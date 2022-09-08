ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Alabama coaches select Players of the Week for Texas game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama football team (2-0) has started the year undefeated, but the feeling after Week 2 slightly differs from the one we saw after the season opener. The Crimson Tide got a hard-fought 20-19 victory over No. 21 Texas (1-1), but there isn’t as much praise to go around.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy