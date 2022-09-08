Read full article on original website
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: September 12 to 18, 2022
Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, September 12 through Sunday, September 18, 2022. This week, go gaga for a spectacle at Minute Maid, celebrate Mexican Independence Day at Miller Outdoor, hear from classic rock icons, and much more on stages across Houston.
Click2Houston.com
Pink Elephant Sale: First on HL!
Wednesday on Houston Life, join us at our new time, 1:00 p.m. We’re live from the River Oaks Garden Club’s Pink Elephant Sale. It’s the oldest rummage sale in Houston. You’ll see the huge bargains, first on Houston Life! That’s Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
KHOU
KHOU 11 Morning News
Houston’s leading morning talk show, hosted by Deborah Duncan. Features celebrity interviews, lifestyle content, and all things Houston.
5 Houston-area amusement parks you need to visit at least once
These theme parks are perfect for a day trip or overnight adventure.
Large alligator spotted strolling through Cinco Ranch neighborhood
CINCO RANCH, Texas — Neighbors in Cinco Ranch had an unexpected guest strolling the area Monday morning after a large alligator was spotted near the street. Deputy constables with Fort Bend County Precinct 1 said they were called out to the Grand Lakes area around 8 a.m. after residents reported the gator walking around.
mocomotive.com
Six celebrities you didn’t know hailed from The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Among the suburbs of Houston, one of Texas’ treasures resides as none other than The Woodlands Township. Home to a population of nearly 120,000 and rising, The Woodlands is best known for its nature, park trails, hospitality, and much more. Ranging from lively dining out and concerts at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, it’s also considered one of the most desirable places to live in the United States.
How Houston's oldest crawfish restaurant pioneered Cajun food in the city
Ragin' Cajun evolved from a 1970s po'boy shop and seasonal parking lot crawfish boils.
Why did NASA pick Houston?
HOUSTON — Why is Houston space city? By the time President John F. Kennedy gave his historic speech at Rice University, NASA had already announced that Houston would be home to the manned spacecraft center. Originally it had been located at Langley, Virginia. However, when Kennedy committed to lunar...
momcollective.com
Houston Area Farmers Markets Guide
Houston Area Farmers Markets are some of my favorite places in the city. They are filled with folks living their dream and doing what they love; from micro green growers to gluten free bakers, pig farmers to salsa makers. Each Houston area farmers market is its own potpourri of culture, small businesses, local farmers, area importers, chefs, and artisans. Together they carry on a Houston tradition as old as the city itself.
Currently missing people from Texas
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas EquuSearch Search and Recovery are committed to providing experienced, organized, and ethical volunteer search efforts for missing persons in the state of Texas. Here is a list of those on their website and Facebook currently missing from 2022. All photos of missing persons on this list can be found on the […]
KBTX.com
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested Texas singer, songwriter, and reality TV contestant James McCoy Taylor early Saturday morning in the Northgate district and was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Taylor, 36, of...
9/11 exhibit opens at Houston Baptist University
A sunny cloudless morning in Manhattan, the unthinkable happened. A plane crashed into the World Trade Center. It was one of four hijacked planes part of a daring attack that brought the nation to its knees. Nearly 3,000 people died. To mark the 21st anniversary, Houston Baptist University is hosting...
'Things will never be the same' | Two big office-to-apartment conversions underway in downtown Houston
HOUSTON, Texas — The tip top of the 1927 Niels Esperson building is its most characteristic feature and is visible from various vantage points amid newer neighbors. “I’ve loved this building since the day I first saw it,” said Gensler principal architect Dean Strombom. He's now helping...
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
Eat of the Week: Smoked oxtails served only on Thursdays
Ray's BBQ Shack on Old Spanish Trail serves this barbecue special once a week.
Click2Houston.com
Residents in west Houston fed up with loud siren they say rings throughout the night
HOUSTON – One west Houston resident says an extremely loud, piercing noise coming from a nearby plaza has been keeping her and other people who live in the area up at night. “It’s very loud, piercing,” the woman, who asked not to be identified, said. She added...
A massive Parade is coming from Kemah to Seabrook.
𝗞𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗮𝗹. 𝗞𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗮𝗹. 𝗞𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗮𝗹
houston.org
Top Festivals This Fall in Houston
October 6 – 8 Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral. This festival is a local favorite, and for a good reason. Here, you will find authentic Greek cuisine, live music and dance performances, unique shopping and a wide selection of wine sold by both the glass and bottle. There are many ways to immerse yourself in Greek culture through this festival of celebration. Opa!
Alief comedian Mo Amer helps fire victims with shopping spree
HOUSTON — Alief's own Mo Amer hosted a shopping spree for families who lost everything during a devastating two-alarm fire back in August. The comedian and star of the Netflix series "Mo" hosted families at the Academy Sports and Outdoors on Highway 6 Saturday morning. Amer, who grew up...
Anniversary of a killer storm: Remembering the terrible Galveston hurricane of 1900
GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston was known as the grandest city in Texas at the dawn of the 20th century. But with the arrival of the hurricane on Sept. 8, 1900, the city would struggle to ever regain its former status. So devastating was the storm that it’s been estimated...
