Read King Charles’ tribute to Queen in full after Her Majesty’s death

KING Charles has paid a warm-hearted tribute to his beloved "mummy" - after rushing to be by her side as she died.

Charles, 73, who will now be known as Charles III, released a statement about his "greatest sadness" as he praised the longest-serving monarch in British history.

The Queen had a special relationship with her eldest son, now known as King Charles Credit: Getty - Contributor

King Charles has paid a heartbreaking tribute to his mum Credit: Getty - Contributor

The Queen last seen two days ago at Balmoral Credit: Reuters

He had affectionally called her "Your Majesty, Mummy" as he poured his heart out in an emotional tribute during her Platinum Jubilee in June.

Penning a tribute to the 96-year-old, King Charles wrote: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.

"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

Buckingham Palace confirmed the heartbreaking news this afternoon - making her son, Charles, King.

Buckingham Palace announced in a statement: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

The UK was immediately plunged into a state of mourning, with announcements expected about plans for her funeral and a national day of remembrance in the coming days.

Charles is now King of England and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort.