Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Home to the 105 lb. Burger, This NJ Diner is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenClinton, NJ
Free Princeton Tuition For Most Families Earning Under $100,000 Per YearCadrene HeslopPrinceton, NJ
Recent Earthquakes on New Jersey's Ramapo Fault LineBridget MulroyMorris County, NJ
Overturned Dump Truck Spills Contaminated Soil On Route 18 South, New BrunswickBridget MulroyNew Brunswick, NJ
One of the Oldest Family-Owned Restaurants in New Jersey is a Culinary DelightTravel MavenMorris County, NJ
Related
Walmart employee in New Jersey accused of stealing nearly $200K, police say
A New Jersey woman is accused of stealing nearly $200,000 in a series of thefts from a Walmart where she worked, prosecutors said. According to a news release from the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, Megan B. Tuttle, 39, of Mendham, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree theft. The...
PSP: Stroudsburg woman loses $1,319 in Amazon scam
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to a report released by Pennsylvania State Police, a Stroudsburg woman fell victim to an Amazon scam via text message. On September 7, public records indicate that the victim received a text message from an unknown person, claiming the victim’s Amazon account was hacked and had a fraudulent charge. […]
Former Aberdeen, NJ Police Officer sentenced for tampering with evidence twice at ATPD
A former police officer in Aberdeen Township has received a jail sentence after he was found to have tampered with evidence on two separate occasions. The details from the case and sentence were announced by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said that 35-year-old Philip...
NJ Walmart employee arrested for stealing almost $200K from employer
Police arrested a Walmart employee on Wednesday for stealing almost $200,000 from the bank deposits of the store she worked at, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean County, NJ based non-profit doing outstanding work for many communities
There is a uniqueness about the Ocean County-based non-profit JF Party Dragon and that's in part because they are middle-man -- there to help out wherever the need is great. Tom Nuara, President, Chief Executive Director, and Co-Founder of JF Party Dragon along with Justin Greco, Treasurer, and CFO of JF Party Dragon, joined us on 'Shore Time with Vin and Dave' on Sunday morning to discuss who they are, what they do, and how they continue to be there for all of you.
DIFFERENCE MAKERS: NJ dad goes to the extreme for his sick son
Jim Raffone would do anything for his 13-year-old son James — he’s even climbed a mountain for him.
Parents Accused Of Bringing Kids To Buy Drugs In Philly Area: Report
A Pennsylvania couple brought their children with them to buy drugs in the Philadelphia area and frequently left them to fend for themselves, NorthPennNow reports citing authorities. The Bucks County mom and dad, who were already under investigation for drug-related matters, were charged in August, approximately three months after Pennsylvania...
Suspicious package at Newark, NJ Airport delays flights, reports say
NEWARK — Dozens of flights at Newark International Liberty Airport have been delayed Sunday due to reports of a suspicious package, according to reports. Around 1 p.m., the official EWR Twitter account said that Terminal C levels 1 and 2 had been closed to traffic. However, there was no immediate information about the cause of the closures.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This New Jersey Town is One of the Best in the Country
Money.com recently put out a list 50 best places to live in the United States. Two towns in New Jersey made it on the list, according to nj.com. And one of them is in the top 20. We have so many awesome, beautiful towns here at the Shore. Just to...
wrnjradio.com
Employee stole nearly $200K from Walmart in Mansfield Township
MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Walmart employee was arrested after it was discovered that she had allegedly stolen nearly $200,000 from the Mansfield Township store, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. Mansfield Township police began its investigation after being contacted by Walmart indicating large sums...
Warren County Walmart Employee Stole Nearly $200K In Cash: Prosecutor
A Walmart worker in Warren County stole nearly $200,000 in cash, authorities charged. Megan B. Tuttle, of Mendham Rd. West in Mendham, is accused of stealing cash totaling $198,899 on at least 15 different occasions while working at the Walmart in Mansfield Township, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Wow! 26 More People Come Forward With Mountain Lion Sightings in New Jersey
I am sincerely amazed at the number of emails I continue to receive about Mountain Lion or Cougar Sightings in New Jersey. This all started in the spring with the report by a woman in Galloway Township who swears she and her dog were approached by a cougar. That story...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPDATE: Truck dumps 50 bags of flour onto Easton hill, dispatch supervisor says
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new details from the Easton Police Department. A rig carrying loads of bagged flour dumped its contents Sunday as the driver made its way up a steep hill in Easton, according to a Northampton County 911 dispatch supervisor. The incident happened...
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: OC SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT … “WHERE WERE YOU …..”
The following post was put up by the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department. We thought it would be nice to share. We have attached some of the lyrics for a song sung by Allan Jackson which asks the following question to those who remember that tragic day in our country. Feel free to share your memories that day.
Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides 2022
There’s more fall fun than ever across the Garden State — from corn mazes and hayrides, cider donuts, and pumpkins, gourds and fall decor for hand-picking. Through Halloween, those attractions are welcoming visitors — there’s also petting zoos — even monster truck rides and apple cannons.
2 more NJ cops sentenced for robbing Paterson residents during illegal searches
Two more Paterson police officers were sentenced on Friday for illegally searching, beating and robbing the people they swore an oath to protect, according to the Department of Justice.
Shooting near Subway in Allentown leaves 1 hospitalized, police say
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- One person was wounded after police say they were shot in the head in Allentown. Around 9 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to South 4th and West Susquehanna Streets near the Subway where they found the victim.The person is in critical condition. Their identity is unknown at this time.
This could soon be N.J. city’s first legal weed store. Its owners have big dreams.
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Manuel “Manny” Caban is just the kind of person New Jersey’s year-and-a-half-old cannabis law is designed to...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New Jersey
Coffee cakes with streusel topping originated in Germany. Over the years, experienced bakers realized that streusel topping was so delicious that it was worth doubling the amount on top, and thus, the Jersey crumb cake was born.
2 out of 3 N.J. cops convicted of robbing residents sent to federal prison
One of the former officers had dreams of being a police chief. Another was living his dream of being a cop, something he always wanted after moving to New Jersey from the Dominican Republic. The third didn’t think twice about his illegal conduct because he said it was all around him.
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0