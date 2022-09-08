Read full article on original website
Why Kiko Loureiro Isn’t Bringing Van Halen Riffs to Megadeth
Sticking around for more than one album is never a guarantee in Megadeth. Not only has lead guitarist Kiko Loureiro cleared the hurdle, but he's also flourished as a formidable songwriter over the past seven years in the Dave Mustaine-fronted outfit. Now, as Megadeth prepares to release The Sick, the Dying … and the Dead! on Friday, Loureiro reflects on how much has changed since he made his Megadeth debut on the band's last album, 2016's Dystopia.
Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Delayed Emergency Surgery Right Before ‘Big 4′ Show – ‘You’re Probably Not Going to Walk Again’
As a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Dave Mustaine recalled a critical moment in his career where Megadeth nearly had to back out of the 'Big 4' show at Yankee Stadium in 2011. Experiencing some serious neck problems, he was advised to undergo emergency surgery and it was suggested that he may never walk again after the procedure. Instead, he put it off and played the set!
See Megadeth Play New Song ‘We’ll Be Back’ Live for the First Time
Megadeth unveiled the track "We'll Be Back" from their upcoming album The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead! a few months ago, but they played it live for the very first time during a show earlier this week. The thrashers are currently out on the road with Five Finger Death...
Ozzy Osbourne Likens Parkinson's Disease To 'Walking Around In Lead Boots'
The singer was diagnosed in 2019, the same year he suffered a serious fall that required him to undergo invasive neck surgery.
Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab
Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
‘Gene Simmons Likes Giving Me a Hard Time’ Says Dave Mustaine
Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine recalled two thought-provoking experiences with Gene Simmons, saying the Kiss icon appeared to enjoy giving him a "hard time." In a recent episode of Pandora’s Tales From the Metalverse (video below), Mustaine recalled how he'd been taken aback during a press event when he felt Simmons had insulted the memory of his late Metallica colleague Cliff Burton.
Dave Mustaine’s Oncologist Co-Wrote “Dogs of Chernobyl” on New Megadeth Album
Dave Mustaine recently revealed that his oncologist helped co-write one of the tracks on Megadeth’s most recent album The Sick, The Dying… and the Dead!. A collection of songs centered around plagues and illness, the album comes three years after Mustaine was first diagnosed with throat cancer in 2019 and peers into his own experience and treatment before becoming cancer-free.
Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Nothing Feels Right’
Ozzy Osbourne has released "Nothing Feels Right," the third single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9. The song features Osbourne's longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde. You can listen to the track below. Patient Number 9, which is set for release on Sept. 9, includes guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo,...
How Corey Taylor Came to Love Metallica’s ‘Black Album’
Metallica's Black Album was one of the most polarizing moments of their career, as it saw the legends shift from thrash brutality to polished stadium anthems. Slipknot's Corey Taylor is among the many Metallica fans who had to sit with it for a while before truly admiring it. Taylor, who...
New Mastodon Documentary Details the Making of ‘Hushed and Grim’ — Exclusive Premiere
Mastodon's Hushed and Grim wasn't just their eighth studio release, it was a double album that captured a period of immense grieving and healing after the loss of their manager, Nick John. In a new documentary, premiering exclusively on Loudwire, fans can get a closer look at the making of the album.
Dimebag Darrell’s Guitar Tech to Join Pantera Reunion + Bring Original Gear
Grady Champion, who served as Dimebag Darrell's guitar tech throughout his touring career, will be joining Pantera on their reunion tour. He announced the news through a lengthy caption on his social media. Zakk Wylde will play guitar for Pantera throughout the reunion tour, which kicks off this later year...
Fire From the Gods Pay Homage to Strong Moms With ‘Thousand Lifetimes’ Song, Announce ‘Soul Revolution’ Album
Fire From the Gods, the alt-metal band based out of Austin, Texas, have announced their fourth album, Soul Revolution, which will be out Oct. 28 on Better Noise Music. Accompanying this news is a music video for the third single, "Thousand Lifetimes," which pays homage to strong mothers. “I came...
10-Year-Old Viral Star Harper Screams Ed Sheeran + Bring Me the Horizon Hit on ‘AGT,’ Gets Response From Band Member
UPDATE: Harper did not advance to the America's Got Talent finals, but had some kind words for those who did and those who supported her run with their votes. See the message below. She's back! 10-year-old Harper returned to the America's Got Talent stage, now a viral favorite after her...
Avenged Sevenfold Now Have Their Own ‘Heardle’ Type Game
Avenged Sevenfold continue to engage with their audience in the most entertaining of ways. The latest is a new gaming partnership with Playco to develop Deathbattle, a Heardle-esque game in which fans try to name the Avenged Sevenfold song of the day through segmented musical reveals. The game is available...
Goatwhore Debut Ripping New Song ‘Death From Above’ Off 2022 Album ‘Angels Hung From the Arches of Heaven’
New Orleans-based extreme metal battalion Goatwhore will end what has been a five-year wait for a new record with Angels Hung From the Arches of Heaven set to arrive on Oct. 7. Just released is "Death From Above," the second single that comes on the heels of "Born of Satan's Flesh."
Dani Filth Offers Update on Status of Ed Sheeran Collaboration
Good things come to those who wait, and it looks like the wait will be a bit longer for pop star Ed Sheeran's venture into death metal. Sheeran is collaborating with one of his idols as a kid, Cradle of Filth's Dani Filth, and Filth has revealed in a new update that their collaboration has been sidetracked, but it will be finished eventually.
Corey Taylor Says He’s ‘Stoked’ for the Upcoming Pantera Reunion
Slipknot lead singer Corey Taylor recently showed his excitement for the imminent Pantera reunion involving Zakk Wylde, Ozzy Osbourne's lead guitarist and Black Label Society bandleader, and Charlie Benante, the drummer of Anthrax. The two musicians will take the place of the late Abbott brothers in the metal band. After...
Volbeat’s Michael Poulsen Got Married Over the Weekend
Congrats are in order for Volbeat frontman Michael Poulsen, who is one again a married man after tying the knot with longtime girlfriend Jeanet Carlsen. This is the second marriage for the singer-guitarist, who was previously married to ex-wife Lina between 2010 and 2015. Poulsen and his new bride Jeanet...
Type O Negative To Reissue ‘Dead Again’ for 15th Anniversary
Type O Negative's Dead Again will get new life this fall. The goth metal band's final LP will be reissued in limited edition by Nuclear Blast for its 15th anniversary on November 25 and will be available in several vinyl variants, as well as CD, cassette and digital formats. The...
Nickelback Tease New Music That Sounds Very Metalcore
This week, Nickelback teased music that sounds a lot like metalcore — distorted staccato guitar parts and all. The clip the Canadian rock band shared Monday (Aug. 22) suggests something new from the Chad Kroeger-led group is coming soon. But is the teaser related to a seemingly deleted tweet...
