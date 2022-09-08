ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Society
City
Columbus, OH
City
Gahanna, OH
Columbus, OH
Society
Gahanna, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Education
Columbus, OH
Education
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Health
Gahanna, OH
Education
WSYX ABC6

Intel launch dominates discussions around Johnstown community

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) — — Small-town America was on a big national stage Friday. A lot of attention was focused on the quaint community of Johnstown in Licking County, as people across the area watched history in the making from the Intel groundbreaking site, their home TVs or local restaurants.
JOHNSTOWN, OH
WSYX ABC6

How to create your own Oktoberfest at home from games to beer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a two-year hiatus, Oktoberfest is back in Munich Germany on Saturday, September 17th. But if you can’t make the famed festival, lifestyle expert Audrey McClelland is talking everything you need to create an authentic festival right at home. Oktoberfest is a month-long celebration...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

'Band-Aids on bullet wounds:' Attorney reacts to CPD's new warrant policy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Civil rights attorney Sean Walton has a hard time giving Columbus Division of Police Police Chief Elaine Bryant much praise for a new policy change within the department. "It's more of the same and it's frustrating," Walton said Friday. Bryant announced sweeping policy changes on...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teenagers#Youth Program#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#Parenting Tips#Adolescents
WSYX ABC6

1 killed in northeast Columbus hit-and-run crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person died in a northeast Columbus hit-and-run Sunday night. The accident happened at Northtowne Boulevard and Morse Road around 11 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital and died just before 1:30 a.m. Detectives said they are still searching for...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

4 people injured by electrical shock after ladder falls on wires

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four roof workers were taken to Columbus area hospitals after they were injured by electrical shock. Around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning the Columbus Fire Department responded to a call about a fall. When firefighters arrived they discovered four roof workers had been injured when a ladder fell into electrical wires, CFD officials say.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Biotech company Amgen building 270,000 square foot facility in New Albany

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The enormous Intel chip manufacturing facility near Johnstown is not the only development helping to lead Ohio into a new era. Just a few miles south, in New Albany, the biopharmaceutical company Amgen is building a 270,0000 square foot packaging facility for its medicines. It’s...
NEW ALBANY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Relationships
WSYX ABC6

Driver flees after crashing into east Columbus grocery store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car crashed into an east Columbus grocery store early Monday morning causing heavy damage. The accident happened at the El Tulipan grocery store located along East Livingstone Avenue, according to police. Police said the driver fled the scene after crashing into the building. Officials...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by 2 cars in Blendon Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating what led to a person getting struck by two vehicles late Sunday night in Blendon Township. It happened around 11:50 p.m. along Sunbury Road under I-270 near Watt Rd. Paramedics took the injured pedestrian to Mount Carmel East...
WSYX ABC6

2002 Week 2: Looking back at OSU's 51-17 defeat of Kent State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Each week this season, we'll post a recap of Ohio State's 2002 games, as that season's team is being recognized this year, 20 years after its 14-0 national championship season. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- Thanks in part to two touchdowns by freshman running back Maurice...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State remains at No. 3 in AP Top 25 for second week in a row

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Buckeyes held their ranking in two polls after their win over Arkansas State. Ohio State remained at No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll and in USA TODAY's football coaches poll. This is the second week in a row Ohio State was ranked third in both polls.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy