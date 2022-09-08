Read full article on original website
NEW YORK (AP) — Three children were found dead on the beach near Brooklyn’s famed Coney Island boardwalk early Monday and police believe they may have been drowned by their mother. The bodies of the 7-year-old boy, 4-year-old girl and 3-month-old boy were found after a nearly three-hour search that began at 1:40 a.m. when a relative called police, worried the woman intended to harm her children. The mother, identified by family members as 30-year-old Erin Merdy, was found 90 minutes later, barefoot and soaking wet, 2 miles (3 kilometers) down the boardwalk from the section of Coney Island where she lived. Detectives were trying to question Merdy at the local police precinct house.
