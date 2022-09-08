Tampa Airport is about to look a lot different because they will be building a new terminal. The terminal will be the first one built at the airport in more than 17 years. Work on the project will begin in 2024 and should take about three years to complete. The Hillsborough County Aviation Authority board of directors approved the budget of $787.4 million for the project. The work will be done for Airside D. It will have 16 gates that will serve domestic and international flights.

TAMPA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO