"The Marvels" Star Teyonah Parris And Her Husband, James, Are Expecting Their First Child, And Her Announcement Couldn't Be Cuter

By Morgan Murrell
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

From Marvel to mommy! Teyonah Parris just announced that she and her husband, James, are expecting their first child together.

Joe Scarnici / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Teyonah shared the exciting news on her Instagram earlier today, in partnership with pregnancy-test brand Clearblue.

Teyonah Parris / Via instagram.com

"We're pregnant," The Marvels star wrote in her caption. "Whooooo chiiile!! I'm so excited to share that we have a baby on the way!"

Chance Yeh / Getty Images

She continued, "There have been so many feelings since we've learned that our dream of becoming parents is finally a reality. My husband, James, and I have felt a mix of shock, lots of nerves, but most of all so much excitement!"

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Teyonah, who is currently five months pregnant, spoke with People magazine about her pregnancy journey and all the emotions that led to this day.

Presley Ann / Getty Images

"I was definitely surprised and a bit shocked," Teyonah said. "But I was only surprised because we've been trying for a while and had not had any success."

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for InStyle

Once Teyonah confirmed that she was pregnant, she made a special pregnancy-reveal gift for her husband, which included a box with the pregnancy test inside, "along with some other little first-time dad goodies."

Johnny Nunez / WireImage / Getty Images

But don't expect a gender-reveal party from these two. Teyonah said she and James plan to wait till their baby's born to find out the sex.

Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for Essence

"My husband and I came to that decision because we feel like it's one of the greatest gifts and surprises that God can give us," she explained.

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

"I think it's also helped to not have preconceived notions of our child and try not to dictate who this baby is before we even meet the baby," Teyonah concluded. "And so that's been really helpful."

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

We couldn't be happier for the parents-to-be! To learn more about Teyonah, check out her full interview with People .

BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

