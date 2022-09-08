ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: September 12 to 18, 2022

Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, September 12 through Sunday, September 18, 2022. This week, go gaga for a spectacle at Minute Maid, celebrate Mexican Independence Day at Miller Outdoor, hear from classic rock icons, and much more on stages across Houston.
Click2Houston.com

Pink Elephant Sale: First on HL!

Wednesday on Houston Life, join us at our new time, 1:00 p.m. We’re live from the River Oaks Garden Club’s Pink Elephant Sale. It’s the oldest rummage sale in Houston. You’ll see the huge bargains, first on Houston Life! That’s Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
KHOU

KHOU 11 Morning News

Houston’s leading morning talk show, hosted by Deborah Duncan. Features celebrity interviews, lifestyle content, and all things Houston.
KHOU

Large alligator spotted strolling through Cinco Ranch neighborhood

CINCO RANCH, Texas — Neighbors in Cinco Ranch had an unexpected guest strolling the area Monday morning after a large alligator was spotted near the street. Deputy constables with Fort Bend County Precinct 1 said they were called out to the Grand Lakes area around 8 a.m. after residents reported the gator walking around.
mocomotive.com

Six celebrities you didn’t know hailed from The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Among the suburbs of Houston, one of Texas’ treasures resides as none other than The Woodlands Township. Home to a population of nearly 120,000 and rising, The Woodlands is best known for its nature, park trails, hospitality, and much more. Ranging from lively dining out and concerts at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, it’s also considered one of the most desirable places to live in the United States.
KHOU

Why did NASA pick Houston?

HOUSTON — Why is Houston space city? By the time President John F. Kennedy gave his historic speech at Rice University, NASA had already announced that Houston would be home to the manned spacecraft center. Originally it had been located at Langley, Virginia. However, when Kennedy committed to lunar...
momcollective.com

Houston Area Farmers Markets Guide

Houston Area Farmers Markets are some of my favorite places in the city. They are filled with folks living their dream and doing what they love; from micro green growers to gluten free bakers, pig farmers to salsa makers. Each Houston area farmers market is its own potpourri of culture, small businesses, local farmers, area importers, chefs, and artisans. Together they carry on a Houston tradition as old as the city itself.
KLST/KSAN

Currently missing people from Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas EquuSearch Search and Recovery are committed to providing experienced, organized, and ethical volunteer search efforts for missing persons in the state of Texas. Here is a list of those on their website and Facebook currently missing from 2022. All photos of missing persons on this list can be found on the […]
KBTX.com

James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested Texas singer, songwriter, and reality TV contestant James McCoy Taylor early Saturday morning in the Northgate district and was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Taylor, 36, of...
KHOU

9/11 exhibit opens at Houston Baptist University

A sunny cloudless morning in Manhattan, the unthinkable happened. A plane crashed into the World Trade Center. It was one of four hijacked planes part of a daring attack that brought the nation to its knees. Nearly 3,000 people died. To mark the 21st anniversary, Houston Baptist University is hosting...
houston.org

Top Festivals This Fall in Houston

October 6 – 8 Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral. This festival is a local favorite, and for a good reason. Here, you will find authentic Greek cuisine, live music and dance performances, unique shopping and a wide selection of wine sold by both the glass and bottle. There are many ways to immerse yourself in Greek culture through this festival of celebration. Opa!
KHOU

Alief comedian Mo Amer helps fire victims with shopping spree

HOUSTON — Alief's own Mo Amer hosted a shopping spree for families who lost everything during a devastating two-alarm fire back in August. The comedian and star of the Netflix series "Mo" hosted families at the Academy Sports and Outdoors on Highway 6 Saturday morning. Amer, who grew up...
