Tucson, AZ

State
Mississippi State
Local
Arizona Sports
Tucson, AZ
College Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona College Sports
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
theunderdogtribune.com

WATCH: Mississippi State football picks off Arizona QB in bizarre play

We all kind of expected the Mississippi State football game against the Arizona Wildcats to get weird. It got weird in a hurry and in a way that is stressful and delightful all at the same time. Arizona quarterback Jayden De Laura is quickly proving to be a fascinating player to watch.
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Salpointe Catholic rides out the storm en route to first victory of the season

ANTHEM — It was a late night for the Salpointe Catholic Lancers on Friday in their 35-22 road victory over the Boulder Creek Jaguars. Inclement weather caused nearly a two-hour hiatus in the middle of the third quarter with both teams knotted up at 14, leaving many wondering if the teams would make it back out to the field that night.
TUCSON, AZ
Person
Rob Gronkowski
azbigmedia.com

Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink water cuts

WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Trulieve Opens its First Branded Dispensary in Tucson, Arizona

Location now open; grand opening celebration on September 17. TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of its first Trulieve-branded dispensary in Tucson. Located at 4659 E. 22nd St., the new dispensary is now open, with ongoing hours of 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
TUCSON, AZ
etxview.com

Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted. Anderson, Patricia A., 75, Aug. 28, Hudgel’s Swan. Banes, Leonard, 92, family and marriage counselor, Aug. 18, East Lawn. Cossin, Donald, 81, senior master sergeant, Aug. 1, East Lawn. Crawford, Hobart, 93, electric engineer, Aug. 26, East Lawn. Cross, James D.,...
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

The Buzz: A strong monsoon brings road closures and floods

A crew removes concrete from a channel that was installed after the 2010 Schultz Fire. The channel has clogged with debris during 2022 flood events. Your browser does not support the audio element. Longtime Arizonans know that where you live can color how you see each year's monsoon. This year,...
TUCSON, AZ
#Arizona Wildcats#Canada#San Diego State#Ua#Acl
arizona.edu

UArizona ranked No. 1 in the West, No. 8 overall by Military Times

The University of Arizona is one of the nation's best universities for service members, according to Military Times. UArizona rose to No. 8 overall, No. 6 among public universities and No. 1 in the West in the latest edition of the Military Times Best for Vets: Colleges 2022 ranking, released Tuesday. This is the university's highest position in this ranking and represents a six-spot increase from its overall position last year and a 44-spot leap from its inaugural appearance in the list in 2018.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

One man dead multiple people injured on Colorado River

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 67-year-old Ronald Vanderlugt has died after a boat he was in flipped near Bedrock Rapid on the Colorado River. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, around 2:12 p.m. Grand Canyon National Park (GCNP) responded to alerts of a boat flipping with multiple injuries. GCNP says Vanderlugt...
TUCSON, AZ
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Arizona
NewsBreak
Sports
thisistucson.com

Cero, one of Tucson's first zero-waste shops, is moving this fall

After three years of calling midtown Tucson home, zero-waste shop Cero is getting some new west-side digs this fall. Cero co-founders Val Timin and Nelene Deguzman officially signed the lease for their new location on Thursday, Sept. 1. They plan on moving to their new retail space at the Monier Apartments, between the MSA Annex and Mercado San Agustin, sometime this fall, according to Timin.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Touchdown forecast for Wildcat season opener

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Lingering moisture associated with tropical system Kay will give way to isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. The remnants of this tropical system will pass through the state Monday into Tuesday resulting in an uptick in shower and thunderstorm activity. Thereafter, a drier westerly flow will develop resulting in a noticeable decrease and end in rain chances Thursday into next weekend. Otherwise, high temperatures will gradually warm to above normal readings by the end of this coming week.
TUCSON, AZ

