Boise man uses ancient building technique to create eco-friendly home
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. It’s a building technique so ancient and so durable that it can be found on some parts of the Great Wall of China. And now, a Boise man is using it to construct a home. Retired smokejumper...
19 Weird Things People Do Behind The Wheel in Boise
I remember when I went to driving school, the instructor would always preach about being early as one of the safest driving precautions you could take. If you were in a rush, you were more likely to make a mistake on the road resulting in a traffic fine or worse, an accident.
phoenixmag.com
3 New Spots in Boise to Visit this Fall
Need a fall vacation? Consider a getaway to the foothills of the Boise Mountains. Idaho’s capital has something for everyone, from the history buff to the nature enthusiast to the foodie. The city teamed up with Capital City Development to turn a former parking lot into a brand-new urban...
foodgressing.com
Boise Idaho Things to Do Fall 2022: Festivals, Art, Wine, Dining
Autumn in Boise marks a canopy of fall foliage and harvest season, including wine grapes, apples, pumpkins and so much more. It’s hard to be bored with a never-ending roster of festivals and events, wine trails and scenic hikes. Here is a roundup of Boise Idaho Things to Do Fall 2022.
Idaho Reacts To Boise Gay Pride Fest Weekend
The much-talked-about Boise Pride Festival has ended. The weekend featured many Boise politicians participating in the event. We reported here how the Boise City Council declared its support on Saturday. The event was a point of controversy for a few reasons. The Idaho Republican Party stated that the teen drag...
How Upcoming Stadium Concert Could Change Entertainment In Boise Forever
Country superstar Luke Combs recently announced a world tour that spans three continents, 16 countries, and 35 shows. There are 14 US dates on the tour and two in Canada, including Vancouver. The 14 cities on the tour are Dallas, Indianapolis, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Nashville, St. Louis, Tampa, Charlotte, Boston, Philadelphia, and Boise.
Boise drag community responds to whirlwind of threats ahead of Boise Pride event
BOISE, Idaho — This week we have heard a lot from the Treasure Valley community about what a drag show is, what happens at a drag performance, and what people expected to happen at the now canceled ‘kids drag’ event. In recent days we have heard a...
7's HERO: Meridian man starts Treasure Valley nonprofit to start a movement of goodness in our community
MERIDIAN, Idaho — So Good! is a local nonprofit, and it is all about inspiring people to do good things in our community. It was founded by Idaho native and Marine veteran, Parker Harger. "The whole idea behind So Good! was to see the hats or the shirts and...
Boise's 68th Art in the Park kicks off at Julia Davis Park
BOISE, Idaho — One of the most popular cultural events in the state, Art in the Park, kicked off its 68th year in Boise Friday. The event is organized by the Boise Art Museum and features more than 250 artists' works made from glass, metalwork, pottery and textiles, jewelry and toys.
Will We See More People Moving To The Treasure Valley?
Will the Treasure Valley continue to see an influx of people moving to the area? It looks that way, according to Wallethub Boise is ranked 16th on their list "2022's Best & Worst Places to Retire". Boise was given a total score of 53.90. Wallethub "compared the retiree-friendliness of more...
Idaho’s #1 Barbecue Joint (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)
Yum. Writing about this definitely made me hungry for some good barbecue. I know exactly what I’m doing for dinner tonight. Idaho is home to many incredible barbecue restaurants, but one of em’ was recently featured on a nationwide list by Lovefood for being the BEST barbecue joint in all of Idaho — making it one of the greatest barbecue restaurants in the country.
Political pressure over ‘Drag Kids’ event rocks Boise Pride
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — When Joseph Kibbe attended the first Boise Pride Festival in 1989, he and about two dozen other participants wore paper bags over their heads to hide their faces from potentially violent onlookers. At the first festival parade two years later, Kibbe and his friends were...
This Treasure Valley Dessert is better than a “Runza”
Why didn't anyone tell me about the most iconic food item in Idaho? The Ice Cream Potato. I wanted to get to know more about the Treasure Valley and decided I was going to search "Iconic Food Items In Idaho". And boom!! There it is, the ice cream potato. Here's...
Then and Now: Surprising Fast Food Restaurant Remodels in Boise
It’s a well-known fact. Boise has changed pretty drastically over the past decade. Many of us miss “the good old days” so traveling back in time to see what some of the fast food restaurants we have fond memories of used to look like is so much fun!
Boise Pride Fest Cancels Children’s Drag Show
Organizers of this week's Boise Pride Fest have emailed their supporters and sponsors that the scheduled child's drag show will be cancelled from the weekend's events. The reaction to the announced kid's drag show caused a significant reaction of social media. At the time of this publication, Zion's Bank, Idaho Power, and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare had announced they were cancelling their sponsorships.
Stunning $2.3 Million Eagle Home Has 5 Acres & Fabulous Mountain Views
We found another awesome, peaceful country home in Eagle, and it's on some of the most beautiful land you can possibly find here in Idaho. Enjoy checking out the pictures below :) The property is a 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom home with 4,700 square feet on over 5-acres of land, and it’s...
Dorothy Moon is Idaho Media’s Worst Nightmare
Editors at the Idaho Statesman are fuming because a kid’s drag show got shelved at the Boise Pride Fest. And the newspaper types had already packed a picnic basket! The paper blames the state Republican Party's Chairwoman Dorothy Moon. She mentioned in a web post last week that the grooming event was scheduled for Sunday afternoon. At least four sponsors then backed out of the event.
Ordering in? Here’s Boise’s Most Popular Takeout Restaurant (#1 in Idaho)
You know, sometimes you just don’t want to go anywhere for dinner... and you might not want to cook either. Fortunately, we live in a time where ordering food to come to you is a totally normal thing haha so I wanted to share Boise’s top-rated takeout restaurants with you.
Boise City Council Belatedly Sends Support of Boise Pride Fest
Saturday is usually a slow news day or one dominated by college football. It's not often that the Boise City Council issues a press release. However, Boise has been in the local and national spotlight due to the Gay Pride Fest at Cecil Andrus Park. Pride organizers canceled the kid's...
Resources & Ideas for Pumpkin Carving Alternatives Boise Kids Will Love!
Pumpkin carving is a time-honored Boise Autumn tradition! But this fall, we thought it would be fun for Boise kids to explore some unique and creative alternatives to pumpkin carving. If your Boise kid loves learning, crafting, and experimenting, we know they'll love this list of pumpkin carving alternatives. 1....
