ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendham, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

PSP: Stroudsburg woman loses $1,319 in Amazon scam

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to a report released by Pennsylvania State Police, a Stroudsburg woman fell victim to an Amazon scam via text message. On September 7, public records indicate that the victim received a text message from an unknown person, claiming the victim’s Amazon account was hacked and had a fraudulent charge. […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hackettstown, NJ
Hackettstown, NJ
Crime & Safety
Warren County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Warren County, NJ
City
Mendham, NJ
Beach Radio

Ocean County, NJ based non-profit doing outstanding work for many communities

There is a uniqueness about the Ocean County-based non-profit JF Party Dragon and that's in part because they are middle-man -- there to help out wherever the need is great. Tom Nuara, President, Chief Executive Director, and Co-Founder of JF Party Dragon along with Justin Greco, Treasurer, and CFO of JF Party Dragon, joined us on 'Shore Time with Vin and Dave' on Sunday morning to discuss who they are, what they do, and how they continue to be there for all of you.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Suspicious package at Newark, NJ Airport delays flights, reports say

NEWARK — Dozens of flights at Newark International Liberty Airport have been delayed Sunday due to reports of a suspicious package, according to reports. Around 1 p.m., the official EWR Twitter account said that Terminal C levels 1 and 2 had been closed to traffic. However, there was no immediate information about the cause of the closures.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mansfield#Warren County Prosecutor#Nj
wrnjradio.com

Employee stole nearly $200K from Walmart in Mansfield Township

MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Walmart employee was arrested after it was discovered that she had allegedly stolen nearly $200,000 from the Mansfield Township store, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. Mansfield Township police began its investigation after being contacted by Walmart indicating large sums...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: OC SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT … “WHERE WERE YOU …..”

The following post was put up by the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department. We thought it would be nice to share. We have attached some of the lyrics for a song sung by Allan Jackson which asks the following question to those who remember that tragic day in our country. Feel free to share your memories that day.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides 2022

There’s more fall fun than ever across the Garden State — from corn mazes and hayrides, cider donuts, and pumpkins, gourds and fall decor for hand-picking. Through Halloween, those attractions are welcoming visitors — there’s also petting zoos — even monster truck rides and apple cannons.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy