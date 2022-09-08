Read full article on original website
Related
Mac Jones reportedly had back spasms, could play Week 2
It appears Patriots quarterback Mac Jones avoided serious injury Sunday, with reports emerging that he was dealing with back spasms and has a chance to play Week 2 vs. Pittsburgh.
NFL・
Falcons need more from Kyle Pitts, Drake London explosive in Week 1 loss to Saints
Andy Bunker & Randy McMichael were doing their best to help listeners in Atlanta get through the Falcons devastating 27-26 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Falcons reporter Joe Patrick talked about Kyle Pitts and Drake London.
Gators commit Knijeah Harris set for return to the Swamp
One of the Gators' offensive line commits, Knijeah Harris, has scheduled his next trip to the Swamp.
Comments / 0