Kalamazoo, MI

MLive

Jazz at the farmer’s market kicks off new Kalamazoo festival

KALAMAZOO, MI – Jazz music blasted throughout the night air Saturday as musicians performed to an audience as a prelude to one of Kalamazoo’s newest music festivals. The Taste of Jazz 2022 concert was held at the Bank Street Farmer’s Market on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 10, in Kalamazoo. The event acts as an unofficial kickoff before the Edison Jazz Fest begins on Sept. 12.
KALAMAZOO, MI
grmag.com

Giving kids a fighting chance: Dino Newville

Dino Newville knows how to throw a punch. Kick hard. Dance around the ring like a butterfly. He could lay most of us out flat without breaking a sweat. Yet this mixed martial arts champion has a heart for kids and young adults, spending his time and energy encouraging, challenging and urging them to be and do their best.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Detroit Wing Company to open second Grand Rapids location

A chicken wing franchise is expanding in Grand Rapids. Detroit Wing Company will open its second location at 2500 E. Beltline Ave. SE, the former location of a Biggby Coffee. The carry-out-only restaurant is scheduled to open mid-September, “just in time for football and tailgate season,” according to the company.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Four shot on Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four people are injured after a crowd turned hostile in Grand Rapids, police say. Officers were near the Blue Bridge around 3:15 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. On the bridge, there was a "large disorderly gathering," officials described. Police found four adult victims who...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Bobby Broom
MLive.com

Michigan's Best Local Eats: Ty's Joint

Maple syrup gets poured on top of chicken and waffles on Wednesday, Sep. 7, 2022, at 1301 Portage St. in Kalamazoo. There are three different waffle options at Ty’s Joint, plain, strawberry shortcake, and peach cobbler.Get Photo. 5 / 15. MIchigan’s Best Local Eats: Ty’s Joint. Tyrone...
KALAMAZOO, MI
My Magic GR

This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan

Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
MICHIGAN STATE
westernherald.com

WMU delays new student center indefinitely

Western Michigan University’s Associate Vice President for Student Affairs Barry Olsen and Vice President for Business Finance Jan Van Der Kley announced Thursday, Sept. 8 that WMU’s new student center’s opening will be delayed indefinitely. In an email to the campus community, Olson and Van Der Kley...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Flint Journal

$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters

The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Music
MLive

Kalamazoo school leaders mourn former student killed in I-94 shooting

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo Public Schools board members remembered Naya Reynolds, a 22-year-old Kalamazoo Central High School graduate, and spoke out against gun violence during the school board’s meeting Thursday, Sept. 8. A student at Western Michigan University, studying criminal justice and sociology, Reynolds was a cheerleader while attending...
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

New Playground Coming To Kalamazoo’s Milham Park

As a kid, there's nothing like spending that day at the park with your siblings, cousins, friends, or even meeting new ones. Taking turns on the swing, seesaws, slides, and other playground equipment or even playing games in the field like tag, hide and go seek, football, and soccer. In Kalamazoo, there are tons of playgrounds to visit and they all have different things to offer.
KALAMAZOO, MI

