2 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man and a woman died Saturday afternoon in what was being investigated as a domestic-related murder-suicide, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded at 4:35 p.m. after getting a 911 call from a neighbor in the 16200 block of West Ellsworth Avenue...
‘Suspicious’ deaths under investigation in Jeffco
Deputies were investigating the "suspicious" deaths of two people Saturday evening on Ellsworth Avenue.
Denver-area police officer fatally shot during ‘large family disturbance’
ARVADA, Colo. — A Denver-area police officer was fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire early Sunday as the officer attempted to calm a domestic disturbance, authorities said. According to Arvada police Chief Link Strate, Dillon Michael Vakoff was killed after he and another officer responded to a “large...
Phony Boss Scam Reported In Larimer County
Police in Fort Collins have gotten several reports of phony company managers calling up employees and telling them to make deposits of money that are then stolen. Police are calling this con a "savvy phone scam." That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police services Facebook page. According...
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Shaun Prough, 36 – Theft:...
3 hurt in North Federal shooting, suspect not in custody
An investigation is underway after an early morning Saturday shooting left three people injured in Denver.
Kasey Lynn Clifton wanted in Larimer County
Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a man on its Most Wanted list. Kasey Lynn Clifton, 36, is wanted on a misdemeanor warrant for unauthorized absence from a correctional facility. He also goes by Christopher Ferguson or Kasey Condradson. His last known address was in Greeley.Anyone who knows Clifton's whereabouts is asked to contact the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (970)416-1985.
Man accused of shooting 2 outside Greeley bar due in court
A masked man accused of firing shots outside a Greeley bar is due back in court later this month. Efren Sanchez faces eight counts of attempted murder. Police say he shot two people and fired several rounds from a rifle outside Rancho El Corazon Bar on the 100 block of East 18th Street in Greeley on August 13. One was shot in the torso, and the other in the leg; they both survived the shooting. Court records, obtained by Denver News 9, described Sanchez as a “longtime gang member.” Read more at https://www.9news.com/.
Colorado deputies identify burglary suspect—a wild coyote
Deputies from the Weld County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an in-progress burglary at a private residence near Brighton on Thursday night, and discovered that the suspect was actually a wild coyote. When the reporting party arrived home on Thursday night, they discovered a broken window and could hear...
Denver woman convicted in killing of boyfriend
DENVER — A Denver jury this week found a woman guilty of three charges in the death of her boyfriend in 2020. Jenny Nguyen, 29, was convicted Thursday of manslaughter and two evidence-tampering charges for killing 26-year-old Jamal Robinson. Denver Police said they found Robinson in a heavily damaged...
Cheyenne Police Still Searching for Missing Runaway Boy
Cheyenne police are still searching for a 14-year-old boy who was reported as a runaway last Wednesday, Sept. 7. According to a department Facebook post, Keyon Love was last seen on Friday, Aug. 26, wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants. Love is 5-foot-9, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown...
Witness to fatal shooting by unlicensed security guard sues 9NEWS
DENVER — A close friend of the man who was fatally shot by a security guard hired by 9NEWS in 2020 has sued 9NEWS and its parent company TEGNA, saying that he suffered “severe emotional distress,” including post-traumatic stress disorder. Steven Wright witnessed the shooting of Lee...
UPDATE: Cheyenne police requesting assistance on missing child last seen at Alta Vista Elementary
UPDATE (10:02 p.m. Friday): Foster has been found safe, per a Cheyenne Police Department update on Facebook. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department noted in a Facebook post Friday afternoon that it was seeking information on a missing child in the community. Khloee Foster, 12, was reported as...
Denver deputy arrested on domestic violence assault
A Denver jail deputy has been arrested and accused of domestic violence.
9 indicted on suspicion of providing fake ID, alcohol before fatal prom night crash
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A grand jury indicted nine companies and individuals this week on suspicion of supplying fake IDs or providing alcohol to teenagers in relation to the case of a 17-year-old driver who's charged in a Boulder crash that killed two people. The crash happened April 9,...
Man sentenced to 25 years for 'horrific and gruesome crime'
AURORA, Colo. — A man who fatally stabbed his girlfriend in Aurora more than two years ago was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison. Marcos Gutierrez, 24, pleaded guilty plea to second-degree murder in Adams County District Court on June 24. He was facing a charge of first-degree murder after deliberation in the stabbing that left Airica May Beaty, 20, dead and a man injured.
Rita Gutierrez-Garcia: celebration of life held in Longmont
Friends and family of Rita Gutierrez-Garcia gathered on Friday for a celebration of life at New Creation Church in Longmont. The remains of Gutierrez-Garcia were recovered in April. The mother of three was 34 years old when she was last seen near downtown Longmont around 2:30 a.m. on March 18, 2018, at a bar celebrating Saint Patrick's Day.Juan Figueroa Jr. was identified early in the investigation as a possible suspect in Rita's disappearance. In June of last year, Figueroa Jr. was indicted by a grand jury for the first-degree murder and kidnapping of Gutierrez-Garcia, even though her body had not yet been found. According to the grand jury indictment, Figueroa told a cellmate that he had strangled Gutierrez-Garcia and buried her in a place that he never plans to reveal to anyone. Figueroa pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and kidnapping and a judge sentenced him to 48 years in prison for murder and 12 years for kidnapping. Figueroa was arrested just 10 days after Rita disappeared for the 2017 sexual assault and attempted murder of another woman. Figueroa is currently serving a 93-years-to-life sentence in prison in Buena Vista for his conviction in that sexual assault case.
Cheyenne Transient Charged in Tuesday Stabbing of 15-Year-Old
Cheyenne police have identified the victim in Tuesday's stabbing near the 200 block of E. 9th Street as a 15-year-old boy. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the victim and his friend, a 14-year-old boy, were at Lincoln Park when 39-year-old transient Allen Fenstermacher struck up a conversation with them.
Wyoming Inmate Serving Life Sentence for Murder Dies in Prison
A Wyoming inmate serving a life sentence for murder has died, the Department of Corrections announced Wednesday. Agency spokesman Paul Martin says 75-year-old Donald L. Souter died Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington. Souter was convicted of first-degree murder in Washakie County and sentenced to...
Arrest made following suspected Cheyenne stabbing
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - At approximately 3 PM on Tuesday, Cheyenne police responded to a call of an aggravated assault with a knife on the 200 block of East 9th Street. Officers currently have one male suspect in custody, there being no word yet on the status of...
