Montana State

Take a dip into these Montana hot springs

With cooler temperatures slowly approaching, what better way to warm up than visiting a natural hot spring? Visit Montana goes over some of the ‘hottest’ natural springs across the state. These springs are mineral-rich natural springs. Chico Hot Springs Resort and Spa is one of Montana’s most famous...
Alt 95.7

5 Missoula Bars That Made It on National TV

It’s always nice to catch word that the hometown made it on TV, the National tube at that. Shows like Yellowstone draw attention to the whole state. Montana is also known for other things, like having the most bars per capita in the Country, and Missoula being one of its biggest cities and home to the U of M almost guaranteed a TV show called “Drinking Made Easy” would pub crawl in 2012 to check out the locals in action.
NBCMontana

Columbus Fire burns into Montana, now at 1,339 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — New overnight infrared mapping shows the Columbus Fire burning six miles northeast of Murray, Idaho, has crossed over into Montana. The fire now measures 1,339 acres. The daily flight log noted the following: "On the west end, the fire is burning on both sides of Tributary...
Distinctly Montana

Montana's Road Ghosts and Phantom Hitchhikers

Montana's Road Ghosts and Phantom Hitchhikers Also referred to as vanishing hitchhikers, these are ghosts that haunt our roadways. Some seek to hitch a ride with the living and others simply drift through the thin veil between worlds to appear briefly on the side of the road. ...
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Ghosts Wanted: The Blaze Ghost Hunt Coming SOON!

It is time to invest in adult diapers. The season of scares is almost here. In the blink of an eye, Halloween will be here, which means we are gearing up for our annual paranormal investigation. The Blaze Ghost Hunt is in the early stages of planning our investigation of our next haunted location. But, we NEED your help.
Fairfield Sun Times

Flags in Montana ordered to be flown at half staff on 9/11

HELENA, Mont. - All flags in Montana have been ordered to be flown at half-staff on Sept. 11 in memory of the lives lost in the terrorist acts of September 11, 2001. Governor Greg Gianforte ordered all flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Sunday, September 11, 2022.
KSEN AM 1150

Expert Says Missoula Air Quality is Taking a Turn For the Worse

Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield with the Missoula City-County Health Department told us on Thursday that shifting winds are worsening air quality throughout western Montana. “The winds high overhead right now are coming at us from the northwest, and there was quite a bit of smoke that had made its...
Daily Montanan

Montana part of coalition to receive $45M in Indigenous economic development grants

A coalition dedicated to improving economic development opportunities among Native Americans in Montana and the region received $45 million in grants — the largest donation in the history of the coalition — to grow the Indigenous finance sector. Mountain | Plains Regional Native CDFI Coalition was one of 21 groups to receive a portion of […] The post Montana part of coalition to receive $45M in Indigenous economic development grants appeared first on Daily Montanan.
930 AM KMPT

AG Knudsen, Stockgrowers Dissect the BLM Handout to the APR

A friend of ours in Bozeman came up with the best one-liner describing Montana's Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT): "he's the Ron DeSantis of AG's." Well said. Ron DeSantis is, of course, the hard-charging, freedom-protecting, and popular governor of Florida. (Just ask Gavin Newsom's relatives) If you missed our conversation...
