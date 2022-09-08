ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Ultimate Classic Rock

Why Kiko Loureiro Isn’t Bringing Van Halen Riffs to Megadeth

Sticking around for more than one album is never a guarantee in Megadeth. Not only has lead guitarist Kiko Loureiro cleared the hurdle, but he's also flourished as a formidable songwriter over the past seven years in the Dave Mustaine-fronted outfit. Now, as Megadeth prepares to release The Sick, the Dying … and the Dead! on Friday, Loureiro reflects on how much has changed since he made his Megadeth debut on the band's last album, 2016's Dystopia.
Noisecreep

Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Delayed Emergency Surgery Right Before ‘Big 4′ Show – ‘You’re Probably Not Going to Walk Again’

As a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Dave Mustaine recalled a critical moment in his career where Megadeth nearly had to back out of the 'Big 4' show at Yankee Stadium in 2011. Experiencing some serious neck problems, he was advised to undergo emergency surgery and it was suggested that he may never walk again after the procedure. Instead, he put it off and played the set!
Dave Mustaine
American Songwriter

Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab

Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
Ultimate Classic Rock

‘Gene Simmons Likes Giving Me a Hard Time’ Says Dave Mustaine

Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine recalled two thought-provoking experiences with Gene Simmons, saying the Kiss icon appeared to enjoy giving him a "hard time." In a recent episode of Pandora’s Tales From the Metalverse (video below), Mustaine recalled how he'd been taken aback during a press event when he felt Simmons had insulted the memory of his late Metallica colleague Cliff Burton.
American Songwriter

Dave Mustaine’s Oncologist Co-Wrote “Dogs of Chernobyl” on New Megadeth Album

Dave Mustaine recently revealed that his oncologist helped co-write one of the tracks on Megadeth’s most recent album The Sick, The Dying… and the Dead!. A collection of songs centered around plagues and illness, the album comes three years after Mustaine was first diagnosed with throat cancer in 2019 and peers into his own experience and treatment before becoming cancer-free.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Nothing Feels Right’

Ozzy Osbourne has released "Nothing Feels Right," the third single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9. The song features Osbourne's longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde. You can listen to the track below. Patient Number 9, which is set for release on Sept. 9, includes guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo,...
Noisecreep

How Corey Taylor Came to Love Metallica’s ‘Black Album’

Metallica's Black Album was one of the most polarizing moments of their career, as it saw the legends shift from thrash brutality to polished stadium anthems. Slipknot's Corey Taylor is among the many Metallica fans who had to sit with it for a while before truly admiring it. Taylor, who...
Noisecreep

Avenged Sevenfold Now Have Their Own ‘Heardle’ Type Game

Avenged Sevenfold continue to engage with their audience in the most entertaining of ways. The latest is a new gaming partnership with Playco to develop Deathbattle, a Heardle-esque game in which fans try to name the Avenged Sevenfold song of the day through segmented musical reveals. The game is available...
Noisecreep

Dani Filth Offers Update on Status of Ed Sheeran Collaboration

Good things come to those who wait, and it looks like the wait will be a bit longer for pop star Ed Sheeran's venture into death metal. Sheeran is collaborating with one of his idols as a kid, Cradle of Filth's Dani Filth, and Filth has revealed in a new update that their collaboration has been sidetracked, but it will be finished eventually.
Noisecreep

Corey Taylor Says He’s ‘Stoked’ for the Upcoming Pantera Reunion

Slipknot lead singer Corey Taylor recently showed his excitement for the imminent Pantera reunion involving Zakk Wylde, Ozzy Osbourne's lead guitarist and Black Label Society bandleader, and Charlie Benante, the drummer of Anthrax. The two musicians will take the place of the late Abbott brothers in the metal band. After...
Noisecreep

Volbeat’s Michael Poulsen Got Married Over the Weekend

Congrats are in order for Volbeat frontman Michael Poulsen, who is one again a married man after tying the knot with longtime girlfriend Jeanet Carlsen. This is the second marriage for the singer-guitarist, who was previously married to ex-wife Lina between 2010 and 2015. Poulsen and his new bride Jeanet...
Noisecreep

Nickelback Tease New Music That Sounds Very Metalcore

This week, Nickelback teased music that sounds a lot like metalcore — distorted staccato guitar parts and all. The clip the Canadian rock band shared Monday (Aug. 22) suggests something new from the Chad Kroeger-led group is coming soon. But is the teaser related to a seemingly deleted tweet...
