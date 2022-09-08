Read full article on original website
Mosquito Fire now larger than 65 square miles | Monday's updates, maps, evacuations latest
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Firefighters made progress against the Mosquito Fire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday. The Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento spread to nearly 65 square miles, with 10% containment, according to CalFire. It's burned 46,587 acres as of CalFire's last update Sunday night.
Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties forces 11,260 people to evacuate
PLACER COUNTY - The fast-spreading Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties has once again grown quickly overnight. SIZE AND PROGRESSThe Mosquito Fire started Tuesday (Sept. 6th) next to the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County and has quickly spread in dense brush and steep terrain. The fire is now estimated to be 46,587 acres in size, an increase of about 5,848 acres on Sunday. It is now 10% contained.According to Cal Fire, there have been multiple data sources for the fire's perimeter. Due to smoky conditions, accurate measurement has been difficult. Firefighters are challenged by steep...
Mosquito Fire evacuees wait at shelters, scattered throughout region in foreseeable future
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — While temperatures have dropped since the record-setting heat wave earlier this week, smoke has filled the Sacramento Valley and the area surrounding the Mosquito Fire. Now, those who fled the area anxiously wait at area shelters. Linda Hoffman left her home in Foresthill, fleeing to nearby...
goldcountrymedia.com
Sierra College opens emergency shelter for Mosquito Fire evacuees; Auburn church site closes
An emergency shelter for Mosquito Fire evacuees opened at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sierra College in Rocklin, and the former shelter site at the Bell Road Baptist Church in Auburn has closed. Residents under mandatory evacuation can access the shelter, operated by the American Red Cross, at Sierra College, 5100...
Mosquito Fire evacuation center moving to Sierra College
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County announced on Saturday that the evacuation center for the Mosquito Fire will be moving from its location in Auburn to Sierra College in Rocklin. The campus located at 5100 Sierra College Blvd will have the center in its cafeteria located inside of building J, according to Placer County. Photo […]
Evacuations continue to grow as firefighters achieve containment on Mosquito Fire
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — On Sunday, firefighters finally started to achieve some containment on the Mosquito Fire after it has been burning in Placer County and El Dorado County for the past six days. According to CAL FIRE, as of 7:59 a.m., the Mosquito Fire is now 10% contained and has burned 46,587 acres. While […]
Deputy rescues elderly couple from Mosquito Fire
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A deputy jumped into action to save an elderly couple after they were trapped while trying to evacuate from a massive wildfire burning in Northern California. Officials from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said the couple called authorities and told them that they were stuck inside of the fireline […]
Sierra Sun
Dense smoke from Mosquito Fire expected to return to Truckee-Tahoe
Mosquito Fire emergency shelter moves to Sierra College; other resources continue to be available to Placer residents. An emergency shelter for Mosquito Fire evacuees opens at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sierra College in Rocklin, and the former shelter site at the Bell Road Baptist Church in Auburn has closed. Residents...
California's Mosquito Fire grows to 41,443 acres
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Northern California were working Sunday to contain the Mosquito Fire as the blaze has nearly doubled in size over the weekend. The wildfire has burned 41,443 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties, up from about 23,000 acres on Friday, and was 10% contained as of Sunday morning, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said in an update.
Mosquito Fire: Winds expected to push wildfire smoke northeast toward Tahoe area
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The greater Tahoe area is expected to be swathed with smoky skies due to the Mosquito Fire. The wildfire is currently burning in both El Dorado and Placer counties. It's grown to more than 46,000 acres since sparking on Sept. 6. Lee Tarney, air...
activenorcal.com
Videos Show Burned Homes in the Area of the Mosquito Fire
With the fast-moving nature of the Mosquito Fire in the Sierra foothills near Foresthill, California, fire officials have been concentrating their resources on stopping the fire in populated areas. CalFire has not been able to officially report on loss of structures in the now 23,000 acre fire, but videos online show devastation in Placer County.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer SPCA helps county Animal Services with Mosquito Fire animal evacuees
Since Placer County Animal Services has been inundated with animal evacuees due to the Mosquito Fire, according to Placer SPCA CEO Leilani Fratis, Placer SPCA is working in tandem to support the county’s Animal Services efforts. The Placer SPCA is “doing everything possible to alleviate the strain they are...
goldcountrymedia.com
SFist
Mosquito Fire Grows to Over 33,000 Acres, Becomes Largest CA Wildfire (So Far) This Year
As of Saturday afternoon, the Mosquito Fire has burned 33,754 acres — with still 0% of the blaze contained and now threatens 3,666 structures — which makes it the largest fire this wildfire season in California, thus far. Since starting Tuesday night around 6 p.m., the Mosquito Fire...
CAL FIRE, Placer Sheriff briefly cite different acreage numbers for Mosquito Fire
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — On the fourth day of the Mosquito Fire, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and CAL FIRE reported extremely conflicting acreage numbers due to environmental conditions. At around 8:30 a.m. the Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported that the fire had grown to over 25,000 acres, which would be an overnight growth of […]
KCRA.com
Placer County declares local emergency due to Mosquito Fire
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County declared a local emergency in reaction to the Mosquito Fire Thursday afternoon. CAL FIRE reported on Thursday that the Mosquito Fire has seen more significant growth as it is remapped to 6,870 acres, an increase of 1,165 from Wednesday night. Immediate evacuation orders have been issued Thursday by the […]
rosevilletoday.com
Placer SPCA assisting with growing number of animal evacuees from Mosquito Fire
Roseville, Calif. – Placer County Animal Services has been inundated with animal evacuees due to the Mosquito fire. Placer SPCA is working in tandem to support the efforts of Placer County Animal Services by doing everything possible to alleviate the strain they are under as they work around the clock to provide shelter to animal evacuees.
