It’s a drizzly morning in Charlotte, N.C., and Rack Room Shoes president and CEO Mark Lardie is reflecting on what it means to run a 100-year-old company. But there’s a sense he doesn’t spend a lot of time ruminating on the past. “Retail is a relentless game. Every morning, across the country, 520 of our store managers will open their stores and start their business again. So there aren’t a lot of chances to pause,” he says. “But I guess a 100-year anniversary is cause to do so for a moment.” That point comes up again and again during FN’s visit to...

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 18 MINUTES AGO