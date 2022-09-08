The seven artists and their mentor whose works are currently on display at the Maine Art Gallery in Wiscasset have named this exhibit “Collective Imagination.” The title is an apt description, as the artists have actually formed a collective for the purpose of inspiring and critiquing each other’s work. For the past seven years or so, they have grown in their ability to express themselves through regular meetings for critique and inspiration.

WISCASSET, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO