Wiscasset, ME

JoAnn Pickett Hilton

A celebration of life for JoAnn Pickett Hilton, 77, of Augusta, who passed away peacefully on Dec. 7, 2021, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 at the United Baptist Church of South Jefferson, 504 S. Clary Road, Jefferson.
JEFFERSON, ME
Exhibit of Abstract Art at Maine Art Gallery Continues to Sept. 17

The seven artists and their mentor whose works are currently on display at the Maine Art Gallery in Wiscasset have named this exhibit “Collective Imagination.” The title is an apt description, as the artists have actually formed a collective for the purpose of inspiring and critiquing each other’s work. For the past seven years or so, they have grown in their ability to express themselves through regular meetings for critique and inspiration.
WISCASSET, ME
Veggies To Table: A Week in Paris, Macarons, Ball Jars, and Mulch

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Fall is in the air, and Veggies to Table is busy harvesting tomatoes, eggplants, cucumbers, zucchini, pumpkins, squash, and more. They have now donated more than 36,000 pounds of organic produce and more than 40,000 joyful flower stems to those in need of food and joy in just over three years.
ROCKLAND, ME
Wiscasset, ME
Obituaries
City
Wiscasset, ME
Maine State
Maine Obituaries
Erskine Academy boys soccer defeat Medomak Valley

Erskine Academy defeated Medomak Valley 3-2 in KVAC boys soccer action on Sept. 9 in the Eagles nest. Erskine jumped out to a3-0 halftime lead on goals to Landon Lefevre and Holden McKenney (2). Medomak freshman Mason Nguyen scored his first career goal midway through the second half on a cross from Vishal Mellor. Mellor converted a rebounded Slavik Moody shot with 14 minutes to play to pull the Panthers within 2.
CHINA, ME
Erskine girls soccer clip the Panthers

Erskine Academy girls soccer team defeated Medomak Valley 1-0 in the Panthers den on Sept. 9. Eagle Cassie Lacroiux scored on a cross from Cadence Rau mid-way through the first half. Medomak held a 21-9 edge in shots. Addison McCormick made four saves in net for the Panthers, and Mandy...
WALDOBORO, ME

