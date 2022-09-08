No. 7 Oklahoma wasn’t in a position to grab headlines this weekend like rival Texas did with a nail-biter vs. No. 2 Alabama, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t value in a 33-3 win against overmatched Kent State. In fact, Saturday’s game gave coach Brent Venables something he had hoped to see: how adversity and the Oklahoma Sooners would mix.

