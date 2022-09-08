A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine earlier this year has hit out at the Kremlin, saying the justification for its invasion is a “lie”. Pavel Filatyev, who served in the 56th air assault regiment, recently published a 141-page damning account of his experiences on the frontline.In the document he posted this month on Russian social media cannel VKontakte, the 34-year-old, who was involved in the successful offensive to seize Kherson, described the war as “madness”.“We did not have the moral right to attack another country, especially the people closest to us,” he said.After being evacuated from Ukraine with...

MILITARY ・ 20 DAYS AGO