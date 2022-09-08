ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo

The Cowboys' coaches and players aren't the only ones getting hyped up before kickoff on Sunday night. Dallas' cheerleaders are getting in the mood, too. Veteran Cowboys cheerleader Claire took to social media with her pregame message for the Bucs. "Coming for you👉🏻 @buccaneers," she wrote. She's clearly...
Dak Prescott (hand) needs surgery, will reportedly miss several weeks

Dak Prescott, who left Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers late in the fourth quarter after being hit on his throwing hand, reportedly needs surgery and is expected to miss several weeks. (Jon Machota on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Cooper Rush is the presumed starting QB while Prescott is...
NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News

Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ bonkers Dak Prescott-Tom Brady take

At this point, Jerry Jones is synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys. The outspoken owner has been tied to the hip with America’s team ever since he acquired them. His bold predictions and bolder offseason moves have made him somewhat of a polarizing character amongst football fans. Still, there’s no denying that he embodies the Cowboys. […] The post Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ bonkers Dak Prescott-Tom Brady take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dak Prescott
Ezekiel Elliott
Broncos coach reacts to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll not holding fans back to boo Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett will lead the team into Seattle for a Week 1 date with the Seahawks. Obviously, it will be a homecoming for quarterback Russell Wilson after an off-season blockbuster. However, it may not be a warm reception. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the possibility of Wilson being booed […] The post Broncos coach reacts to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll not holding fans back to boo Russell Wilson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Sideline Video

The Packers are currently trailing the Vikings, 10-0, on Sunday afternoon in Minnesota. It's been a frustrating start for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense. Green Bay, without Davante Adams, has struggled to move the ball vertically. The Packers have also dealt with some unfortunate dropped passes. Rodgers let his...
What Tom Brady did during 11-day absence, revealed

Much was made about Tom Brady’s lengthy hiatus away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right in the middle of training camp and preseason. It’s now an open secret that Brady took the time off for family matters after shocking the world with his unretirement. But what exactly did he do during those 11 days? He […] The post What Tom Brady did during 11-day absence, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Peyton Manning drops truth bomb on Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s farewell tour amid retirement rumors

Tom Brady shocked the football world earlier this summer when he announced his retirement. He gave us all an even bigger shock just two months later when he decided to un-retire. Despite this rather unprecedented turn of events, however, what is clear is that retirement (the real one) is on the horizon for the Tampa […] The post Peyton Manning drops truth bomb on Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s farewell tour amid retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Flacco Weighs in on Lamar Jackson Contract Situation

Lamar Jackson is also betting himself to land a huge deal after not being able to agree on a long-term contract with the Ravens this season. Flacco sees the scenarios differently. "I didn't really view it as betting on myself and therefore I didn't have to put any extra pressure...
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Rankings (Week 2)

Our analysts combine to provide rankings for Week 2 waiver wire targets. We’ll help you prioritize your bids for the week ahead. And check out our more Week 2 waiver wire advice here. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check out our award-winning...
Ravens dropped the ball in not paying Lamar Jackson

After months of tension, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to reach a new contract agreement before the season. While other quarterbacks such as Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson got big new deals this offseason, Jackson is still waiting on his. Now the 2019 NFL MVP will play this season […] The post Ravens dropped the ball in not paying Lamar Jackson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Will Chris Godwin Play in Week 1? (2022 Fantasy Football)

Chris Godwin has been one of Tom Brady’s go-to targets over the last two seasons in Tampa Bay. In Week 15 of last season, the Buccaneers were hit with the unfortunate news that Godwin had torn his ACL, leaving him out for the remainder of the year. That was in December of last year, and the wideout has made great progress in his recovery, so much so that he is labeled as a “game-time decision” for their Week 1 matchup with the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Will Godwin play in Week 1? Here’s what we know.
