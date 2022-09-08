The University of Arizona is one of the nation's best universities for service members, according to Military Times. UArizona rose to No. 8 overall, No. 6 among public universities and No. 1 in the West in the latest edition of the Military Times Best for Vets: Colleges 2022 ranking, released Tuesday. This is the university's highest position in this ranking and represents a six-spot increase from its overall position last year and a 44-spot leap from its inaugural appearance in the list in 2018.

