I was born and raised in Montana. These are the 10 most common mistakes I see tourists make when visiting the Big Sky state.
Many travelers to Montana pack incorrectly, get too close to wildlife, make a mess, and skip lesser known areas when vacationing in the Big Sky state.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
yourbigsky.com
Take a dip into these Montana hot springs
With cooler temperatures slowly approaching, what better way to warm up than visiting a natural hot spring? Visit Montana goes over some of the ‘hottest’ natural springs across the state. These springs are mineral-rich natural springs. Chico Hot Springs Resort and Spa is one of Montana’s most famous...
Montana adopts permanent block on birth certificate changes
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana health officials on Friday made permanent a rule that blocks transgender people from changing their birth certificates even if they undergo gender-confirmation surgery. The move by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte’s administration comes just days before a court will hear arguments over the legality of a similar rule that’s been in effect on an emergency basis since May. The ACLU of Montana has asked state Judge Michael Moses to strike down the emergency rule. Moses in April had temporarily blocked a 2021 Montana law that made it difficult for transgender people to change their birth certificate. The law said people had to have a “surgical procedure” before they could change the sex listed on their birth certificate. Gianforte’s administration then went further and blocked changes to birth certificates even after surgery.
Montana Governor Celebrates Jobs and Record Economic Growth
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte called into the Talk Back program on Friday with good news about the state’s economic growth over the past year. Gianforte began with an update about job growth in the state. “With Labor Day just behind us, I'm pleased to report that Montana last year...
Wildfire smoke knocks down Western Montana air quality
Unhealthy air quality was being reported across much of Western Montana with very unhealthy air reported in Hamilton.
5 Missoula Bars That Made It on National TV
It’s always nice to catch word that the hometown made it on TV, the National tube at that. Shows like Yellowstone draw attention to the whole state. Montana is also known for other things, like having the most bars per capita in the Country, and Missoula being one of its biggest cities and home to the U of M almost guaranteed a TV show called “Drinking Made Easy” would pub crawl in 2012 to check out the locals in action.
You Won’t Believe How Many Montanans Aren’t Even From Big Sky Country
The population of Montana isn't large when compared to other states across the country, but, with an estimated 1.1 million people living in the Treasure State, we've got quite a decent number of Montanans here. However, the actual number of native Montanans is much lower than that. In fact, it may be more people than you expected.
NBCMontana
Columbus Fire burns into Montana, now at 1,339 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — New overnight infrared mapping shows the Columbus Fire burning six miles northeast of Murray, Idaho, has crossed over into Montana. The fire now measures 1,339 acres. The daily flight log noted the following: "On the west end, the fire is burning on both sides of Tributary...
Dorothy Moon is Idaho Media’s Worst Nightmare
Editors at the Idaho Statesman are fuming because a kid’s drag show got shelved at the Boise Pride Fest. And the newspaper types had already packed a picnic basket! The paper blames the state Republican Party's Chairwoman Dorothy Moon. She mentioned in a web post last week that the grooming event was scheduled for Sunday afternoon. At least four sponsors then backed out of the event.
Montana's Road Ghosts and Phantom Hitchhikers
Montana's Road Ghosts and Phantom Hitchhikers Also referred to as vanishing hitchhikers, these are ghosts that haunt our roadways. Some seek to hitch a ride with the living and others simply drift through the thin veil between worlds to appear briefly on the side of the road. ...
Montana Children's Center in Twin Bridges: A Compendium
Montana Children's Center in Twin Bridges: A Compendium High up in the Pioneer Mountains, about halfway between Wise River and Polaris, sits a small cemetery and one of Montana's many historical markers. ...
Only One Piece of the Twin Towers is in Montana. Here’s Where.
If you're over the age of like 28 or so, you remember exactly where you were and what you were doing on the morning of 9/11/2001. Even though it's been over two decades, the memory is burned permanently in my brain. It's as vivid now as it was 20 years ago. So when I hear the words "never forget", my thoughts are, "how could I?"
Get to Know a County: Mineral County
Get to Know a County: Mineral County On August 7th, 1914, the Montana Legislature created Mineral County, taking the western end of Missoula County and placing the seat at Superior. ...
Fairfield Sun Times
Flags in Montana ordered to be flown at half staff on 9/11
HELENA, Mont. - All flags in Montana have been ordered to be flown at half-staff on Sept. 11 in memory of the lives lost in the terrorist acts of September 11, 2001. Governor Greg Gianforte ordered all flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Sunday, September 11, 2022.
Expert Says Missoula Air Quality is Taking a Turn For the Worse
Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield with the Missoula City-County Health Department told us on Thursday that shifting winds are worsening air quality throughout western Montana. “The winds high overhead right now are coming at us from the northwest, and there was quite a bit of smoke that had made its...
Montana dispatcher recognized for saving lives
“It’s always nice to be recognized when you make a difference,” said Russell. “We’re just a calm voice in the dark is what they say for dispatchers. we’re never seen.”
montanarightnow.com
Montana child tested for elevated lead levels after wearing now recalled sandals
HELENA, Mont. - A Montana child has tested for elevated lead levels after wearing sandals sold on Amazon. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a recall for Otter MOMO Children’s Sandals due to the inner layer of the sandals containing levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.
Missoula’s Guide To Pumpkin Spice Lattes: Wheat Montana
Regardless of economic circumstances, the whims of corporate CEOs and influencers, or even acts of God, you can always count on three things to happen in Montana earlier every year:. mentions of Black Friday in your email. Christmas decorations for sale. pumpkin spiced lattes returning to coffee menus. As for...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,162 Cases, Seven New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 306,709 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,162 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,562 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,537,733 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 573,761...
94.9 KYSS FM
Missoula, MT
94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
