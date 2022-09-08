Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Pembroke Skid Steer Accident
Authorities have released the name of a child that was killed in an accident involving a skid-steer on Beeker Road in Pembroke Friday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say 15-month-old Bradley Martin was hit by a skid-steer and shortly after an ambulance arrived the Christian County Coroner was called to the scene.
WBKO
KY 1040 temporarily closed in Logan County
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to replace a culvert on KY 1040 Reservoir Drive in Logan County has started. The road is closed near the intersection of KY 1040 and KY 106 (mile point 10.8) in Lewisburg. The road closure is expected to last approximately two weeks. Motorists...
Semi truck leads police on chase from Clarksville into Kentucky, crashing into multiple vehicles
Multiple vehicles have been damaged, but no serious injuries have been reported after a semi truck driver led police on a chase across state lines.
Semi-truck driver arrested after multi-state chase, damages multiple vehicles
A semi-truck driver was arrested after a multi-state police chase from Clarksville to Oak Grove, Kentucky Saturday evening.
wnky.com
Man cited in hit-and-run accident in Russellville
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – A man was cited after police say he left the scene of an accident in Russellville. The Russellville Police Department responded Wednesday to an injury accident on Bowling Green Road. A woman was traveling westbound on Bowling Green Road when police say a vehicle driven by...
Multiple People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Wilson County (Wilson County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Wilson County. The officials reported that a car and commercial vehicle were [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
wkdzradio.com
VIDEO – Parkway Vehicle Fire
Traffic on the Pennyrile Parkway was backed up for a period of time Thursday night due to a vehicle fire. Check out the blaze in this user-submitted video.
wvih.com
Officials Searching For Bowling Green Murder Suspect
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is now searching for a man as they continue their investigation of the murder of a Bowling Green woman. According to a social media post, deputies are searching for Damian Bowden, who is the father of Daquanna Bowden, who was found dead in Damian’s apartment at 6099 Scottsville Road last week.
WBKO
Bowling Green Police investigate theft at Funky Bean
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating after a reported theft at a local coffee shop. A phone call regarding a theft at Funky Bean around 2:15 p.m. Police said the suspect went through the back door, and grabbed the cash register. As of now, police are...
lite987whop.com
Man flown to Skyline after being struck by tractor
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after being struck by a tractor Friday afternoon in Hopkinsville. It happened a little before 3 p.m. in the yard of a home in the 100 block of Country Club Lane and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the man fell off the tractor that had a flail mower attachment on the back.
wnky.com
Franklin Drive-In event to benefit eastern Kentucky flood relief
FRANKLIN, Ky. – In need of plans tonight? Check out a movie and help out our neighbors in eastern Kentucky!. The Franklin Drive-In Theatre in Simpson County is hosting a double feature in cooperation with Warren RECC with proceeds from admission going to eastern Kentucky flood relief. This Friday...
WBKO
UPDATE: Death investigation underway in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a 2010 gray Volkswagen SUV deputies believe could help them find people who may have additional information in a death investigation that began Friday afternoon Sept. 9, 2022. The vehicle may or may not still have a temporary tag on it. (See pictures below.)
WBKO
UPDATE: Road reopens after deadly accident in Cave City in Happy Valley Road
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police were on the scene of a fatal accident in Cave City which resulted in a road closure for a few hours Thursday. Authorities responded to the crash on Happy Valley Road (Highway 90) near the 9100 block where they say two vehicles were involved in a crash.
wkdzradio.com
Child Flown To Hospital After Being Burned By Oil
A child was flown to a Louisville Hospital after being burned at the Trail of Tears Park on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say a 12-year-old was burned by hot cooking oil. The child was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health and then flown...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Charged After Short Pursuit In Hopkinsville
A Hopkinsville woman was charged after a short pursuit with law enforcement Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the 2000 block of Greenville Road for a domestic disturbance with a gun involved and located 24-year-old Kayla Knight who was involved in the disturbance. Deputy...
Body of missing swimmer recovered at Billy Dunlop Park
Clarksville crews have recovered the body of a swimmer who went missing at a local park on Saturday afternoon.
22-year-old man arrested after multiple police chases in Middle Tennessee
A suspect was taken into custody Saturday afternoon after leading police on multiple pursuits this weekend.
k105.com
Grayson Co. deputy arrests Morgantown man after finding 2 baggies of meth during traffic stop near Caneyville
A Morgantown man has been arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop near Caneyville. On Wednesday morning at approximately 12:30, Deputy Nick Pruitt observed an Oldsmobile Aurora with a cancelled license plate for failure to maintain insurance traveling westbound on the Western Kentucky Parkway. Pruitt executed a traffic stop on the vehicle on the exit 94 ramp to Hwy 79 (Morgantown Road) at Caneyville, according to the arrest citation.
3 arrested after traffic stops lead to seizure of illegal drugs in Stewart County
The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office says they will continue to remain diligent on traffic stops after three stops made this week led to the seizure of illegal drugs.
whopam.com
Logan grand jury indicts Lewisburg man accused of killing son
A Logan County grand jury has indicted the Lewisburg man accused of fatally shooting his son last month. The grand jury indicted 61-year old Darrell Evans for murder (domestic violence). Investigation by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office determined Darrell Evans had been in a verbal altercation with 37-year old Richard...
