brings $7 burger specials from tons of restaurants. Try out an old favorite or expand your palette at newcomers like Ole Red and Burger U. PoKeKai is offering our first-ever "sushi burger."
orlandomedicalnews.com
DOH-Marion and AdventHealth Ocala Announce the Publication of the New Community Health Needs Assessment
Ocala — Marion County residents now have a new roadmap by which to plot their course to better overall health. The Florida Department of Health in Marion County and AdventHealth Ocala recently published the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment, or CHNA. The document, which must be updated every three...
Southern Hill Farms now Serving Meals Under License Name “Southern Hill Cafe”
The on-site eatery on 120-acre Southern Hill Farms is now registered with the State of Florida as Southern Hill Cafe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
1 dead in Orange County crash, troopers say
Orange County, Fla. – A 52-year-old Orlando man died after being involved in a late morning crash in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Saturday at 11:58 a.m. at the intersection of Edgewater Drive and Edgewater Commerce Parkway, troopers said. [TRENDING: Health inspector...
fox35orlando.com
Reward being offered in teen's killing on Domino Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. - A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest in the murder of 17-year-old Hamishee "Mishee" Williams Jr., according to Crime Line. Officials said the teenager was shot and killed in the 400 block of Domino Drive shortly before 11...
click orlando
17-year-old fatally shot in Orlando identified
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police on Sunday shared a Crimeline statement offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in a fatal shooting that took the life of a 17-year-old boy Friday night in Orlando. Identified as Hamishee “Mishee” D. Williams Jr., the teen...
click orlando
Disney shares opening dates, new additions and potential new land concepts
BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has a list of exciting new additions for its future in the coming months, years and beyond. During the D23 Expo presentation “A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products,” Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro offered a special look at the company’s innovative ways the next generation of Disney magic is coming to life at its theme parks.
click orlando
2 men arrested in Orlando, Apopka bank robberies, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested following a pair of bank robberies last week in Orlando and Apopka, according to police. Robert Sweet, 36, and Markel Key, 20, were booked into Orange County jail Friday. [TRENDING: Last chance to win Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights tickets |...
WESH
'Nerve-racking': Neighbors react to Orlando carjacking, shooting leaving person injured
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday, WESH 2 learned that the carjacking and shooting that started in Baldin Park yesterday was not random. Orlando police tell WESH the two people knew each other. "There was a fire truck here. There was an ambulance. And there was probably five or six...
click orlando
Orlando man killed, 2 seriously injured in wrong-way, head-on crash in Volusia County, FHP says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old Orlando man was killed Sunday morning and two people were left with serious injuries in a wrong-way crash on State Road 472 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 6:32 a.m., west of SR-472′s intersection with East...
click orlando
Kissimmee woman killed in Osceola County crash, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 62-year-old Kissimmee woman died from her injuries in an afternoon crash on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 12:38 p.m. on Saturday, according to the FHP. According to troopers, the woman’s 2019 Toyota Camry was stopped at a stop...
Comments / 0