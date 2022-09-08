ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Y95 Country

Wyoming Welcomes Direct Air Capture Project

The Wyoming Business Council shared today via a news release, that a new direct air capture (DAC) project is coming to Wyoming. Project Bison is a partnership between CarbonCapture Inc. (CCI), a U.S. company that develops DAC systems, and carbon dioxide (CO2) sequestration operator Frontier Carbon Solutions. The Project aims to permanently remove and store five million tons of atmospheric CO2 annually by 2030.
Y95 Country

Cheyenne NWS Warns Of Air Quality Alert, High Fire Danger

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning people about poor air quality and high fire danger in areas of southeast Wyoming today. The air quality warning, which has been issued by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, includes Laramie and Rawlins, but not Cheyenne. But the area covered by the Red Flag Fire warning includes Cheyenne as well as Laramie and Rawlins.
Y95 Country

Climate damage from oil leases on US land gets second look

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration has reached a legal settlement that requires officials to re-examine potential climate damages from oil and gas leases put up for sale under the Trump administration. The settlement with environmental groups involves public lands in Montana and North Dakota totaling 91 square miles. Similar deals were reached in recent weeks for prior lease sales covering thousands of square miles public lands in Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. Environmentalists want the Biden administration to curb drilling after climate damages and other future pollution are considered. But the agreements don’t cancel any leases or prevent companies from developing them.
Y95 Country

Wyoming Trooper Out On Bond, Officials Mum On Charges

A Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper who was recently arrested following a multi-month investigation recently bonded out of jail. But officials, as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, continue to refuse to divulge Testerman's exact charges or release any details on the case, citing Wyoming Statute 619(a). The statute applies to cases of sexual assault, sexual assault of a minor, and sexual battery.
Y95 Country

Y95 Country

Y95 Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne & Laramie, Wyoming.

