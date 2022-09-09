"The Marvels" Star Teyonah Parris And Her Husband, James, Are Expecting Their First Child, And Her Announcement Couldn't Be Cuter

Related
Cher's Tweet About The Queen Of England's Passing Was Made Unintentionally Hilarious By The Wrong Emoji
I may be going to hell for laughing at this. After news of the Queen of England's death made headlines, plenty of celebrities took to social media to offer their (admittedly mixed) reactions. One of said celebs was none other than Cher, who A) had met the Queen a handful...
Leonardo DiCaprio Is Reportedly "Getting To Know" Gigi Hadid After Breaking Up With Camila Morrone
After ending a four-year relationship, it seems like Leonardo DiCaprio might be on the dating scene again.
41 Tweets About The Queen Of England Dying That Are Sure To Send You Straight To Hell For Laughing At Them
The original girl boss. One of the most inspirational women. The end of an era. 👑 RIP 💔 https://t.co/WZWpGIaXoH. Not everyone, though. Don't forget, the Queen lived a looooongggg and verryyyyyyyyy comfortable life. So anyway, here are a bunch of extremely good jokes that will send you to hell the fastest for laughing at. Don't forget that I'm just the messenger :).
To Hell With Quietly Quitting — These Hilariously Dramatic People Quit In The Loudest Way Possible
These people are not going out quietly.
"The Plot Twist Hit Me So Hard, I Had To Pause It": People Are Revealing The Jaw-Dropping, Mind-Blowing, And Gobsmacking Films They Instantly Fell In Love With
"When those credits rolled, I cried for so long after, and I was a mess. I didn’t read the book before, so I was SHOCKED and at a loss for words. I watched it three times in a row the first time and bought multiple copies of the book."
Kourtney Kardashian Opened Up About Her Decision To Take Travis Barker's Last Name After Tying The Knot
"It was just a given, it wasn't a thought."
Ellen Pompeo Finally Addressed Her Reduced Role In "Grey's Anatomy" Season 19
It sounds like all is well when it comes to Ellen stepping away from being a main presence on the show.
25 Easy-To-Miss Movie Details That'll Have You Wondering How You Missed Them The First Time Around
Big applause for all the screenwriters, production designers, costume designers, set decorators, and behind-the-scenes folks that add these hidden details to movies.
"The Little Mermaid" Trailer Is Finally Here, And Halle Bailey Proves She Was Born For This Role
After watching The Little Mermaid trailer, I want to be part of this world!
Jennifer Lawrence Just Said "Real Housewives" Star Erika Jayne Is “Evil” And Needs A Publicist
Jennifer Lawrence reveals how she really feels about the latest season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, particularly the "evil" housewife, Erika Jayne.
Here's A Bunch Of Celebrity Couples Looking Super Cute At The 2022 Emmy Awards
And the award for cutest couple goes to...
41 Thoughts I Had While Watching "House Of The Dragon" Episode 3, Including "BEAST MODE"
"He's going through those pirates faster than Benioff and Weiss went through the final Game of Thrones season."
Ben Stiller Brought His Daughter Ella On The 2022 Emmys Red Carpet, And It Was An Adorable Bonding Moment
Ben didn't bring his wife, Christine Taylor, despite revealing that they'd reconciled earlier this year.
Drew Barrymore Had A Teary-Eyed Reunion With Her Ex, Justin Long, And They Reflected On The "Chaos" Of Their Relationship
It wouldn't be a Drew Barrymore moment without all the feels you can handle.
From Florence Pugh At The Venice Film Festival To Kim Kardashian At Fendi, Here Are Some Of The Best Fashion Moments Of This Week
An excellent time to be a sheer dress and/or Florence Pugh. You know what time it is: time to look at some of the best dressed celebrities from this past week, baby!. What makes me, an idiot with a keyboard sat in a hoodie and a pair of avocado pajama shorts even though it is well into the afternoon, qualified for this? Almost absolutely nothing! Mwhahahahahaha! Let's begin!
"Your Kids Tell Me Everything About You": 15 Teachers Anonymously Confessed Unknown Parts Of Their Job
"I’m a teacher for young children. If this is the first time you’re separated from your child and you’re worried, we get it. Ask us to send you a picture during the day. We don’t mind, and we try to do this anyway, but we definitely make it a priority for those who ask."
We Used AI To Show What "Percy Jackson" Characters Would Look Like In Real Life Based On The Books, And I'm Enraged About The Movie All Over Again
With the new Disney+ series coming out soon, it's time to go back to the books and remember that Chiron does not look like Pierce Brosnan.
Halle Bailey And Rachel Zegler Talked About Portraying "Modern" Disney Princesses And How "It's Not All About A Boy"
"The cartoon was so focused on her finding true love, and it’s not even in her mind at all in this film."
