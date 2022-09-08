Read full article on original website
Building an empire: Patel family talks generational impact
One of Tampa Bay’s most influential and wealthiest leaders was honored with his family in front of hundreds Sept. 8. Serial entrepreneur and philanthropist Kiran Patel spoke alongside his son and daughter – CEO and Founder of HealthAxis Shilen Patel, and COO of the Patel Family Office Sheetal Patel – during the TIE Tampa Bay TIECON event. The fireside chat, hosted by Joe Hamilton, St. Pete Catalyst publisher and Head of Network at Cityverse, celebrated Kiran’s successes and the legacy he hopes to leave for future generations.
thatssotampa.com
TPA to move forward with $787.4 million Airside D
Tampa International Airport is one of the best airports in the entire country. Even TPA’s bathrooms are getting national attention for their art and excellence. The massive airport is readying for another major development. On Thursday, the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Board of Directors approved the Aviation Authority’s Fiscal Year 2023 Capital and Operating Budget, which includes the new $787.4 million terminal. This is in addition to TPA exploring the feasibility and implementation of air taxis in the Tampa Bay region.
3 Florida power companies seek rate hikes up to 15%
Three power companies in Florida are asking the Public Service Commission to let them raise their monthly prices due to "volatile" natural gas costs.
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: Kahwa construction; New 16-story tower
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. New York-based investment group Commercial Street Partners is planning to build a 16-story apartment building at 747 4th Ave. North in downtown St. Pete. The proposed $36 million tower would be built on vacant land that fronts 4th Avenue North to the...
fox13news.com
Governor Ron DeSantis commemorates 9/11 in Palm Harbor at Florida’s largest permanent memorial
PALM HARBOR, Fla. - Memorial ceremonies took place across the Bay Area on Sunday to honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001. About 2,000 people, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, packed the Curlew Hills Memory Gardens in somber solidarity. "They say never forget, but memories fade and as time...
This Huge Flea Market in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Webster Westside Flea Market website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an amazing flea market to spend you day at in Florida, you've come to the right place.
Tampa International Airport sheds more light on plans for new Airside D
Big plans are expected in Tampa International Airport’s future as it sheds light on what’s in store for the new Airside D.
995qyk.com
$750 Million-Tampa Airport Is About To Look A Lot Different
Tampa Airport is about to look a lot different because they will be building a new terminal. The terminal will be the first one built at the airport in more than 17 years. Work on the project will begin in 2024 and should take about three years to complete. The Hillsborough County Aviation Authority board of directors approved the budget of $787.4 million for the project. The work will be done for Airside D. It will have 16 gates that will serve domestic and international flights.
10NEWS
Andrew Warren files reply to DeSantis' claims in court
TAMPA, Fla. — Suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren's attorneys filed a reply in federal court Friday, which now continues his legal challenge against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The reply addresses arguments made by DeSantis' lawyers along with requests made last week to dismiss Warren's lawsuit, a news...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Melissa Raburn, Real Estate Associate with Fischbach Land Company, is Appointed by Governor Ron Desantis to the Board of the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County
Melissa Raburn of Lithia was recently appointed by Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis to the Board of the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County. She is a Real Estate Associate with Fischbach Land Company of Brandon. Previously an Agriculture Teacher for the School District of Hillsborough County, she currently serves...
wmfe.org
Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida’s coastal counties, a new report says
A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
A Small Town Florida Restaurant Only Pays Their Servers $1/Hour & Twitter Is Outraged
A Tampa area restaurant, The Living Room, is crunching numbers and now its wait staff is getting paid $1/hour. Founder of the hospitality company, the Feinstein Group, Zachary Feinstein, calls it a commission-based model. Inflation is real, and food establishments are feeling the impact. It's affecting everyone from receipt changes,...
“Hatred, Distrust, Ridicule” Lutz Attorney Files Libel Suit Against Client
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – From a twisted family-owned-business dispute previously taken to the courts, the family’s corporate attorney has filed a libel lawsuit against the family’s son, a partner in business with his father. In a Pinellas County court case filed on September 3, James
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Publix Prepping For Big Move And Other Notes
It has been almost a decade since the plans for the Publix supermarket in the Hollybrook Plaza to move a little to the east into a newly built location were first floated. But now, those plans finally are picking up steam. According to permitting records filed with Pasco County, Publix...
stpetecatalyst.com
City officials respond to volley of pickleball complaints
A growing and vocal group of pickleball enthusiasts believe St. Petersburg is unaccommodating to their sport; however, city officials say that could not be further from the case. Mike Jefferis, leisure services administrator and director of parks and recreation, has the difficult task of ensuring equitable access to all sports...
Who’s to blame? BayCare, Florida Blue feud leaves thousands concerned
It's a clash between two healthcare giants. Florida Blue and BayCare continue to spar over a new insurance contract.
Points and Travel
THE 15 BEST Things to Do in Apollo Beach, Florida
Apollo Beach lies north of the New Smyrna Beach area and has a hidden gem that you will want to explore in Florida. And just so you know, one is on the east coast side of the Canaveral seashore (Cape Canaveral), and the second one is what I am talking about in Tampa on the West Coast of Florida.
floridapolitics.com
Fired State Attorney spox faced performance scrutiny before Andrew Warren’s suspension
A fired spokesperson for the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office claimed to be the victim of an “illegal firing.” The move made headlines days after the controversial suspension of State Attorney Andrew Warren. But files in her personnel folder suggest Melanie Snow-Waxler’s performance had come under scrutiny months before Warren’s departure.
‘Cheating scandal’: Teachers at Florida school busted for rigging exams, pocketing cash bonuses
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announced news of a "cheating scandal" Friday that had likely cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and put the success of roughly a thousand students in Pasco County in doubt.
DeSantis becoming Republican power broker
DeSantis campaigned for senate and gubernatorial candidates in New Mexico, Arizona, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
