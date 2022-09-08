ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Wait, What Is Actually Happening to the Queen’s Corgis?

Among the many viral Tweets generated by the news of Queen Elizabeth’s illness on Thursday was writer Ashley Feinberg’s joking interpretation of the Queen’s wish, reported in 2015, that she not survive any of her dogs. Feinberg stretched the idea to its logical extreme, creating an imaginary parallel universe in which the few remaining corgis in Elizabeth’s pack are regretfully dispatched by firing squad, and generating many inspired follow-up tweets.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pond#Her Majesty#The Star Spangled Banner#Buckingham Palace#Grieving#Uk#Americans
msn.com

Canadian family taking world tour before children lose their vision

Their daughter Mia was just three years old when Canadian couple Edith Lemay and Sebastien Pelletier first noticed that she was having vision problems. A few years after they first took her to see a specialist, Mia, the eldest of their four children, was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a rare genetic condition that causes a loss or decline in vision over time.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy