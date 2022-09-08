Read full article on original website
Wait, What Is Actually Happening to the Queen’s Corgis?
Among the many viral Tweets generated by the news of Queen Elizabeth’s illness on Thursday was writer Ashley Feinberg’s joking interpretation of the Queen’s wish, reported in 2015, that she not survive any of her dogs. Feinberg stretched the idea to its logical extreme, creating an imaginary parallel universe in which the few remaining corgis in Elizabeth’s pack are regretfully dispatched by firing squad, and generating many inspired follow-up tweets.
Queen Elizabeth’s corgis have a new home: Find out who is taking the royal dogs
Queen Elizabeth ’s beloved corgis reportedly have a new home following Her Majesty’s passing. According to The Telegraph , the late monarch’s dogs will live at Royal Lodge, Windsor with the Queen’s son Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson . A source close to...
An American tourist was fined almost $500 for eating and drinking on the steps of a historic fountain in Rome
An American tourist visiting Italy has been fined roughly $450 for eating and drinking at a centuries-old fountain in Rome. The Fontana dei Catecumeni was built in 1588 and 1589, and restored in 1997. In recent years, Rome has introduced legislation cracking down on eating and drinking near fountains to...
Prince Harry remembers 1st time queen hugged her 'beloved great-grandchildren'
Harry also recalled the first time the queen met his "darling wife" Meghan.
Canadian family taking world tour before children lose their vision
Their daughter Mia was just three years old when Canadian couple Edith Lemay and Sebastien Pelletier first noticed that she was having vision problems. A few years after they first took her to see a specialist, Mia, the eldest of their four children, was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a rare genetic condition that causes a loss or decline in vision over time.
