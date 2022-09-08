The Tree Streets yard sale event took place on Saturday, Sept. 10, as shoppers braved the wind and rain to find some unique antiques and affordable sales. The event has taken place annually for the past thirty two years on the Saturday after Labor Day and is hosted by the Southside Neighborhood Organization (SNO). Located in Johnson City, the organization is run by a group of citizens who are dedicated to improving the local area and organizing events for the entire community to enjoy.

