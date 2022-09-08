Read full article on original website
Jazz at the farmer’s market kicks off new Kalamazoo festival
KALAMAZOO, MI – Jazz music blasted throughout the night air Saturday as musicians performed to an audience as a prelude to one of Kalamazoo’s newest music festivals. The Taste of Jazz 2022 concert was held at the Bank Street Farmer’s Market on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 10, in Kalamazoo. The event acts as an unofficial kickoff before the Edison Jazz Fest begins on Sept. 12.
Why Were Those Black Helicopters Flying Around Grand Rapids This Weekend?
I was out of town this weekend, but sure got reports about some strange black helicopters flying around the Rockford and Grand Rapids area. Should we be concerned and scared?. Some people sure were! Thoughts from the Redditt GR website were all over the place. Such as: We're being invaded....
grmag.com
Giving kids a fighting chance: Dino Newville
Dino Newville knows how to throw a punch. Kick hard. Dance around the ring like a butterfly. He could lay most of us out flat without breaking a sweat. Yet this mixed martial arts champion has a heart for kids and young adults, spending his time and energy encouraging, challenging and urging them to be and do their best.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Detroit Wing Company to open second Grand Rapids location
A chicken wing franchise is expanding in Grand Rapids. Detroit Wing Company will open its second location at 2500 E. Beltline Ave. SE, the former location of a Biggby Coffee. The carry-out-only restaurant is scheduled to open mid-September, “just in time for football and tailgate season,” according to the company.
Report: MSU president told to resign
Michigan State University's president has been asked to resign, the Detroit Free Press reports.
Four shot on Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four people are injured after a crowd turned hostile in Grand Rapids, police say. Officers were near the Blue Bridge around 3:15 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. On the bridge, there was a "large disorderly gathering," officials described. Police found four adult victims who...
Long-range forecast out 2 weeks showing lots of red temperature maps
The extended forecast says summer will roar back into Michigan as we finish out this coming week. Both the six to 10 day and eight to 14 day temperature forecasts put Michigan solidly in a warmer-than-normal pattern. The six to 10 day forecast even shows a very high chance of warmer-than-normal weather.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Porter’s Smokehouse serves ‘sweet and savory’ ribs, ‘filling’ beef brisket tacos
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI — Porter’s Smokehouse in Dorr offers an array of barbecue at its restaurant and food truck, ranging from “sweet and savory” ribs and beef brisket tacos to pulled pork sandwiches and smoked chicken thighs. “It’s all cooked on an open pit outside, like...
MLive.com
Michigan's Best Local Eats: Ty's Joint
Maple syrup gets poured on top of chicken and waffles on Wednesday, Sep. 7, 2022, at 1301 Portage St. in Kalamazoo. There are three different waffle options at Ty’s Joint, plain, strawberry shortcake, and peach cobbler.Get Photo. 5 / 15. MIchigan’s Best Local Eats: Ty’s Joint. Tyrone...
wmuk.org
Why's That: Why is there a caboose in this Kalamazoo backyard?
Monika Allen lives in Holland, but she grew up in Kalamazoo and still has family here. A few years ago, driving on South Street in the West Main Hill neighborhood, she saw something unexpected. “I was in the car and I said, why is there a train, caboose, just on...
4 hurt in Grand Rapids shooting
Four people were hurt in a shooting in Grand Rapids early Sunday morning.
'I'm appalled.' | Mother of teen injured in Burger King assault reacts to customer not being charged
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No charges were filed against a customer who Wyoming police say assaulted two teenage employees at Burger King. Kent County prosecutor, Chris Becker, announced the decision Friday morning during a news conference. The alleged assault happened Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Burger King on 28th...
This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan
Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
westernherald.com
WMU delays new student center indefinitely
Western Michigan University’s Associate Vice President for Student Affairs Barry Olsen and Vice President for Business Finance Jan Van Der Kley announced Thursday, Sept. 8 that WMU’s new student center’s opening will be delayed indefinitely. In an email to the campus community, Olson and Van Der Kley...
$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters
The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
Police release name of man shot, killed in Grand Rapids
Police have released the name of the man who was shot and killed in Grand Rapids early Sunday.
22-year-old man dead after shooting in Benton Harbor
The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety responded to a shooting that occurred in the 900 Block of Columbus on Sunday.
Kalamazoo school leaders mourn former student killed in I-94 shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo Public Schools board members remembered Naya Reynolds, a 22-year-old Kalamazoo Central High School graduate, and spoke out against gun violence during the school board’s meeting Thursday, Sept. 8. A student at Western Michigan University, studying criminal justice and sociology, Reynolds was a cheerleader while attending...
New Playground Coming To Kalamazoo’s Milham Park
As a kid, there's nothing like spending that day at the park with your siblings, cousins, friends, or even meeting new ones. Taking turns on the swing, seesaws, slides, and other playground equipment or even playing games in the field like tag, hide and go seek, football, and soccer. In Kalamazoo, there are tons of playgrounds to visit and they all have different things to offer.
Boil water advisory scheduled for portion of Kalamazoo
A scheduled water main repair will prompt a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo.
