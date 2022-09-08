Read full article on original website
allsportstucson.com
The Arizona ‘build’ still has a long way to go after its 39-17 loss to MSU
The Arizona football team stepped in class on Saturday night, and it was very apparent it couldn’t handle the climb. What else can be said for a program that continues to use the word “building” as it moves forward. It’s likely “building” will be the buzzword for 2022.
Eastern Progress
Photos: Mississippi State at Arizona; 2022 football home opener
Arizona lost 39-17. Mississippi State is led by former Washington State coach Mike Leach. Arizona is led by former NFL and college assistant coach Jedd Fisch. Originally published on tucson.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
12news.com
Arizona football's Jacob Cowing balancing life as student-athlete and dad
TUCSON, Ariz. — University of Arizona junior and Maricopa native Jacob Cowing put the nation on notice last weekend in San Diego when he became the first wide receiver to score three touchdowns in a Power 5 conference debut since Michael Crabtree did it back in 2007. Cowing's motivation...
Eastern Progress
Watch: Most notable things Jedd Fisch said after Arizona's loss to Mississippi State
Arizona was outlasted by Mississippi State 39-17 in the home opener Saturday night in Tucson, dropping the first game of the season. Despite Mississippi State (74) and Arizona (76) having similar number of plays, the Bulldogs dominated time of possession 36:40-23:20 and had 406 yards of total offense, while the Wildcats had 316.
Mississippi State bests Arizona in Wildcats’ home opener
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Will Rogers’ receivers failed him three times on Saturday night, twice on fumbles after the catch and once when a catchable ball bounced off Caleb Ducking’s hands and right into the hands of a defender. Even so, Mississippi State’s quarterback was unbothered.
theunderdogtribune.com
WATCH: Mississippi State football picks off Arizona QB in bizarre play
We all kind of expected the Mississippi State football game against the Arizona Wildcats to get weird. It got weird in a hurry and in a way that is stressful and delightful all at the same time. Arizona quarterback Jayden De Laura is quickly proving to be a fascinating player to watch.
Wildcats, Sun Devils both double-digit underdogs in Week 2
The Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats are both heavy underdogs in their respective Week 2 games despite impressive wins in Week 1. ASU will head to Stillwater to take on No. 11 Oklahoma State, while Arizona hosts former Pac-12 coach Mike Leach and Mississippi State in Tucson. The...
allsportstucson.com
Salpointe Catholic rides out the storm en route to first victory of the season
ANTHEM — It was a late night for the Salpointe Catholic Lancers on Friday in their 35-22 road victory over the Boulder Creek Jaguars. Inclement weather caused nearly a two-hour hiatus in the middle of the third quarter with both teams knotted up at 14, leaving many wondering if the teams would make it back out to the field that night.
azbigmedia.com
Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
Trulieve Opens its First Branded Dispensary in Tucson, Arizona
Location now open; grand opening celebration on September 17. TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of its first Trulieve-branded dispensary in Tucson. Located at 4659 E. 22nd St., the new dispensary is now open, with ongoing hours of 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
etxview.com
Deaths in Southern Arizona
The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted. Anderson, Patricia A., 75, Aug. 28, Hudgel’s Swan. Banes, Leonard, 92, family and marriage counselor, Aug. 18, East Lawn. Cossin, Donald, 81, senior master sergeant, Aug. 1, East Lawn. Crawford, Hobart, 93, electric engineer, Aug. 26, East Lawn. Cross, James D.,...
azpm.org
The Buzz: A strong monsoon brings road closures and floods
A crew removes concrete from a channel that was installed after the 2010 Schultz Fire. The channel has clogged with debris during 2022 flood events. Your browser does not support the audio element. Longtime Arizonans know that where you live can color how you see each year's monsoon. This year,...
arizona.edu
UArizona ranked No. 1 in the West, No. 8 overall by Military Times
The University of Arizona is one of the nation's best universities for service members, according to Military Times. UArizona rose to No. 8 overall, No. 6 among public universities and No. 1 in the West in the latest edition of the Military Times Best for Vets: Colleges 2022 ranking, released Tuesday. This is the university's highest position in this ranking and represents a six-spot increase from its overall position last year and a 44-spot leap from its inaugural appearance in the list in 2018.
Arizona Constables work toward change following Tuscon death
Two weeks ago, on August 25, 43-year-old Deborah Martinez-Garibay was killed while serving an eviction in Tucson, Arizona.
Hungry? It’s a good week to go gourmet in Tucson
With the weekend upon us, maybe you’re itching for a night out. Local restaurants are offering an extra enticement to head out for dinner.
KGUN 9
One man dead multiple people injured on Colorado River
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 67-year-old Ronald Vanderlugt has died after a boat he was in flipped near Bedrock Rapid on the Colorado River. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, around 2:12 p.m. Grand Canyon National Park (GCNP) responded to alerts of a boat flipping with multiple injuries. GCNP says Vanderlugt...
thisistucson.com
Cero, one of Tucson's first zero-waste shops, is moving this fall
After three years of calling midtown Tucson home, zero-waste shop Cero is getting some new west-side digs this fall. Cero co-founders Val Timin and Nelene Deguzman officially signed the lease for their new location on Thursday, Sept. 1. They plan on moving to their new retail space at the Monier Apartments, between the MSA Annex and Mercado San Agustin, sometime this fall, according to Timin.
1 Person Injured In Motor Vehicle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicular crash involving a motorcyclist and a vehicle in Tucson, on Thursday. The Tucson Police Officials confirmed that the crash had [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Touchdown forecast for Wildcat season opener
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Lingering moisture associated with tropical system Kay will give way to isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. The remnants of this tropical system will pass through the state Monday into Tuesday resulting in an uptick in shower and thunderstorm activity. Thereafter, a drier westerly flow will develop resulting in a noticeable decrease and end in rain chances Thursday into next weekend. Otherwise, high temperatures will gradually warm to above normal readings by the end of this coming week.
Nearly 2,000 Tucsonans participate in the 9/11 Tower Challenge
About 4,000 people across Arizona did the 9/11 tower challenge and almost half of the participants were in Tucson.
