Dublin, CA

California deputy turned himself in after allegedly fatally shooting married couple with service weapon

 3 days ago
DUBLIN, Calif. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old sheriff's deputy turned himself in after allegedly gunning down a married couple.

According to a news release from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at approximately 12:45 a.m., Dublin Police Department officers responded to the 3100 block of Colebrook Lane. A caller reportedly told dispatchers that two people had been shot inside the home, and the suspect fled the scene via car.

Upon their arrival, the Sheriff's Office said officers located a male and female suffering from gunshot wounds. They were reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

According to KCRA-TV, the victims, a 42-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man, were married. The couple's adolescent child and a male relative were allegedly in the home during the shooting.

The shooter was reportedly identified as Devin Williams Jr., a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

Williams allegedly knew the couple, but authorities are trying to determine their connection and a motive.

KCRA reports that Williams used his service weapon to shoot the couple, and he threw it out of his car window after the slayings.

Williams reportedly called the Dublin Police Department and spoke with the police chief for 45 minutes negotiating his eventual surrender.

According to the Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, shortly before 12 p.m., Williams was taken into custody and booked into the Santa Rita Jail on homicide charges with the assistance of the California Highway Patrol and the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Williams reportedly completed the police academy with the Stockton Police Department, but he failed their field training program and was let go.

Williams worked for the Stockton Police Department from January 2020 to January 2021 and had been with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office since September 2021 but was still on probation.

