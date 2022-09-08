Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine news latest – Sickly Vladimir Putin’s health ‘sharply deteriorating’ as despot ‘out of options’
VLADIMIR Putin's health is "sharply deteriorating" amid a tactical crisis as the despot is "running out of options" in his invasion of Ukraine. Rumours have swirled about the Russian president's health for months and it has even been alleged he has used body doubles at some events. And now General...
'Not Just Putin's War:' Former US Diplomat Says Many Russians Now Support 'National Extermination Of Ukraine'
As Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine enters its seventh month now, a former U.S. diplomat said that more and more Russians support Moscow's acts and want to eradicate its war-torn neighbor. What Happened: Daniel Fried, distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council and former Ambassador to Poland, in a tweet on...
Putin limps across the room as he observes major Russian war games alongside 'side-lined' defence minister Sergei Shoigu
Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk with a limp as he attended Russia's major Vostok war games today, raising fresh doubts over his health. The Russian leader, 69, observed the major military exercises from inside a command post while sitting next to his defence minister Sergei Shoigu who is said to have been 'sidelined' by Putin due to Russia's heavy losses in Ukraine.
Former USSR Member Looks to Ban Russian Language in Blow to Putin
Latvian Deputy Prime Minister Janis Bordans said that Latvia could restrict the Russian language in workplaces.
RELATED PEOPLE
CNBC
Russia urged to withdraw forces from Ukrainian nuclear power plant; Putin turns to North Korea for friendship
Western countries have called on Russia to immediately withdraw its military forces from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant amid continuing fears over its fate, with both sides accusing each other of shelling the facility. The U.S., U.K., EU and other countries issued a statement on Sunday urging Russia to withdraw...
Russia Sees 'Major Defeat,' Ukraine Has 'Already Won': Ex-Military Leader
Igor Girkin said Russia should focus on "preventing the Armed Forces of Ukraine from encircling and destroying large formations of our troops."
Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow could expand conflict and should not be underestimated, warns Germany – as it happened
German chief of defence says Russia ‘capable of expanding the conflict regionally’ with ‘second theatre of war’
Russia-Ukraine war: Putin condemns ‘despicable, cruel’ killing of Darya Dugina as Russia blames Ukraine for car bombing – as it happened
Russian president makes statement after death of ally’s daughter; Russian security service accuses Ukraine special services over death
IN THIS ARTICLE
Putin Is LOVING This Big Mistake the West Is Making, Russian Dissidents Warn
Kremlin critics the world over are rallying against moves by some European countries to slap Russian citizens with travel bans, arguing that it will have the opposite effect of ramping up pressure on Vladimir Putin to put an end to the war in Ukraine.A slew of prominent public figures in Russia, including celebrities, politicians and journalists with anti-war views, have insisted that such bans will backfire. “Do they believe that furious Russians left without EU visas would grab a pitchfork and attack the Kremlin? No, they will not,” Russian rock musician Andrew Makarevich said earlier this week.Many Russians are already...
Russia accuses Ukraine of killing nationalist's daughter, Putin gives her award
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Russia's Federal Security Service accused Ukraine's secret services on Monday of killing Darya Dugina, the daughter of an ultra-nationalist, in a car bomb attack near Moscow that President Vladimir Putin called "evil".
Russian paratrooper says Putin’s justification for war in Ukraine ‘is a lie’
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine earlier this year has hit out at the Kremlin, saying the justification for its invasion is a “lie”. Pavel Filatyev, who served in the 56th air assault regiment, recently published a 141-page damning account of his experiences on the frontline.In the document he posted this month on Russian social media cannel VKontakte, the 34-year-old, who was involved in the successful offensive to seize Kherson, described the war as “madness”.“We did not have the moral right to attack another country, especially the people closest to us,” he said.After being evacuated from Ukraine with...
Putin mocks the West, says Russia is gaining from the Ukraine conflict and will press on
Russian President Vladimir Putin mocked the West’s response to his invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday, insisting that his country had “not lost anything” after the “sanctions frenzy.”. Vowing that Moscow would press on with its military action, he said that Russia had “resisted the economic, financial...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Russia's huge tank losses are blamed on 'inept' Kremlin top brass as MoD mocks 'poor' efforts of Vladimir Putin's troops in Ukraine
Britain yesterday mocked 'the poor performance' of Russia's armed forces in Ukraine, blaming the country's top brass for their ineptitude and lack of discipline amid huge losses suffered by Vladimir Putin's invading forces. A daily intelligence report by the Ministry of Defence said Moscow had lost a large number of...
Putin Reinforcing Kharkiv Region at 'Huge' Cost to Russia's Future: Blinken
The U.S. secretary of state's surprise visit to Kyiv came after the announcement of a $2.2 billion aid package to Ukraine and neighboring countries.
CNBC
Russia could be like 'North Korea on steroids' when Putin is replaced, former Kremlin advisor says
Economist Sergei Guriev on Friday warned that Russia could become like "North Korea on steroids" when President Vladimir Putin is replaced. "It's very hard to predict what will come after Putin. The reason for that is Putin has built his regime in a way nobody can replace him," Guriev said.
Inside collapse of Putin’s army as Ukraine flaunts spoils of war, generals flee and troops hold ‘surrender talks’
VLADIMIR Putin's demoralised and terrified soldiers are stealing clothes from Ukrainian homes and fleeing across the border on bikes in a desperate bid to escape conflict, reports have claimed. In recent days, Vlad's army appears to have suffered an astonishing collapse, with Ukrainian officials estimating to have reclaimed some 3,000...
Ex-Russian MP claims Russian partisans responsible for Moscow car bomb
Speaking in Kyiv, Ilya Ponomarev alleges bomb that killed daughter of Putin ally was work of underground group
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine denies involvement in death of Putin ally’s daughter; don’t allow Moscow to sow fear, says Zelenskiy – as it happened
Zelenskiy adviser says Ukraine had nothing to do with Darya Dugina’s death as Russia orders investigation into car bombing
Former US Ambassador to Russia says Putin won’t recover from Ukraine defeat
Former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul has said Russian president Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has met none of the “strategic objectives” it was meant to accomplish and will go down as a failure.Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, Mr McFaul said Mr Putin’s recent order to increase Russia’s armed forces by 137,000 new soldiers is most likely meant to help Moscow break the “stalemate” between Russian and Ukrainian forces in contested areas."Remember, six months ago, he said he was going to unite Ukrainians and Russians because Ukrainians are just Russians with accents. He failed...
Putin says Russia has ‘not lost a thing’ from war in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said Russia has “not lost a thing” from the war in Ukraine and has strengthened itself during the conflict while he strived to paint the Western world as struggling with economic crises. Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia —...
Comments / 0