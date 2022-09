The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), in consultation with the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife (MassWildlife), on Friday announced the 2022 Deer Management Plan for the Blue Hills Reservation. Based upon the experience of implementing and assessing the outcomes of seven successful controlled hunts, DCR will implement a plan in 2022 that mirrors permitted archery hunting conducted in 2020 and 2021. Similar to last year, the 2022 plan will feature archery only hunting in the Blue Hills Reservation in the same designated areas of the park during the month of November. With over 7,000 acres of parkland within the reservation, a total of 2,622 acres will be made available for hunting during the 2022 Deer Management Plan for the Blue Hills Reservation.

MILTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO