Virginia State

The Roanoke Star

Fmr. Prince William County Registrar Charged With Corruption Related To 2020 Election

Despite almost two years’ of assurances that “the 2020 elections were the most secure in our nation’s history” and warnings that “questioning the integrity of our elections is tantamount to treason,” the former registrar for Prince William County, in Northern Virginia, on September 7 was indicted for two felonies and one misdemeanor regarding corruption, false […]
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Six Rivers Media welcomes new events director

KINGSPORT — Hayley Potter, an accomplished exhibits and marketing manager, has been appointed events director for Six Rivers Media. In her new role, Potter, 32, will oversee the company’s special events throughout the Six Rivers footprint.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

‘Who’s Building That?’ — New Fast Pace Health Urgent Care, Johnson City

Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WDBJ7.com

Newman files bill to repeal electric vehicle mandate

BEDFORD CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that was passed to encourage Virginia’s transition to electric vehicles has drawn criticism from Republicans including Gov. Glenn Youngkin. And now Bedford County Sen. Steve Newman has filed a bill to repeal the mandate. House Bill 1965 cleared the General Assembly in 2021,...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

VA GOP Responds To State Creating Election Integrity Oversight Unit

The following is a public statement from the Republican Party of Virginia regarding Attorney General Miyares’ September 9 announcement to create an Election Integrity unit, as reported here.  [This week], Attorney General Jason Miyares is taking another important step toward securing our elections by establishing an Election Integrity Unit within the Office of the Attorney […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Glade Spring FD hosts 9/11 remembrance event

GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) – A local fire department hosted a 9/11 remembrance ceremony Sunday. According to the fire department, the “short but important” service host deputy Secretary Nancy Williams and invocation by deputy President Matthew Lloyd. The Virginia Army National Guard lead the pledge of allegiance and members also took time to share memories […]
GLADE SPRING, VA
WJHL

Bristol, Va. Landfill won’t accept waste after Friday

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Friday marks the last day to dump waste at the Bristol, Virginia Landfill. The landfill’s closure follows months of complaints from Bristol residents regarding a stench that drifted from the location and throughout residential areas. Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads issued a statement Friday morning that stressed city leaders continue […]
BRISTOL, VA
wsvaonline.com

Coronvirus cases steady in Virginia

New Cases of coronavirus continues to be steady in Virginia and in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health reported nearly 62-hundred cases of the virus from Tuesday to today. Locally, Rockingham County led the way with 70 new cases while the city of Waynesboro added 66 since Tuesday and...
VIRGINIA STATE
wpln.org

Tennessee voters will soon decide the future of right-to-work. The outcome could complicate things for workers in a state already stacked toward employers.

Tennessee voters will have to decide in November whether to write the state’s right-to-work law into the state’s constitution. The law, which may be a bit confusing on the surface, boils down to the fact that workers cannot be forced to join a union as a condition of employment. It’s been on the books in Tennessee since 1947.
TENNESSEE STATE
cbs19news

Virginia completes transfer of inmates for prison renovation

LAWRENCEVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Prison officials in Virginia have completed the transfer of more than 200 inmates from the Lawrenceville Correctional Center to prepare for a multi-year renovation project at the medium-security penitentiary. The inmates are being transferred to state prisons throughout Virginia. The state Department of Corrections said in...
VIRGINIA STATE
East Tennessean

Annual yard sale brings community together for bargains

The Tree Streets yard sale event took place on Saturday, Sept. 10, as shoppers braved the wind and rain to find some unique antiques and affordable sales. The event has taken place annually for the past thirty two years on the Saturday after Labor Day and is hosted by the Southside Neighborhood Organization (SNO). Located in Johnson City, the organization is run by a group of citizens who are dedicated to improving the local area and organizing events for the entire community to enjoy.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WFXR

Virginia farmers dealing with obstacles: What it means for food prices

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — You might think of farming in terms of growing or raising things, and it is. However, it is also about dollars and cents. Agriculture provides the commonwealth’s economy a $2.97 billion boost every year. With an economic impact like that, it touches nearly every person in Virginia. “When you think about […]
VIRGINIA STATE
elizabethton.com

Johnson City Police Beats

On August 31, the Johnson City Police Department arrested Daeszhon Smith, 27, in reference to a check fraud investigation. Smith was charged with five counts of forgery and theft of property over $10,000. The arrest was a result of an investigation into several checks that were fraudulently passed at Eastman...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WSET

Help gather acorns for the Va. Dept. of Forestry

(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Forestry is looking for help from citizens of the Commonwealth to collect acorns and other tree seeds. "Every year, Virginians from all over the state collect and donate acorns and other seeds that VDOF staff plant at the Augusta Nursery, where more than a dozen hardwood tree species get their start," the VDOF said.
VIRGINIA STATE

