Sticking around for more than one album is never a guarantee in Megadeth. Not only has lead guitarist Kiko Loureiro cleared the hurdle, but he's also flourished as a formidable songwriter over the past seven years in the Dave Mustaine-fronted outfit. Now, as Megadeth prepares to release The Sick, the Dying … and the Dead! on Friday, Loureiro reflects on how much has changed since he made his Megadeth debut on the band's last album, 2016's Dystopia.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO