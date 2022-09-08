Read full article on original website
Denver woman falls 900 feet to her death while climbing Capitol Peak, one of Colorado's most difficult mountains to climb, sheriff's office says
The woman's name is being withheld until the Pitkin County Coroner has been able to notify her next of kin.
Colorado River megadrought got you down? Feel hope with TikTok's 'WesternWaterGirl'
The river guide's videos offer short explanations for the water woes in the West, garnering her more than 48,000 followers since she started in April.
These Are The 10 Best Places To Raise A Family In Colorado
Finding the right place to live on your own could be a challenge in itself... but finding the right place to live with a family can pose even bigger challenges. Consider the list of your own wants and needs; once you become responsible for caring for others besides yourself, not only does that list multiply - but priorities also begin to change.
Redlands Home Includes Amazing Views of the Colorado National Monument
There are some wonderful homes back in the Redlands area as you approach the Colorado National Monument. Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live here?. Today we are headed down South Camp Road in the Redlands. We are visiting the end of a cul-de-sac named Teegan Court to look inside another Colorado dream home.
Your Picks For Grand Junction Colorado’s Best Concrete Contractors
My Grand Junction, Colorado home is in desperate need of concrete work. At times like these, the wise thing to do is reach out to you via social media for your recommendations. A few days ago a post went out on Facebook, "I'm needing concrete work done on the front...
Second Hiker This Week Plunges to Her Death from Colorado Mountaintop
Just days after a hiker fell to their death from a mountain in Colorado, another hiker died after plummeting from the same cliff. According to the rescue team, the most recent victim died after plunging several hundred feet from Blanca Peak on Wednesday. The victim has yet to be identified.
Get Out of Nevada Now
Nevada has already entered a “perfect storm” of weather and environmental calamity. Some of its cities, particularly Las Vegas, already suffer from drought that will rob them of enough water to be viable places for large populations. At the south end of the state, the water levels of Lake Mead may be the lowest in […]
The least-visited national parks in the United States
The least-visited of the United States' 63 national parks offer wild, expansive scenery with a lot fewer people.
Smithonian
The Grand Canyon’s Phantom Ranch Turns 100 This Year
A labyrinth of trails branches miles and miles out from the bustling, tourist-packed South Rim of the Grand Canyon. The hike down the South Kaibab Trail is intense: seven-and-a-half miles of sunbaked switchbacks and thousands of feet of elevation change, past endless prickly pear and alien blooms of agave. After five hours of descent, calves wobbling and fortitude waning, you cross a foot bridge spanning the Colorado River and round a final corner, and there it is, against all odds: Phantom Ranch.
AOL Corp
Hiker dies at Grand Canyon National Park after falling 200 feet off ledge
A hiker at Grand Canyon National Park fell 200 feet off a ledge to his death, park authorities said. The hiker, a 44-year-old man whose name was not released, was near the rim west of the Bright Angel Point Trail on the North Rim of the park, the National Park Service said in a news release.
Here’s What It Takes to Bowhunt Giant Mule Deer Bucks in Utah’s High Deserts—in August
Three weeks before Matt Bateman notched his mule deer tag in central Utah, the Beehive State wrapped up its hottest month on record. July in Salt Lake City topped out at an average 87.3 degrees Fahrenheit, an absolutely blistering temperature when you consider that average includes nighttime lows. Meanwhile, up...
WATCH: Yellowstone Park Ranger Catches Tourist Walking on Old Faithful
Yellowstone National Park is a wonder to behold. It’s full of breathtaking canyons, roaring rivers, majestic wildlife, and, of course, countless gushing geysers. There’s a reason it’s recommended to map out at least three or four days for a trip to Yellowstone. You simply can’t see it all in a single day, or even two.
Montana Ranked as One of The Least Pet-Friendly States
A website called safewise.com ranked 48 states (not all the data was available from Hawaii and Alaska so they were left out) based on pet-friendliness and Montana came in at #47, with only New Mexico ranking below us. This came as a surprise to me. We've got wide open spaces, rivers and lakes, stuff pets love for the most part. So what gives? Let's explore some of the factors that made Montana rank so low.
The Most Essential Camping Accessories, According to a National Park Ranger
Preparing for a trip into the outdoors can be a confusing and overwhelming process. You know to cover the basics — pack a camping tent for shelter, a water purifier for hydration and some dehydrated food that’s easy to heat on the go — but what else do you need? Packing the right supplies for a camping or backpacking trip can be life and death stakes depending on the conditions you’re facing, so you want to ensure you don’t forget anything. We’ve got plenty of resources about van camping, hiking in bear country camping with dogs, and even a guide to...
Glacier National Park Tourist Arrested After Repeatedly Crashing Car Into Historic Wall
Officials from Glacier National Park have arrested an individual after the man crashed into one of the park’s historic walls, multiple times. The man was reported to be in police custody after officials received several reports regarding the individual’s dangerous driving. The driver was on the Going-to-the-Sun Road early Saturday morning.
Colorado Search Teams Find More Human Remains 1 Mile From Skull Near Adams Park
Last week, an out-of-state hunter discovered a human skull in Routt County’s Adams Park in Colorado. The hunter’s gruesome discovery then inspired a search by local search and rescue units. Amid their efforts, the teams located further human remains one mile away from where the skull was originally found.
100 years after compact, Colorado River nearing crisis point
The intensifying crisis facing the Colorado River amounts to what is fundamentally a math problem.The 40 million people who depend on the river to fill up a glass of water at the dinner table or wash their clothes or grow food across millions of acres use significantly more each year than actually flows through the banks of the Colorado.In fact, first sliced up 100 years ago in a document known as the Colorado River Compact, the calculation of who gets what amount of that water may never have been balanced.“The framers of the compact — and water leaders since...
You Could Own a Dinosaur Skeleton Found in Colorado
A real-life dinosaur skeleton that was found in Colorado is going up for sale soon, and if you've got enough money laying around, you could be its next proud owner. If you've lived in Colorado long enough, you've probably at least heard of some of the many ties that the state has to prehistoric creatures that once roamed the earth.
Report: Colorado beer taxes among lowest in the country
(The Center Square) – Colorado has among the lowest beer taxes in the country, according to a recent report. Colorado's 8-cent per gallon beer tax ranks the state 46th, a ranking by the Tax Foundation for found. “The United States collects an excise tax on beer at the federal...
Groups urge federal courts to relist wolves in Montana, Idaho to protect them
Several conservation groups argue that because Montana and Idaho are “hellbent” on eradicating wolves, a court should instate equally aggressive measures aimed at restoring federal protection for gray wolves. In both of the Rocky Mountain states, lawmakers have relaxed rules about wolf hunting. For example, Idaho now allows private contractors to kill wolves, permits year-round […] The post Groups urge federal courts to relist wolves in Montana, Idaho to protect them appeared first on Daily Montanan.
