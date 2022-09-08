Read full article on original website
Record sealing, resource fair gives residents an opportunity to expunge criminal records
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Organizers in Milo Grogan were excited to offer residents a second chance during their record sealing and resource fair that took place at the Milo Grogan Community Recreation Center. Jane Tsai is an attorney with the Legal Aid Society of Columbus and said the impact...
Columbus churches among downtown buildings being targeted by suspected vandal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least three Columbus churches near downtown are cleaning up pieces of broken stained glass after a suspected vandal is captured on camera targeting the houses of worship. "Someone threw a paver, through the window," said Reverend Stephen Applegate, interim Priest in Charge at Trinity...
Police searching for suspects accused of breaking, entering Millennium Community School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for two suspects accused of breaking into an east Columbus school in July. Officers said two men broke into the Millennium Community School located along Refugee Road on July 24. The suspects stole items from inside the school and damaged several things...
16-year-old shot in the head in fast food parking lot near OSU's campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head Saturday morning while asleep in his car near Ohio State University's campus. Around 2:20 a.m. Saturday morning Columbus Police officers responded to a reported shooting in a parking lot near the 2500 block of North High Street.
Intel launch dominates discussions around Johnstown community
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) — — Small-town America was on a big national stage Friday. A lot of attention was focused on the quaint community of Johnstown in Licking County, as people across the area watched history in the making from the Intel groundbreaking site, their home TVs or local restaurants.
How to create your own Oktoberfest at home from games to beer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a two-year hiatus, Oktoberfest is back in Munich Germany on Saturday, September 17th. But if you can’t make the famed festival, lifestyle expert Audrey McClelland is talking everything you need to create an authentic festival right at home. Oktoberfest is a month-long celebration...
'Band-Aids on bullet wounds:' Attorney reacts to CPD's new warrant policy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Civil rights attorney Sean Walton has a hard time giving Columbus Division of Police Police Chief Elaine Bryant much praise for a new policy change within the department. "It's more of the same and it's frustrating," Walton said Friday. Bryant announced sweeping policy changes on...
Jack Pine 3rd Annual Pumpkin Festival showcases thousands of pieces from local artists
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — The 3rd Annual Jack Pine Glass Pumpkin Festival is right around the corner. Here to give us a sneak peek is Jack Pine along with local artists Ed Kitchen and Christy Conkel. The festival will take place Sept. 23rd-25th at the as Jack Pine Studio...
1 killed in northeast Columbus hit-and-run crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person died in a northeast Columbus hit-and-run Sunday night. The accident happened at Northtowne Boulevard and Morse Road around 11 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital and died just before 1:30 a.m. Detectives said they are still searching for...
Baby drowns in apartment complex pond, site of at least 6 previous deaths
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A one-year-old boy died in a retention pond at an east Columbus apartment complex that has seen at least six others die in the same water over the last 11 years. The child, who has not been identified, died at the Hartford on the Lake...
4 people injured by electrical shock after ladder falls on wires
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four roof workers were taken to Columbus area hospitals after they were injured by electrical shock. Around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning the Columbus Fire Department responded to a call about a fall. When firefighters arrived they discovered four roof workers had been injured when a ladder fell into electrical wires, CFD officials say.
Biotech company Amgen building 270,000 square foot facility in New Albany
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The enormous Intel chip manufacturing facility near Johnstown is not the only development helping to lead Ohio into a new era. Just a few miles south, in New Albany, the biopharmaceutical company Amgen is building a 270,0000 square foot packaging facility for its medicines. It’s...
Driver flees after crashing into east Columbus grocery store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car crashed into an east Columbus grocery store early Monday morning causing heavy damage. The accident happened at the El Tulipan grocery store located along East Livingstone Avenue, according to police. Police said the driver fled the scene after crashing into the building. Officials...
1-year-old dies after being pulled from apartment complex pond in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Fire Department's Dive Team pulled a 1-year-old from an apartment complex pond in southeast Columbus Friday afternoon. CFD Dive Team was called to the Hartford On the Lake apartment complex at 3:59 p.m. on the report of a child in a pond, officials say.
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by 2 cars in Blendon Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating what led to a person getting struck by two vehicles late Sunday night in Blendon Township. It happened around 11:50 p.m. along Sunbury Road under I-270 near Watt Rd. Paramedics took the injured pedestrian to Mount Carmel East...
2002 Week 2: Looking back at OSU's 51-17 defeat of Kent State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Each week this season, we'll post a recap of Ohio State's 2002 games, as that season's team is being recognized this year, 20 years after its 14-0 national championship season. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- Thanks in part to two touchdowns by freshman running back Maurice...
New movies debuting including Disney's live action 'Pinocchio' and horror 'Barbarian'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's another Film Review Friday on Good Day Columbus. Hope Madden and George Wolf of Maddwolf preview the films from a classic cartoon remake to plenty of horror films. 1. Pinocchio (PG, Disney+) 2. Barbarian (R, Theatres) 3. Saloum (Gateway Film Center) 4. The Blackcoat's...
Ohio State remains at No. 3 in AP Top 25 for second week in a row
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Buckeyes held their ranking in two polls after their win over Arkansas State. Ohio State remained at No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll and in USA TODAY's football coaches poll. This is the second week in a row Ohio State was ranked third in both polls.
