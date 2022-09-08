ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, CA

CBS Sacramento

Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties forces 11,260 people to evacuate

PLACER COUNTY - The fast-spreading Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties has once again grown quickly overnight. SIZE AND PROGRESSThe Mosquito Fire started Tuesday (Sept. 6th) next to the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County and has quickly spread in dense brush and steep terrain. The fire is now estimated to be 46,587 acres in size, an increase of about 5,848 acres on Sunday. It is now 10% contained.According to Cal Fire, there have been multiple data sources for the fire's perimeter. Due to smoky conditions, accurate measurement has been difficult. Firefighters are challenged by steep...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
City
Auburn, CA
Local
California Government
County
Placer County, CA
Auburn, CA
Government
Placer County, CA
Government
FOX40

Mosquito Fire evacuation center moving to Sierra College

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County announced on Saturday that the evacuation center for the Mosquito Fire will be moving from its location in Auburn to Sierra College in Rocklin. The campus located at 5100 Sierra College Blvd will have the center in its cafeteria located inside of building J, according to Placer County. Photo […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Deputy rescues elderly couple from Mosquito Fire

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A deputy jumped into action to save an elderly couple after they were trapped while trying to evacuate from a massive wildfire burning in Northern California. Officials from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said the couple called authorities and told them that they were stuck inside of the fireline […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

Dense smoke from Mosquito Fire expected to return to Truckee-Tahoe

Mosquito Fire emergency shelter moves to Sierra College; other resources continue to be available to Placer residents. An emergency shelter for Mosquito Fire evacuees opens at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sierra College in Rocklin, and the former shelter site at the Bell Road Baptist Church in Auburn has closed. Residents...
ROCKLIN, CA
UPI News

California's Mosquito Fire grows to 41,443 acres

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Northern California were working Sunday to contain the Mosquito Fire as the blaze has nearly doubled in size over the weekend. The wildfire has burned 41,443 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties, up from about 23,000 acres on Friday, and was 10% contained as of Sunday morning, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said in an update.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
activenorcal.com

Videos Show Burned Homes in the Area of the Mosquito Fire

With the fast-moving nature of the Mosquito Fire in the Sierra foothills near Foresthill, California, fire officials have been concentrating their resources on stopping the fire in populated areas. CalFire has not been able to officially report on loss of structures in the now 23,000 acre fire, but videos online show devastation in Placer County.
FORESTHILL, CA
FOX40

Second unknown body found in Yuba County in two days

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department reported on Saturday that on Friday they found a dead female in a Linda neighborhood. According to the sheriff’s office the females body was found around 5:43 p.m. by a citizen on the fire road near the neighborhood. Another body was found on Thursday at […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

City of Folsom to hold 9/11 remembrance Sunday morning

The City of Folsom will hold a public gathering on Sunday, Sept. 11 to honor those who lost their lives and commemorate the ultimate sacrifices made by first responders. This event will be located at Folsom City Lions Park and begin promptly at 8:46 a.m. Local dignitaries and first responders...
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

Placer County declares local emergency due to Mosquito Fire

FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County declared a local emergency in reaction to the Mosquito Fire Thursday afternoon. CAL FIRE reported on Thursday that the Mosquito Fire has seen more significant growth as it is remapped to 6,870 acres, an increase of 1,165 from Wednesday night. Immediate evacuation orders have been issued Thursday by the […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Placer SPCA assisting with growing number of animal evacuees from Mosquito Fire

Roseville, Calif. – Placer County Animal Services has been inundated with animal evacuees due to the Mosquito fire. Placer SPCA is working in tandem to support the efforts of Placer County Animal Services by doing everything possible to alleviate the strain they are under as they work around the clock to provide shelter to animal evacuees.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Caltrans to hold ‘Dump Day’ event in Placerville

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A “Dump Day,” will be held in Placerville on Sept. 24, giving residents a chance to dispose of large amounts of waste for free.  The event is part of a Caltrans Clean California Initiative which is an effort to keep the state’s highways litter free. The Sept. 24 event will be […]
PLACERVILLE, CA

