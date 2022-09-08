ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

westcentralsbest.com

Exercise can lower the risk of dementia-related illness

SHREVEPORT, LA. — It has been well established that exercise is good for physical health. It is healthy for muscles, bones and the cardiovascular system. But in the last decade, research has shown that exercise is also good for the brain. In fact, studies show that it can greatly decrease the risk of dementia-related illnesses.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

When a loved one dies by suicide, what’s left behind?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Carla Nation, a local mother and suicide awareness advocate, knows how difficult it can be to heal after losing a loved one to suicide. Her oldest son, Bobby, lost his battle with depression in 2015. It is a sudden and painful loss that leaves feelings of guilt, blame, and isolation. It often creates complicated grief conditions and trauma in situations many find difficult to discuss. Those left behind are commonly referred to as “suicide survivors.” So how does a survivor navigate these feelings, and how do others support them?
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Allendale community gets creative at Poetry to the Rescue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Allendale community honed their creativity at the Poetry to the Rescue event at SWEPCO Park. Participants got to paint, write poetry, learn breathing techniques and more. “Just basically something that needs to be productive in Allendale to raise a level of creativity in the community...
SHREVEPORT, LA
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Health
Shreveport, LA
Health
KSLA

Pride in the Park celebrates LGBTQ+ community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Pride in the Park made a return to Betty Virginia Park on Saturday, Sept. 10. People came together to celebrate the lives of the LGBTQ+ community. There were several food trucks and vendors at the event, along with an opportunity for attendees to get COVID-19 and monkeypox vaccines.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Mayor addresses ongoing battle over city employee health insurance

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It has been a confusing week of back and forth about what health insurance plans for city employees and retirees will look like in 2023. Shreveport’s mayor weighed in Friday morning regarding the ongoing debate. A special meeting of the Healthcare Trust Fund Board was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Rumbling Noise Angering Broadmoor Residents in Shreveport

This morning, I was convinced that the world was coming to an end. I went out into the backyard of my Broadmoor home at about 6AM, and after clearing the cobwebs out and getting ready to start the day, I noticed the strangest sound. It was loud enough to certainly be noticeable and borderline annoying, yet, you can tell the source of the sound was relatively far away.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Bossier Police Need Help Identifying Check Thief

The Bossier City Police Department's Financial Crimes Task Force is on the look out for a man accused of check theft. The task force is hoping you can help identify the individual in these photos so that he can answer charges of theft. We have to remember that everyone is innocent until proven guilty.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Ramblin’ on the Red to be held Sept. 24

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Ramblin’ on the Red will be held Sept. 24, starting at 2 p.m., at Hurricane Alley, 515 Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City. “Ramblin’ on the Red is a music festival with a purpose,” says a note on the event’s Facebook page.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

SPD invites community to National Night Out Parade

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is inviting all members of the community to the National Night Out Parade, with the goal of giving crime and drugs a going away party. The event starts on Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. and the parade will travel from the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Caddo schools head of security talks school safety improvements

Shreveport,La.--Education Check-up is taking a closer look at school safety. Roy Murray is the director of security for Caddo Schools. He explains the importance of having school resource officers placed on each campus. "One of the things, we learned from something that happened to someone else, Sandy Hook taught us...
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Mansfield boil advisory has been lifted

MANFIELD, La. -- The water boil advisory that was in place for the city of Mansfield following a water line break has been lifted. MANSFIELD, La - City officials in Mansfield have issued a boil advisory. A water main break Wednesday night lead to the advisory. The advisory will remain...
MANSFIELD, LA
K945

KCS Holiday Express Returns to Shreveport This Year

The KCS Holiday Express train is back for 2022. After taking a break because of the pandemic, this special Christmas train will hit the rains across the south to bring joy to thousands of families. This is an older video of some of the beauty you will get to see...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SFD responds to storage building on fire behind home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire emergency Friday afternoon. The call went out just before 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. SFD units were dispatched to Flournoy Lucas Road between Crooked Creek and Francais drives. According to Caddo Parish emergency dispatch records, at least 13 units initially responded.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SPD searching for missing 22-year-old

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Family of ShaToria Jones, 22, says they haven’t heard from her since the night of Tuesday, Sept. 6. She was last seen in a black shirt and jeans. She drives a black...

