2 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man and a woman died Saturday afternoon in what was being investigated as a domestic-related murder-suicide, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded at 4:35 p.m. after getting a 911 call from a neighbor in the 16200 block of West Ellsworth Avenue...
‘Suspicious’ deaths under investigation in Jeffco
Deputies were investigating the "suspicious" deaths of two people Saturday evening on Ellsworth Avenue.
Denver-area police officer fatally shot during ‘large family disturbance’
ARVADA, Colo. — A Denver-area police officer was fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire early Sunday as the officer attempted to calm a domestic disturbance, authorities said. According to Arvada police Chief Link Strate, Dillon Michael Vakoff was killed after he and another officer responded to a “large...
2 suspects arrested in shooting of 17-year-old in Arvada
ARVADA, Colo. — Arvada Police said on Friday that they arrested two suspects last month in a shooting in October that left the 17-year-old victim with severe injuries. The shooting happened Oct. 10 at Castlegate Apartments, in the area of 7200 W. 84th Way. The victim was walking when he got into argument with three people in an SUV. Two males got out of the vehicle, and one of them shot the victim in the back, according to the Arvada Police Department.
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Shaun Prough, 36 – Theft:...
3 hurt in North Federal shooting, suspect not in custody
An investigation is underway after an early morning Saturday shooting left three people injured in Denver.
Man accused of shooting 2 outside Greeley bar due in court
A masked man accused of firing shots outside a Greeley bar is due back in court later this month. Efren Sanchez faces eight counts of attempted murder. Police say he shot two people and fired several rounds from a rifle outside Rancho El Corazon Bar on the 100 block of East 18th Street in Greeley on August 13. One was shot in the torso, and the other in the leg; they both survived the shooting. Court records, obtained by Denver News 9, described Sanchez as a “longtime gang member.” Read more at https://www.9news.com/.
Kasey Lynn Clifton wanted in Larimer County
Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a man on its Most Wanted list. Kasey Lynn Clifton, 36, is wanted on a misdemeanor warrant for unauthorized absence from a correctional facility. He also goes by Christopher Ferguson or Kasey Condradson. His last known address was in Greeley.Anyone who knows Clifton's whereabouts is asked to contact the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (970)416-1985.
Colorado deputies identify burglary suspect—a wild coyote
Deputies from the Weld County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an in-progress burglary at a private residence near Brighton on Thursday night, and discovered that the suspect was actually a wild coyote. When the reporting party arrived home on Thursday night, they discovered a broken window and could hear...
Witness to fatal shooting by unlicensed security guard sues 9NEWS
DENVER — A close friend of the man who was fatally shot by a security guard hired by 9NEWS in 2020 has sued 9NEWS and its parent company TEGNA, saying that he suffered “severe emotional distress,” including post-traumatic stress disorder. Steven Wright witnessed the shooting of Lee...
Denver woman convicted in killing of boyfriend
DENVER — A Denver jury this week found a woman guilty of three charges in the death of her boyfriend in 2020. Jenny Nguyen, 29, was convicted Thursday of manslaughter and two evidence-tampering charges for killing 26-year-old Jamal Robinson. Denver Police said they found Robinson in a heavily damaged...
Denver deputy arrested on domestic violence assault
A Denver jail deputy has been arrested and accused of domestic violence.
UPDATE: Cheyenne police requesting assistance on missing child last seen at Alta Vista Elementary
UPDATE (10:02 p.m. Friday): Foster has been found safe, per a Cheyenne Police Department update on Facebook. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department noted in a Facebook post Friday afternoon that it was seeking information on a missing child in the community. Khloee Foster, 12, was reported as...
Rita Gutierrez-Garcia: celebration of life held in Longmont
Friends and family of Rita Gutierrez-Garcia gathered on Friday for a celebration of life at New Creation Church in Longmont. The remains of Gutierrez-Garcia were recovered in April. The mother of three was 34 years old when she was last seen near downtown Longmont around 2:30 a.m. on March 18, 2018, at a bar celebrating Saint Patrick's Day.Juan Figueroa Jr. was identified early in the investigation as a possible suspect in Rita's disappearance. In June of last year, Figueroa Jr. was indicted by a grand jury for the first-degree murder and kidnapping of Gutierrez-Garcia, even though her body had not yet been found. According to the grand jury indictment, Figueroa told a cellmate that he had strangled Gutierrez-Garcia and buried her in a place that he never plans to reveal to anyone. Figueroa pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and kidnapping and a judge sentenced him to 48 years in prison for murder and 12 years for kidnapping. Figueroa was arrested just 10 days after Rita disappeared for the 2017 sexual assault and attempted murder of another woman. Figueroa is currently serving a 93-years-to-life sentence in prison in Buena Vista for his conviction in that sexual assault case.
Nearly $65K Worth of Equipment Stolen From Laramie County Cell Tower Sites
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down whoever stole $64,800 worth of equipment from two cell tower sites in the county. Agency spokesman Brandon Warner says the thefts occurred on Aug. 10 in the area of Chalk Bluffs and U.S. 85. "Twenty-two microwave...
1 killed in Loveland motorcycle crash
A 42-year-old man died Thursday when his motorcycle struck a pole in Loveland. The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred around 1 a.m. in the 100 block of East 29th Street, Loveland police said. Police have identified the motorcyclist but aren't releasing his name...
Wyoming Trooper Out On Bond, Officials Mum On Charges
A Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper who was recently arrested following a multi-month investigation recently bonded out of jail. But officials, as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, continue to refuse to divulge Testerman's exact charges or release any details on the case, citing Wyoming Statute 619(a). The statute applies to cases of sexual assault, sexual assault of a minor, and sexual battery.
2 walk away from plane crash near Horsetooth Reservoir
Two people involved in a plane crash were out and walking after the small aircraft they were in went down near Horsetooth Reservoir in Larimer County on Sunday night. According to Poudre Fire Authority, crews were being led by a witness to the crash via Towers Road on the west side of Horsetooth during the active response as of 7:30 p.m. Both people involved and who survived the crash were successfully reached by crews and taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. This portion of the reservoir was closer to the area of Masonville in southeastern Larimer County. Larimer County Sheriff's Office put out a press release asking anyone who might have any pictures or video of the plane during or after the crash to share them through an evidence portal with Larimer County. RELATED: Larimer County Sheriff's Office Evidence Submission Portal
Firefighters working at 200-acre fire in Larimer County
Firefighters are responding to a fire about five miles northeast of Ted's Place and evacuations are underway, according to the local authorities.
Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Finding Runaway Teen
According to a department Facebook post, Keyon Love was last seen on Friday, Aug. 26, wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants. Love is 5-foot-9, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Love's whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 307-637-6525. Using...
