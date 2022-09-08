Read full article on original website
New Bedford Dock Worker Injured in Crushing Incident
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford longshoreman has been injured after he was crushed between two pallets while unloading a ship in an incident on Monday morning, according to New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger. Kruger said the dock worker sustained a lower leg injury when he was pinned...
Acushnet, State Discuss Control of South Main Street
I am generally of the opinion that anything the state and the federal government can do, local government can do better, often at less cost to the taxpayers, too. That's why it piqued my interest recently to learn of a discussion underway about transferring control of South Main Street from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to the people of Acushnet.
streetfoodblog.com
Acushnet Dunkin’ Seems to be to Re-Route Drive-Via Lane
A few of the busiest roads on the SouthCoast are Dunkin’ drive-thru lanes. Throughout peak hours, drive-thru traces can wrap round a Dunkin’ retailer and out into the road. When a Dunkin’ location has just one direct technique of entry and egress for purchasers, issues can get a bit dicey within the parking zone.
This Massive Vintage Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Massachusetts
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Massachusetts is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
New Bedford’s Oldest Textile Mills Are Still Standing
Nestled between the Acushnet River and what is now Route 18, the Wamsutta Mills have been a part of the New Bedford landscape for many years. The Wamsutta Mills, located at Acushnet Avenue, Logan, Wamsutta, and North Front Streets, were the first textile manufacturing mills constructed in New Bedford. The first of the mills was operational in 1849, long before the start of the Civil War.
The Mystery of New Bedford’s Two Nantucket Lightships
While out shooting some pictures for a piece I was working on about the historic Wamsutta Mills, I came upon a familiar sight in the North Terminal area of New Bedford: it was the unmistakable bright red and white Nantucket Lightship. I'd seen the vessel before, recently, and it wasn't...
independentri.com
Business Roundup: Calamari festival puts spotlight on RI’s official appetizer
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Calamari — made in all kinds of ways — is on the plate at the annual Narragansett Calamari festival this weekend. The Narragansett Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s sixth annual Rhode Island Calamari Festival this afternoon. The dish Rhode Island claims as its own will be offered at Veteran’s Park, adjacent to The Towers.
Berkeley Beacon
Cape Cod Bay will probably be polluted with radioactive waste within 10 years
It is projected that by 2027 Holtec International will have disposed of one million gallons of potentially radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay. The self-described “diverse energy company” purchased the plant in 2019 with the ultimate goal of finishing the decommissioning process in a record eight years rather than in 60, like fellow nuclear energy company Entergy estimates the decommissioning will be done.
newbedfordguide.com
Lakeville Fire Department shares data on dangers of grills, hibachis, barbecues on balconies
“Did you know??? Between 2016 and 2020 Massachusetts fire departments responded to 427 fires involving grills, hibachis, and barbecues. These fires caused 15 civilian injuries, 6 firefighter injuries, and $4 million in property damage. The Lakeville Fire Department often encounters gas and charcoal grills on balconies at our apartment buildings.
idesignarch.com
Ultimate Cape Cod Dream Home with Ocean and Harbor Views
This newly built architectural masterpiece in Orleans, Massachusetts is the crown jewel of Nauset Heights. Designed by Polhemus Savery DaSilva Architects Builders, the house offers a classic Cape Cod casual elegance. Meticulous craftsmanship of the detailed architectural elements, including layered mill work, extensive moldings and artistically carved built-ins, are all...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Cape Cod woman used birth dates and favorite numbers to win $100,000 grand prize
For Beverly Fuller of Cape Cod, winning her not-so-insignificant $100,000 lottery prize late last month wasn’t an exact science. Fuller, who lives in Sandwich, used a combination of birth dates and favorite numbers to score the $100,000 grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “All or Nothing” game Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently broke ground on the $36 million I-295 paving project. “Our Administration has a plan, and historic federal funding, to finally tackle Rhode Island’s worst roads and bridges,” Gov. Dan McKee said on Sept. 7. “This is a plan that will help mitigate extreme weather events like we […] The post Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project appeared first on Transportation Today.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Regional Refuse Management announces fall Paper Shredding Day
A fall Paper Shredding Day is Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to noon, or until the shred truck fills up. All are welcome; there is no residency requirement. Individuals may bring up to two boxes of paper. The event is at the New Bedford High School parking lot, 230 Hathaway Boulevard, New Bedford. Enter on Parker Street.
Food Truck Festival Rolls into New Bedford This Weekend
Foods from around the world will be served up to the SouthCoast this weekend at Fort Taber Park in New Bedford. The Food Truck Festivals of America have a Saturday of deliciousness planned for the area with over a dozen different options for food and another 15 choices of beer lined up around Fort Rodman at the tip of Clark's Point.
Enjoy the Best Bristol Views Inside This Converted Lighthouse
Historic homes are nothing new in New England, but finding one that was once an actual working lighthouse is pretty rare. Probably why this unique home in Bristol didn't last long on the market. Sitting literally under the Mount Hope Bridge between Narrangansett and Mount Hope bays is this two-bedroom,...
Arrivederci, Pasta House: Fairhaven’s Beloved Italian Restaurant Is Rebranding
There have been a lot of rumors floating around about one of the SouthCoast's most popular restaurants. We received news this week that one of those rumors is actually true. Mario Ribeiro, the owner of The Pasta House in Fairhaven, reached out to Fun 107 to tell us he has some big news.
Here Are Massachusetts’ Costliest Crash Locations
It takes skill to drive in Massachusetts as the pace is fast and often unruly. One wrong move or failure to use your turn signal can result in unwanted accidents, injury, or death. According to MassDOT, in the past 12 years, a recorded 1,630,592 crashes have occurred in the state...
whdh.com
Car catches fire on Route 3 in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A car caught fire on Route 3 in Plymouth over the weekend. Video showed smoke and flames coming from the car while it was on the side of the road Sunday. The Plymouth Fire Department said no one was hurt and they’re investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
Which City Is More Driver-Friendly? New Bedford vs. Fall River
It's the debate that no one is talking about, but everyone knows about. In the category of the worst city to drive through, it's New Bedford vs. Fall River here on the SouthCoast and the people have spoken. It's been a long time coming, but it's time to set the record straight.
wgbh.org
Blackstone River still suffers from pollution 50 years after massive cleanup
Blackstone River still suffers from pollution 50 years after massive cleanup. On Sept. 9, 1972, about 10,000 people descended on the banks of the Blackstone River. Flowing 48 miles south through Central Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the Blackstone at the time was considered one of the most polluted rivers in the country — smelly and toxic from raw sewage, industrial chemicals and other debris regularly released into it.
