Inside the Royals’ urgent dash to be at Queen’s bedside before she died peacefully at Balmoral

By Holly Christodoulou
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

SENIOR royals faced an urgent dash to be at the Queen's bedside on the day she died peacefully at Balmoral.

Buckingham Palace announced at midday that Her Majesty, 96, was under supervision at the Scottish estate amid "concerns" for her health.

The Queen passed away peacefully today Credit: AP
Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex in the car after landing in Aberdeen to see the Queen

The devastating statement sparked a flurry of activity from the royals as they rushed to join the Queen's side.

Prince Charles - now King Charles III - was already in Scotland on previous planned engagements along with his sister Princess Anne.

His helicopter was also seen landing on the grounds of Balmoral in the morning.

Camilla also travelled to the castle after cancelling an event at hospital Maggie's in Airdrie, Lanarkshire.

Soon after, it was confirmed Prince William made his way there together with Andrew, Edward and Sophie Wessex.

Their plane, a Dassault Falcon, was spotted landing in Aberdeen shortly before 4pm.

A fleet of Range Rovers was then driven through the gates of Balmoral as the nation held its breath.

The Duke of Cambridge was seen driving his uncles and Sophie to be with Queen.

The Duchess of Cambridge stayed down south with George, Charlotte and Louis for their first day at school.

It was earlier reported that both Harry and Meghan would go to Balmoral.

But sources later said the Duchess of Sussex will remain in London.

Prince Harry was later pictured looking sombre as he made his way from Aberdeen Airport to the Queen's Scottish bolthole by car.

He and Meghan had returned to the UK for a string of charity events - heading to Manchester before jetting to Germany to mark just one year to go ahead of the Invictus Games.

King Charles led royals in paying tribute to Her Majesty after she passed peacefully.

All you need to know after Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96

THE nation is in mourning after beloved Queen Elizabeth dies aged 96 - here is all you need to know about Her Majesty's glorious life and what's next.

He said: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”

The Palace confirmed the Queen had passed away with a sombre statement released at 6.30pm.

It read: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Prince Harry was seen leaving Aberdeen airport for Balmoral
Prince Andrew arrives at RAF Northolt in his Bentley ahead of the flight to Scotland
Charles was seen leaving Dumfries this morning before arriving on the grounds of Balmoral by helicopter
Members of the Royal Family depart RAF Northolt in West London

