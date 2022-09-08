Read full article on original website
Related
VIDEO: Wyoming’s Wildlife Is Some Of Best In The Country
Seeing the wildlife throughout Wyoming is truly one of the great parts of living here. If you're a resident, you may get tired of seeing the antelope or mule deer on the side of the road, but for many it's a great opportunity. Just a couple days ago, a YouTube...
Wyoming Welcomes Direct Air Capture Project
The Wyoming Business Council shared today via a news release, that a new direct air capture (DAC) project is coming to Wyoming. Project Bison is a partnership between CarbonCapture Inc. (CCI), a U.S. company that develops DAC systems, and carbon dioxide (CO2) sequestration operator Frontier Carbon Solutions. The Project aims to permanently remove and store five million tons of atmospheric CO2 annually by 2030.
Need a Break? Enjoy This Video of Wyoming Wildlife Being Wild.
I'm going to really honest with you - by 2 p.m., my brain is draaaging. Seriously, I lose all will to work. I pretty much require a mega cup of coffee and a motivational quote or video from TikTok to make it through the rest of the day. Well, today's...
Stretch of I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Under Dense Fog Advisory
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the South Laramie Range and adjacent foothills, including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne, until 10 a.m. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says visibility may be reduced to a quarter mile at times. Dense Fog Advisory through 10AM MDT for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cheyenne NWS Warns Of Air Quality Alert, High Fire Danger
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning people about poor air quality and high fire danger in areas of southeast Wyoming today. The air quality warning, which has been issued by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, includes Laramie and Rawlins, but not Cheyenne. But the area covered by the Red Flag Fire warning includes Cheyenne as well as Laramie and Rawlins.
Climate damage from oil leases on US land gets second look
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration has reached a legal settlement that requires officials to re-examine potential climate damages from oil and gas leases put up for sale under the Trump administration. The settlement with environmental groups involves public lands in Montana and North Dakota totaling 91 square miles. Similar deals were reached in recent weeks for prior lease sales covering thousands of square miles public lands in Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. Environmentalists want the Biden administration to curb drilling after climate damages and other future pollution are considered. But the agreements don’t cancel any leases or prevent companies from developing them.
Where to Find Delish Pumpkin Spice Lattes in Cheyenne & Laramie
Starbucks looms as the reigning champion of Pumpkin Spice Lattes - after all, they kind of invented the craze back in 2003 - but they aren't the only place to get your Fall fix. Thanks to Starbucks, a legion of coffee lovers line up in flannel and boots to get the pumpkin pie-flavored beverage every September.
Miranda Lambert Digs Up Perfect Old Photos for the Teenage Dirtbag Trend [Watch]
Miranda Lambert has never been known to follow the crowd, but she did decide to partake in the "Teenage Dirtbag" trend on social media, and the photos she picked show that she hasn't changed much since her younger years. The Texas native resurrected several photos of her younger self —...
RELATED PEOPLE
Wyoming Trooper Out On Bond, Officials Mum On Charges
A Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper who was recently arrested following a multi-month investigation recently bonded out of jail. But officials, as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, continue to refuse to divulge Testerman's exact charges or release any details on the case, citing Wyoming Statute 619(a). The statute applies to cases of sexual assault, sexual assault of a minor, and sexual battery.
Florida Man Jailed For Felony Possession of Control Substance Charge
A Florida man is currently in jail on a felony Possession of a Controlled Substance charge. On September 3, 2022, at approximately 1:35 a.m., Laramie Police Officers observed a fight in the area of 2nd and Grand Avenue. Further investigation resulted in 28-year-old being arrested for the following:. Misdemeanor Interference,...
Y95 Country
Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
14K+
Post
813K+
Views
ABOUT
Y95 Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne & Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://y95country.com/
Comments / 0