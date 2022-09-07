Shoppers have cut back their spending as they try to offset the growing cost of living, online supermarket Ocado has said.The average basket that customers checked out reduced by 6% to £116 in the 13 weeks to the end of August, and have shrunk even more rapidly since.A large part of the change was due to customers switching to cheaper alternative products, Ocado said.Chief executive Tim Steiner said: “We remain focused on providing Ocado Retail customers with the best possible value to help them navigate the cost-of-living crisis, and are encouraged by the positive underlying trends in the business which...

RETAIL ・ 34 MINUTES AGO