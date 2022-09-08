ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Putin limps across the room as he observes major Russian war games alongside 'side-lined' defence minister Sergei Shoigu

Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk with a limp as he attended Russia's major Vostok war games today, raising fresh doubts over his health. The Russian leader, 69, observed the major military exercises from inside a command post while sitting next to his defence minister Sergei Shoigu who is said to have been 'sidelined' by Putin due to Russia's heavy losses in Ukraine.
Vladimir Putin
Queen Elizabeth
TheDailyBeast

Putin Is LOVING This Big Mistake the West Is Making, Russian Dissidents Warn

Kremlin critics the world over are rallying against moves by some European countries to slap Russian citizens with travel bans, arguing that it will have the opposite effect of ramping up pressure on Vladimir Putin to put an end to the war in Ukraine.A slew of prominent public figures in Russia, including celebrities, politicians and journalists with anti-war views, have insisted that such bans will backfire. “Do they believe that furious Russians left without EU visas would grab a pitchfork and attack the Kremlin? No, they will not,” Russian rock musician Andrew Makarevich said earlier this week.Many Russians are already...
The Independent

Russian paratrooper says Putin’s justification for war in Ukraine ‘is a lie’

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine earlier this year has hit out at the Kremlin, saying the justification for its invasion is a “lie”. Pavel Filatyev, who served in the 56th air assault regiment, recently published a 141-page damning account of his experiences on the frontline.In the document he posted this month on Russian social media cannel VKontakte, the 34-year-old, who was involved in the successful offensive to seize Kherson, described the war as “madness”.“We did not have the moral right to attack another country, especially the people closest to us,” he said.After being evacuated from Ukraine with...
Europe
U.K.
Russia
The US Sun

Inside collapse of Putin’s army as Ukraine flaunts spoils of war, generals flee and troops hold ‘surrender talks’

VLADIMIR Putin's demoralised and terrified soldiers are stealing clothes from Ukrainian homes and fleeing across the border on bikes in a desperate bid to escape conflict, reports have claimed. In recent days, Vlad's army appears to have suffered an astonishing collapse, with Ukrainian officials estimating to have reclaimed some 3,000...
The Independent

Former US Ambassador to Russia says Putin won’t recover from Ukraine defeat

Former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul has said Russian president Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has met none of the “strategic objectives” it was meant to accomplish and will go down as a failure.Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, Mr McFaul said Mr Putin’s recent order to increase Russia’s armed forces by 137,000 new soldiers is most likely meant to help Moscow break the “stalemate” between Russian and Ukrainian forces in contested areas."Remember, six months ago, he said he was going to unite Ukrainians and Russians because Ukrainians are just Russians with accents. He failed...
The Hill

Putin says Russia has ‘not lost a thing’ from war in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said Russia has “not lost a thing” from the war in Ukraine and has strengthened itself during the conflict while he strived to paint the Western world as struggling with economic crises. Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia —...
