ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Building an empire: Patel family talks generational impact

One of Tampa Bay’s most influential and wealthiest leaders was honored with his family in front of hundreds Sept. 8. Serial entrepreneur and philanthropist Kiran Patel spoke alongside his son and daughter – CEO and Founder of HealthAxis Shilen Patel, and COO of the Patel Family Office Sheetal Patel – during the TIE Tampa Bay TIECON event. The fireside chat, hosted by Joe Hamilton, St. Pete Catalyst publisher and Head of Network at Cityverse, celebrated Kiran’s successes and the legacy he hopes to leave for future generations.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

TPA to move forward with $787.4 million Airside D

Tampa International Airport is one of the best airports in the entire country. Even TPA’s bathrooms are getting national attention for their art and excellence. The massive airport is readying for another major development. On Thursday, the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Board of Directors approved the Aviation Authority’s Fiscal Year 2023 Capital and Operating Budget, which includes the new $787.4 million terminal. This is in addition to TPA exploring the feasibility and implementation of air taxis in the Tampa Bay region.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: Kahwa construction; New 16-story tower

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. New York-based investment group Commercial Street Partners is planning to build a 16-story apartment building at 747 4th Ave. North in downtown St. Pete. The proposed $36 million tower would be built on vacant land that fronts 4th Avenue North to the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Florida Business
Tampa, FL
Business
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
995qyk.com

$750 Million-Tampa Airport Is About To Look A Lot Different

Tampa Airport is about to look a lot different because they will be building a new terminal. The terminal will be the first one built at the airport in more than 17 years. Work on the project will begin in 2024 and should take about three years to complete. The Hillsborough County Aviation Authority board of directors approved the budget of $787.4 million for the project. The work will be done for Airside D. It will have 16 gates that will serve domestic and international flights.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Holland Knight#Holland Knight Llp#Drinks#Thompson Knight Llp#Marinemax Inc
10NEWS

Andrew Warren files reply to DeSantis' claims in court

TAMPA, Fla. — Suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren's attorneys filed a reply in federal court Friday, which now continues his legal challenge against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The reply addresses arguments made by DeSantis' lawyers along with requests made last week to dismiss Warren's lawsuit, a news...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay News Wire

Melissa Raburn, Real Estate Associate with Fischbach Land Company, is Appointed by Governor Ron Desantis to the Board of the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County

Melissa Raburn of Lithia was recently appointed by Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis to the Board of the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County. She is a Real Estate Associate with Fischbach Land Company of Brandon. Previously an Agriculture Teacher for the School District of Hillsborough County, she currently serves...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
wmfe.org

Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida’s coastal counties, a new report says

A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Netherlands
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Publix Prepping For Big Move And Other Notes

It has been almost a decade since the plans for the Publix supermarket in the Hollybrook Plaza to move a little to the east into a newly built location were first floated. But now, those plans finally are picking up steam. According to permitting records filed with Pasco County, Publix...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

City officials respond to volley of pickleball complaints

A growing and vocal group of pickleball enthusiasts believe St. Petersburg is unaccommodating to their sport; however, city officials say that could not be further from the case. Mike Jefferis, leisure services administrator and director of parks and recreation, has the difficult task of ensuring equitable access to all sports...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Points and Travel

THE 15 BEST Things to Do in Apollo Beach, Florida

Apollo Beach lies north of the New Smyrna Beach area and has a hidden gem that you will want to explore in Florida. And just so you know, one is on the east coast side of the Canaveral seashore (Cape Canaveral), and the second one is what I am talking about in Tampa on the West Coast of Florida.
APOLLO BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

Fired State Attorney spox faced performance scrutiny before Andrew Warren’s suspension

A fired spokesperson for the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office claimed to be the victim of an “illegal firing.” The move made headlines days after the controversial suspension of State Attorney Andrew Warren. But files in her personnel folder suggest Melanie Snow-Waxler’s performance had come under scrutiny months before Warren’s departure.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy